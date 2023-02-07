Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood

2,092 Reviews

$$

2101 Richmond Road

Beachwood, OH 44122

Quart Cocktails

Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

$25.00

Red Wine, Cachaca, Blackberry Brandy, Fresh Juices

Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart

$25.00

Orange Hibiscus Margarita Quart

$25.00

Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Orange Hibiscus Tea, Housemade Margarita Mix

POM Ginger Margarita Quart

$25.00

Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Pomegranate Juice, Ginger Syrup, Housemade Margarita Mix

Rum Punch Quart

$25.00

St Lucia Distillers Spiced Rum, Velvet Falarnum. Tropical Juices

Traditional Margarita Quart

$25.00

Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Housemade Margarita Mix

Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

$25.00

White Wine, Mango Rum, Peach Schnapps, Tropical Juices

WINE TO-GO

BTL Cabernet Blend, Charles & Charles, CA

$34.00

BTL Malbec/Syrah, Tilia, Mendoza

$30.00

BTL Malbec, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir Tortoise Creek

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Lagaria, Italy

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Carolina Reserva

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$30.00

BTL Rose Santa Julia

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Segura Viudas Cavs Brut

$30.00

CARRYOUT BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda (co)

$2.50

Manadarin Jarritos (co)

$3.30

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (co)

$3.30

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (co)

$3.30

Orange Hibiscus Agua Fresca (co)

$3.30

Orange Hibiscus Lemonade (co)

$3.30

Pineapple Jarritos (co)

$3.30

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (co)

$3.30

Pomegranate-Ginger Agua Fresca (co)

$3.30

Traditional Lemonade (co)

$3.30

Standard Tequila

123 Organic Tres

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$8.00

Avion 44 Anejo

$25.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Codigo Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Maestro Diamante Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$10.00

Olmeca Altos Anejo

$8.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Suavecito Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Western Reserve Organic Anejo

$10.00

Long Tequila

Long 123 (tres) Anejo

$14.00

Long 1800 Anejo

$10.00

Long Avion Silver

$12.00

Long Banhez Mezcal

$10.00

Long Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Long Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Long Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Long Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$14.00

Long Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Long Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Long Cincoro Reposado

$22.00

Long Codigo Reposado

$14.00

Long Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Long Don Juilo Anejo

$14.00

Long Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Long Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Long Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Long El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Long Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Long Herradurra Anejo

$12.50

Long Maestro Diamante Reposado

$12.00

Long Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Long Milagro Silver

$10.00

Long Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Long Olmeca Altos Anejo

$10.00

Long Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Long Patron Silver

$12.00

Long Suavecito Anejo

$14.00

Long Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Long Western RSV Anejo

$12.00

Double Tequila

Double 123 (tres) Anejo

$16.00

Double 1800 Anejo

$12.00

Double Avion Extra 44

$30.00

Double Avion Silver

$14.00

Double Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Double Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

Double Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Double Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Double Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$16.00

Double Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Double Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Double Codigo Reposado

$16.00

Double Corralejo Anejo

$15.90

Double Correlejo Reposado

$14.00

Double Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Double Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Double Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Double Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Double El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Double Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Double Herradurra Anejo

$16.00

Double Maestro Diamante Reposado

$17.90

Double Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Double Milagro Silver

$12.00

Double Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

Double Olmeca Altos Anejo

$12.00

Double Patron Extra Anejo

$23.00

Double Patron Silver

$14.00

Double Suavecito Anejo

$16.00

Double Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Double Western RSV Anejo

$14.00

Mix & Mingle

Choose Three

$12.00

Choose Four

$15.00

Choose Five

$18.00

Bomba Bar Package

Standard Drink Package

$18.00

Premium DrinkPackage

$23.00

Cocktails by Carafe

Carafe Charred Pineapple Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe jalapeno Palmoa

$26.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$8.00

Carafe Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Carafe Plantation Mai Tai

$26.00

Carafe Pomegranate Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pomegranate-Ginger Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Rum Punch

$40.00

Carafe Seasonal Agua Fresca

$15.00

Carafe Traditional Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Traditional Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Watermelon Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Watermelon Basil Margarita

$28.00

Carafe Watermelon Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pineapple Margarita

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes

Website

Location

2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
BOMBA Taco + Bar image
BOMBA Taco + Bar image
BOMBA Taco + Bar image
BOMBA Taco + Bar image

