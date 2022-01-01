Beachwood restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Beachwood, Ohio
Beachwood lies only a short drive east of downtown Cleveland, which makes it an easy choice when looking for places to eat. Whereas Elyria lies further away to the west along the shores of Lake Erie, Beachwood's location is closer and more convenient for those who live closer to Akron or in the Heights.
The atmosphere in the suburb is casual and down-to-earth, and that's why it's a nice area to dine in when you're in the mood for something different. Here, you can find all types of cuisines, from Japanese and Chinese foods to American and Tex-Mex taquerias and American-style grills.
There's plenty to choose from without a doubt, yet the top restaurants are not too far from John Carroll University. But to get to Beachwood from downtown Cleveland, drive east along Chagrin Boulevard, and you'll be there quickly. When traveling to Beachwood from the east, it's best to go along the Outerbelt Freeway and turn onto Chagrin from there. So, are you in the mood for a quick road trip and a bite to eat? Why wait when Beachwood is nearby and offers so many choices?
Beachwood's top cuisines
Must-try Beachwood restaurants
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
3427 Tuttle Road, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Wood-Fired Focaccia
|$6.00
herb-shallot butter
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan
|Caramelized Onion & Ricotta Pizza
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, herbs, sesame crust
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Geraci's Restaurant
29425 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Baked w. mozzarella & Geraci's sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons & Romano
|Fried Mozzarella
|$7.50
Served with marinara sauce. Quantity: 2
The Last Page
100 Park Avenue Suite 128, Orange Village
|Popular items
|ROASTED CARROTS
|$12.00
carrot-coconut puree, argentinian-spiced almonds
|BROKEN EGG FRIED RICE
|$18.00
kimchi, spinach, egg yolk GF
|TRUFFLE ORECCHIETTE
|$24.00
pecorino, garlic, black truffle cream
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slyman's Tavern
4009 Orange Pl, Orange
|Popular items
|Slyman's Fries
|$11.99
corned beef / slyman's cheese sauce / green onions
|Turkey
lettuce / tomato
|Reuben Poppers (6)
|$10.29
corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing
SUSHI
Domo Yakitori & Sushi
3441 Tuttle rd, Shaker Heights
|Popular items
|Hiroshima Style Cabbage Pancake
|$13.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)
|$9.50
|Firecracker Roll (6pcs)
|$9.50
chutney b
3401 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights
|Popular items
|Noodle Salad
|$10.00
julienne vegetables, harissa peanuts, peanut dressing - gf, vg
|Latin corn soup
|$6.00
Sweet corn, chicken broth, scallions - gf
|Masala Bowl
|$10.00
creamy tomato, eggplant, cauliflower, spicy zhug, herbed raita - gf, veg
BlueStar Cafe & Market
28699 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere
|Popular items
|Bowl of Soup
|$6.00
|California
|$11.99
|Israeli Salad
|$1.99
No Fork Cafe- Beachwood
3365 Richmond Rd SUITE 125, BEACHWOOD
|Popular items
|8 WINGS
|$13.50
RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE(1 SAUCE & 1 WING FLAVOR)
|SALMON TENDERS
|$12.50
LEMON PEPPER AIOLI
|STEAK PHILLY
|$15.50
PREMIUM SLICED RIBEYE, PEPPER. ONION, PROVOLONE, CHEESE SAUCE, GARLIC AIOLI
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
20060 VAN AKEN BLVD, Shaker Heights
|Popular items
|Won Ton Soup
|$3.95
Pint
|Egg Roll
|$2.95
|Crispy Crab Won Tons (6)
|$7.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Off the Cut
3355 Richmond Rd, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Moxie Burger
|$20.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Herb Aioli, Challah Bun, JoJos
|Salmon
|$35.00
8oz Salmon Filet, Sage Walnut Pesto, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes
|Cut 151 House Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Radish, Cucumber, Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
20090 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$13.00
3 beef & cheese quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
|Mexican St Corn
|$3.99
Corn on the cob (sweet corn) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
3439 West Brainard, Woodmere
|Popular items
|Cheese Small
|$8.79
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
|Caesar Salad Large
|$9.89
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing
|Classic Large
|$17.79
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza
27349 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$2.75
|Romano
|$11.95
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.95
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey
|$9.95
provolone, lettuce, honey mustard
|Asian Chicken
|$11.15
roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles, carb-free asian dressing
|Mediterranean
|$10.25
kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons
RED the Steakhouse
200 Park Ave, Orange Village
|Popular items
|House Made Epi Bread
|$5.00
Served with our Signature "Table Cheese Mix" & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Double Crisp Fingerling Potatoes
|$11.00
Garlic Oil, Herbs
|RED House Salad
|$12.00
Baby Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, RED Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Melting Pot
24741 Cedar Road, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Cheese & Chocolate for 12
|$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
|4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
|$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Paladar Latin Kitchen
28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)
|$19.50
Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo
|El Cubano (DN)
|$13.50
Mojo pork, ham, house pickles, swiss sheese, spicy brown mustard
|Traditional Guacamole (DN)
|$8.00
Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BOMBA Taco + Bar
2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Korean Surf & Turf~
|$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
|The Plant Daddy~
|$5.50
Plant based "chorizo", pickled onions, mushrooms, pickled shishitos, cheesy soft & crunchy shell with cilantro pesto
|Yucca Fries~
|$5.00
served with roasted garlic pasilla aioli
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights
Mabels BBQ - Eton
28699 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere
NHB - Beachwood
26300 Cedar Rd #1103, Beachwood
Paladar Ghost Kitchen
28601 Chagrin Boulefvard #900, Woodmere