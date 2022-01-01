Euclid restaurants you'll love
More about Gyro George
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
19505 Euclid Ave, Euclid
|Popular items
|Big Azz
|$10.99
BIG AZZ BREAKFAST
2 hot pancakes
2 slices of thick cut pork bacon
2 pork sausage links
3 fresh cooked eggs
Homfries
texas toast
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$9.99
CHEESEBURGER COMBO
cheeseburger lettuce tomatoes onions
fresh cut fries
soft drink
|Rise-N-Shine
|$11.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
More about Yes it’s fresh
Yes it’s fresh
481 E 260th St Suite B, Euclid
|Popular items
|1/2 Loaded Nachos
|$5.50
(Cashew nacho cheese, cashew sour cream, tomatoes, onions, green peppers,
Beans (black or pinto) Guacomole,sweet corn,
|Plant Based Philly
|$7.99
lettuce, pickle, tomato,melted vegan cheese,sauteed onions,
peppers & mushrooms, vegan mayo on a toased sub bun
|Full loaded Nachos
|$10.50
(Cashew nacho cheese, cashew sour cream, tomatoes, onions, green peppers,
Beans (black or pinto) guacomole,sweet corn,
More about Victory Bistro Ultra Lounge
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Victory Bistro Ultra Lounge
27801 Euclid Ave, Euclid
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.95
|6 Pack Traditional Wings
|$6.50
|Potato Skins
|$6.25
More about Subcity
Subcity
26598 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid
|Popular items
|10 Wings & Fries
|$12.99
|City Cheese Steak
|$11.99