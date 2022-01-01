Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Jack's Deli and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

14490 Cedar Rd

University Hts, OH 44121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef
Chicken Matza Ball
Chicken Noodle

Appetizers

Chicken Finger App

$13.95

Mini Potato Pancakes

$13.95

Stuffed Cabbage App

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.95

Tuna Salad App

$14.95

Egg Salad App

$14.95

Chopped Liver App

$14.95

Spring Chicken App

$14.95

Whitefish Salad App

$16.95

Smoked Whitefish App

$23.95

Creamed Herring App

$14.95

Lox App

$24.95

Kippered Salmon App

$25.95

French Fries

$6.95

Gelfilte Fish App

$18.95

Soup

2 Pieces Rye

$0.75

Chicken Broth

$6.50+

Chicken Kreplach

$6.50+

Chicken Matza Ball

$6.50+

Chicken Noodle

$6.50+

Chicken Rice

$6.50+

Mushroom Barley

$6.50+

Soup Extras

To Go Whole Magilla

$13.75

Salads

Jacks Salad Bowl

$13.95+

Kathys Kobb

$13.95+

Veggie Chop

$11.95

Lettuce Wedge

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Spinach Salad

$13.95+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95+

Mediterranean

$12.95

Chicken Tortilla

$13.95+

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.95

Brisket

$16.95

Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Chopped Liver

$14.95

Corned Beef

$16.95

Egg Salad

$13.95

Ham

$14.95

Hot Pastrami

$16.95

Nova Boy

$19.95

Nova spread

$13.95

Roast Beef

$16.95

Sable Boy

$20.95

Salami soft

$15.95

Soup & 1/2 Fish Sand

$16.45

Soup & 1/2 Sand

$14.95

Soup and 1/2 Reuben

$16.45

Tuna Salad

$14.95

Turkey Deli

$14.95

Turkey House

$16.95

Turkey Smoked

$16.95

Whitefish Boy

$19.95

Jumbo BLT

$16.45

Jumbo Brisket

$20.45

Jumbo Chopped Liver

$18.45

Jumbo Corned Beef

$20.45

Jumbo Egg Salad

$17.45

Jumbo Ham

$18.45

Jumbo Hot Pastrami

$20.45

Jumbo New Yorker

$21.45

Jumbo Nova Boy

$23.45

Jumbo Nova spread

$17.45

Jumbo Reuben

$22.45

Jumbo Roast Beef

$20.45

Jumbo Sable Boy

$28.45

Jumbo Salami hard

$19.45

Jumbo Salami soft

$19.45

Jumbo Spring Chicken

$18.45

Jumbo Tuna Salad

$18.45

Jumbo Turkey Deli

$18.45

Jumbo Turkey House

$20.45

Jumbo Turkey Pastrami

$20.45

Jumbo Turkey Smoked

$20.45

Jumbo Whitefish Boy

$23.45

Jumbo Whitefish Salad

$20.45

NSH Brisket

$14.95

NSH Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

NSH Chopped Liver

$12.95

NSH Corned Beef

$14.95

NSH Egg Salad

$11.95

NSH Ham

$12.95

NSH Hot Pastrami

$14.95

NSH New Yorker

$15.95

NSH Nova Boy

$17.95

NSH Nova Spread

$11.95

NSH Reuben

$16.95

NSH Roast Beef

$14.95

NSH Sable Boy

$18.95

NSH Salami hard

$13.95

NSH Salami soft

$13.95

NSH Spring Chicken

$12.95

NSH Tuna Salad

$12.95

NSH Turkey Deli

$12.95

NSH Turkey House

$14.95

NSH Turkey Pastrami

$14.95

NSH Turkey Smoked

$14.95

NSH Whitefish Boy

$17.95

NSH Whitefish Salad

$14.95

Hot Sandwiches

Open Faced Turkey

$18.95

Open Faced Brisket

$18.95

Open Faced BBQ Brisket

$18.95

Garys Brisket Dip

$18.95

House Specialties

Blintzes

$7.95+

Fressers Delight

$18.95

Lox And Latkas

$18.95

New Yorker

$17.45

Potato Pancakes

$4.25+

Reuben

$18.95

Deli Specialties

Jacks Club

$16.95

Lilyanah's Fresh Fruit & Salad Platter

$15.95

Little Boys

$18.95

Little Girls

$18.95

Nova Platter

$29.95

Rafael's Sliders

$18.95

Salad Trio

$19.95

Triple Decker

$18.95

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.95

Garden Vegetable Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$15.95

Grilled Reuben Wrap

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Turk Pastr Wrap

$15.95

Jacks for Kids

Bubba

$8.25

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Jax Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Open Faced Turkey

