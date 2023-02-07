Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood
2,092 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes
Location
2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH 44122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvard Wine & Grille - 3962 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland Heights 44121
3.9 • 691
3962 Mayfield Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44121
View restaurant