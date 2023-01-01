Tacos in Maple Heights
Fresh Lyfe - 17203 Broadway Ave
17208 Broadway Ave, Maple Heights
|Vegan Tacos (Plant Based Ground)
|$10.50
Three Corn Taco Shells Topped with Plant Based Ground, Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce & Vegan CheZ
|Vegan Tacos (ChikN)
|$12.00
Three Corn Taco Shells Topped with ChikN, Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce & Vegan CheZ
|Vegan Tacos (Jackfruit)
|$12.00
Three Corn Taco Shells Topped with Jackfruit, Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce & Vegan CheZ