$8.95

Kids Open Faced Brisket

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Grill

Deluxe Burger

$13.95

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.95

Patty Melt

$14.95

Cheeseburger Club

$15.95

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Garden Burger

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Chicken Mushroom Melt

$14.95

Chicken Club

$16.95

Vienna Dog

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Hylaris Tuna Melt

$15.95

Dinners

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

$18.95

Liver and Onions

$18.95

Brisket Dinner

$18.95

Hot House Turkey Dinner

$18.95

Chopped Sirloin

$18.95

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.95

Meatloaf

$18.95

Chicken Parm

$18.95Out of stock

Sides

1 Piece of Nova Lox

$6.95

Apple Sauce

$3.95

Baked Potato

$4.25

Boiled Potato

$4.25

Extra Pickle Pack

$0.50

Extra Souffle Coleslaw

$0.75

Extra Souffle Health Salad

$0.75

Extra Souffle Mac Salad

$0.75

Extra Souffle Potato Salad

$0.75

Extra Souffle Thous. Island

$0.75

Fruit Cup

$6.95

Full Cottage Fries

$6.95

Full French Fries

$6.95

Full Hash Browns

$6.95

Full Home Fries

$6.95

Full Onion Ring

$7.95

Half Cottage Fries

$3.00

Half Fries

$3.00

Half Hash Browns

$3.00

Half Home Fries

$3.00

Half Onion Ring

$3.00

Hot Vegetable

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Side Coleslaw

$4.25

Side Dinner Salad

$4.95

Side Farfel

$5.45Out of stock

Side Health Salad

$4.25

Side Mac Salad

$4.25

Side Potato Salad

$4.25

Soufle Applesauce

$0.75

Soufle Sour Cream

$0.75

Desserts

Brownies

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$7.75Out of stock

Cookie

$2.95

Flavored Cheesecake

$9.75

Orange/Cranberry Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Oreo Chessecake

$9.75

Pie

$5.25

Plain Cheesecake

$8.75

Russian Tea Biscuit

$3.95

Salted Caramel Choc Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Eggs

One Egg

$6.95

Two Eggs

$8.95

Scrambled w/Corned Beef

$11.95

Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

L.E.O.

$12.95

Eggs Benny

$12.95Out of stock

Toast, Bagel or Roll

$2.95

Omelettes

Ham Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Western CB Omelette

$12.95

Western Ham Omelette

$12.95

Mushroom Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Spanish Style Omelette

$12.95

Popeye Omelette

$12.95

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

CYO Omelette

$10.95

Griddle

1 Pancake

$4.00

2 Pieces Challah FT

$7.95

2 Pieces Thick Challah FT

$9.95

Big Breakfast

$12.95

Challah French Toast

$8.95

Cream of Wheat

$5.95

French Toast

$8.95

Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.95

Granola French Toast

$10.95

Matzoh Brei

$10.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.95

Thick Challah French Toast

$11.95

Waffle

$9.95

Matza Meal Pancakes

$5.95

Kid's Breakfast

Rafaelito's Scrambled Egg

$7.95

Jessicas French Toast

$7.95

Max's Silver Dollars

$7.95

Dry Cereal

$3.95

Breakfast Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.45

Side 2 Bacon

$2.95

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 2 Sausage

$2.95

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon

$5.45

Side CB Hash

$6.00

Side Sausage

$5.45

Side Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.95

Xtra Cream Cheese

$0.75

Real Maple Syrup

$1.50

To-Go Drinks

Big Orange Juice

$6.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Chocolate Phosphate Pint

$5.00

Chocolate Phosphate Quart

$9.00

To-Go 4 Pack Stewarts

$8.99

To-Go 6 Pack Can Pop

$8.99

To-Go 6 Pack Dr. Browns

$9.99

To-Go Can

$1.95

To-Go Dr. Browns

$2.25

To-Go Stewarts

$2.25

Grocery Misc.

Applesauce Pint

$6.00

Aurora Sauce

$9.50+

Bag Chips

$2.59

Ballpark 16 oz Mustard

$5.99

Ballpark 9oz Mustard

$3.99

Batampte Mustard

$4.99

Borscht Jar

$4.99

CB Hash

$6.00+

Chocolate Syrup UBET

$4.99

Cleve Jewish News

$1.25

Coffee Chocolate Almond Cake Bar

$3.99

Cookie

$2.95

Farfel Pint

$5.50

Farfel Quart

$10.75

Franks Hot Sauce

$3.99

Frozen Kreplach

$2.00

Frozen Soup Quart

$11.75

Fruit Candy Slices

$5.99

Glutten Free Bread Loaf

$7.99

Mashed Potatoes Pint

$5.50

Papa Bruce's BBQ sauce

$8.99

Pickle Jar

$5.49

Pint Gravy

$4.00

Passover

Macaroons

$6.99

Joyva

$7.99

Fruit Slices

$5.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts, OH 44121

Directions

Gallery
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood
orange star4.3 • 2,092
2101 Richmond Road Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5080 Mayfield Road Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
orange star4.6 • 587
3471 Fairmount Blvd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
The Last Page
orange starNo Reviews
100 Park Avenue Suite 128 Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in University Hts

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near University Hts
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston