Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Popular Items

Garden Salad
Quart Italian Wedding Soup
FAMILY build your own

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$3.50

Breaded Eggplant App

$9.00

Our delicious hand breaded eggplant served with a side of sauce.

Breaded Eggplant Parmesan App

$10.00

Our delicious hand breaded eggplant served with melted cheese & covered in marinara sauce!

Breaded Mozzarella

$8.00

Our homemade half moon breaded cheese (2)

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Absolutely delicious breaded whole chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Breaded ravioli deep fried and served with a side of marinara

Fried Calamari Rings

$11.00

Breaded calamari rings served with a side of marina.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.00

Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Breaded mushrooms deep fried & served with your choice of sauce.

Zucchini Straws

$9.00

Breaded zucchini fries deep fried & served with your choice of sauce. Absolutely delicious!

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

It's pretty self explanatory.

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.00

Quite simply garlic bread with cheese.

Fried Hot Peppers Appetizer

$9.00

Fried Hot Peppers with olive oil and chopped garlic.

Mussels Sauteed In Wine

$11.00

Mussels sauteed with wine, butter, and garlic.

Steamed Clams Sauteed Wine

$11.00

Clams sauteed in wine, butter, and garlic.

SOUPS

All our soups are made from scratch fresh daily.

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$6.50

Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!

Quart Italian Wedding Soup

$12.50

Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!! Just twice as much as the bowl.

SALADS

All salads are made fresh to order, served with your choice of dressing on the side & a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Garden Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce & mixed greens topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Small Antipasto

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, & artichoke hearts. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Large Antipasto

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, & artichoke hearts. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in 2 slices of our delicious bread & butter. Enough for TWO!

Small Veggie Antipasto

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Large Veggie Antipasto

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. Enough for TWO! We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Char Chicken Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Freshly chopped hearts of romaine lettuce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Caesar With Chicken

$14.00

Freshly chopped hearts of romaine lettuce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons. We add a freshly sliced grilled chicken breast. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Then we add two scoops of our famous tuna salad absolutely delicious. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Mushroom Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & freshly sliced fresh mushrooms. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, & fresh basil dressed with olive oil & balsamic glaze. Very popular as an appetizer or meal. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

Double Garden Salad

$12.00

It's a garden salad doubled. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.

DINNERS

All dinners served with your choice of pasta, a dinner salad, & our delicious bread & butter.

Ma's Veal Cutlet Dinner

$24.00

When Ma made veal everyone showed up for dinner! Lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil.

Veal Parm Dinner

$25.00

Everyone's favorite, lightly breaded, sauteed & topped with melted cheese.

Veal Piccata Dinner

$26.00

Lightly breaded, sauteed, & smothered in a light lemon & wine sauce.

Veal Marsala Dinner

$26.00

Lightly breaded & sauteed, smothered in a butter, garlic, marsala wine, & mushroom sauce.

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$22.00

Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$23.00

Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Then we top it with melted cheese.

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Smothered in a light lemon & wine sauce.

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$24.00

Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Smothered in a butter, garlic, marsala wine, & mushroom sauce.

Tradional Eggplant Parm Dinner

$20.00

Freshly pealed, sliced & breaded eggplant fried & topped with melted cheese. Amazingly delicious.

Fish Fry Dinner

$14.00

3 pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with fries, or your choice of pasta. A dinner salad. Add extra piece of fish for $2 each.

Breaded Shrimp

$14.00

Delicious coconut breaded shrimp served with fries and cole slaw.

Marinated Breast Of Chicken Dinner

$22.00

(2) Breasts of chicken marinated in Italian herbs & broiled to perfection.

SALMON PICCATA

$25.00

Pasta Supreme

$21.00

Pasta Supreme with Chicken

$27.00

Pasta Supreme with Shrimp

$27.00

FULL ORDERS OF PASTA

All full pasta dinner orders served with a dinner salad, our delicious bread & butter.

Spaghetti-Full

$15.00

Spaghetti topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.

Penne-Full

$15.00

Rigatoni (penne) pasta topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.

Cavatelli-Full

$16.00

Homemade cavatelli topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.

Gnocchi-Full

$16.00

Potato gnocchi topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

4 large stuffed shells served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccini smothered in our made to order Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

$24.00

Fettuccini pasta smothered in Alfredo sauce with diced chicken breast.

Fettucine Alfredo All Shrimp

$24.00

Fettuccini pasta smothered in Alfredo sauce with sauteed shrimp.

Linguine With White Clam Sauce

$19.00

Linguine pasta with clams tossed in a white wine sauce.

Linguine With Red Clam Sauce

$19.00

Linguine pasta with clams tossed in a red sauce.

Linguine & Mussels

$21.00

Linguine & Steamed Clams

$21.00

Broccolini Alfredo W/ penne

$19.00

Fettuccini & broccoli smothered in our made to order Alfredo sauce. Extremely filling.

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed in a red cream sauce that has a little kick of spiciness to it.

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

6 jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with our marinara sauce.

Meat Ravioli

$16.00

6 jumbo meat filled ravioli served with our marinara sauce.

Ravioli 1/2 & 1/2

$16.00

3 jumbo ricotta cheese & 3 jumbo meat filled ravioli served together topped with our marinara sauce.

Pasta Aglio with Chicken

$23.00

Pasta Aglio E Olio All Shrimp

$23.00

Linguine

$15.00

Linguine pasta served with your choice of sauce & toppings.

RIGATONI ALFREDO

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed in our delicious Alfredo sauce.

CAVATELLI ALFREDO

$18.00

Homemade cavatelli tossed in our famous Alfredo sauce.

Fettucine Noodle Substitute

$15.00

Gnocchi Al Burro Sauce

$24.00

Shrimp and Gnocchi

$26.00

Pasta Half Order

Spaghetti-Half

$9.00

Penne-Half

$9.00

Cavatelli-Half

$9.00

Gnocchi-Half

$10.00

1/2 Pasta Supreme

$11.00

1/2 Pasta With Aglio E Olio

$10.00

1/2 RIG ALFREDO

$12.00

1/2 CAVS ALFREDO

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sub

$9.00

3 large homemade meatballs with sauce on a sub bun add cheese for an additional charge.

Sausage Sub

$9.00

Delicious Italian sausage link smothered in marinara sauce in a toasted Italian sub bun. Add cheese for an additional charge. Served with a side of sauce.

SAUSAGE BURGER

$9.00

Freshly made in house thin Italian sausage patty served on our delicious Italian bread served with lettuce & tomato slices. Add cheese for an additional charge.

Eggplant Sandwich

$10.00

Our own breaded eggplant fried and served on our Italian bread with a side of marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!!!

Eggplant Parm SANDWICH

$11.00

Our own breaded eggplant fried with melted provolone cheese and served on our Italian bread with a side of marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!!!

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Tender marinated whole chicken breast grilled & served on our Italian bread with lettuce and fresh tomato slices. Add cheese if you'd like.

Tuna Melt Sub

$9.00

Our own fantastic tuna salad served on a toasted Italian sub with Italian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, & melted cheese.

Vicinato Sub HOT

$10.00

Assorted Italian meats, cheese, & marinara sauce served hot on a toasted sub bun.

Vicinato Sub COLD

$10.00

Assorted Italian meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato slices, & Italian dressing served on a sub bun.

BURGER

$11.00

1/3 pound burger grilled and served on a burger bun with lettuce & tomato slices. Add cheese if you'd like.

Patty Melt

$10.00

1/3 pound beef patty grilled & served with grilled onion, melted Swiss cheese & served on grilled rye bread.

Fish SANDWICH

$9.00

Two pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with lettuce & tomato slices on our Italian bread. Add cheese if you want.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Two scoops of our delicious tuna salad served on our Italian bread with lettuce & tomato slices. Cheese additional.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Pretty self explanatory you pick the cheese!!!! Yes we use our Italian bread!!!

Pepper And Egg Sandwich

$7.00

CUTLET SANDWICHES

VEAL or CHICKEN "hand breaded" in our homemade breadcrumbs and then sauteed in olive oil. Served on our fresh baked bread.

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast sauteed & served with lettuce & tomato slices.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.

Veal Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Veal cutlet sauteed & served with lettuce & tomato slices.

Veal Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet a la carte

$10.00

Veal Cutlet a la carte

$11.00

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Barbeque Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.00

Italian Wrap

$10.00

Fried Fish WRAP

$10.00

Pizza

SMALL Pizza build your own

$11.00

Sm Sicilian White Romano

$11.00

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Sm Sicilian White Provolone

$11.00

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Sm Sicilian White Spinach Romano

$13.00

Dough topped with fresh chopped spinach blended with olive oil, Italian spices, & topped with Romano cheese.

Sm Sicilian White Spinach Provolone

$13.00

Dough topped with fresh chopped spinach blended with olive oil, Italian spices, & topped with provolone cheese.

Sm Margherita

$15.00

Dough topped with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, slices of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Sm Sicilian Red

$10.00

Dough, pizza sauce, & Romano cheese. Just the way Grandma made it!!!!

Small Deluxe

$18.50

Regular pizza topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$17.00

Regular pizza topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & black olives.

Small Hawaiian

$16.50

A regular pizza topped with bacon, ham, & pineapple tidbits.

Small Meat Lovers

$17.00

4 meats pepperoni, bulk sausage, ham, & bacon

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Medium Pizza build your own

$14.00

Med Sicilian White Romano

$14.00

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Med Sicilian White Provolone

$14.00

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Med White Spinach (Romano)

$17.00

Med White Spinach (Provolone)

$17.00
Med Margherita

Med Margherita

$18.00

Dough topped with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, slices of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Med Sicilian Red

$14.00

Dough, sauce, & Romano cheese! Just the way Grandma made it!!!!

Medium Deluxe

$26.50

Regular pizza topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.

Med Veggie Deluxe

$24.00

Medium Hawaiian

$22.50

A regular pizza topped with bacon, ham, & pineapple tidbits.

Medium Meat Lovers

$24.00

4 meats pepperoni, bulk sausage, ham, & bacon

MED BBQ Chicken

$22.00

MED Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

FAMILY build your own

$17.00

13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices

Family Sicilian White Romano

$17.00

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Family Sicilian White Provolone

$17.00

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Family White Spinach (Romano)

$21.00

One of our specialties! A white pizza topped with seasoned chopped spinach topped with romano cheese

Family White Spinach (Provolone)

$21.00

Family Margherita

$22.00

Dough topped with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, slices of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Family Sicilian Red

$17.00

Family Deluxe

$34.50

Regular pizza topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.

Family Veggie Deluxe

$31.00

Family Hawaiian

$28.50

A regular pizza topped with bacon, ham, & pineapple tidbits.

Family Meat Lovers

$31.00

4 meats pepperoni, bulk sausage, ham, & bacon

FAM BBQ Chicken

$28.00

FAM BUFFALO Chicken

$28.00

Gluten Free Pizza build your own

$17.75

Gluten Free Deluxe

$30.25

Gluten free crust topped with pizza sauce, provolone cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.

Gluten Free Veggie

$27.75

Gluten free crust topped with pizza sauce, provolone cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & black olives.

Gluten Free Sicilian White

$17.75

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Gluten Free Sicilian White Provolone

$17.75

Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!

Gluten Free Margherita

$21.75

Gluten free crust topped with olive oil Italian spices, fresh tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Gluten Free WH Spinach

$20.75

Gluten Free WH PROV Spinach

$20.75

Sicilian Red

$17.75

Gluten Free

$17.75

Gluten Free Sicilian RED

$17.75

CALZONES

It's basically a pizza turnover filled with pizza sauce & provolone cheese. Add your favorite pizza toppings to create your own calzone.

Small Calzone

$11.00

Large Calzone

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Pizza

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$4.99

Kid's Pasta

$4.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Kid's Soup & Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Bread

Loaf of Bread

$7.99

Half of Loaf

$4.29

Slice of Bread & Butter

$0.79

Off Menu

Cole Slaw

$1.79Out of stock

Scoop of Tuna

$1.99

Extra Shrimp (6)

$7.49

Italian Dressing Pint

$6.49

Italian Dressing Qt.

$12.99

Marinara Sauce Pint

$6.49

Marinara Sauce Quart

$11.99

Meat Sauce Pint

$8.99

Meat Sauce Quart

$17.49

Alfredo Sauce Pint

$7.99

Alfredo Sauce Quart

$15.98

Romano Cheese Pint

$7.49

Romano Cheese Quart

$14.99

12oz Bread Crumbs

$4.75

12 INCH PIZZA CRUST

$2.99

10 Soup Meatballs In Broth Only

$3.99

Gluten Free Crust 12"

$7.99

Ranch Dressing Pint

$6.49

White Clam Sauce Pint

$7.00

Fried Fish Piece

$3.00

Sides

Broccoli

$1.99

Sauteed Green Peppers

$1.79

Sauteed Onions

$1.79

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.79

2 Fried Hot Peppers

$3.00

Raw Onion

$0.79

Raw Green Pepper

$0.79

Side Sauce

$0.79

Meatball (1)

$2.25

Meatballs (2)

$4.50

Meatballs (3)

$6.75

Meatballs qauntity

$2.25

Sausage Link

$5.00

Chicken Breast GRILLED

$6.00

Chicken Breast (No Marinade)

$4.99

Side Of Cini

$0.79

Potato Chips

$0.99

Side Pepper Rings

$0.99

SIDE of ITALIAN

$0.79

Sauteed Spinach

$2.79

Romano Cups (1)

$0.49

Butter Cups (6)

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Meat Sauce

$4.49

side of anchovies (6 pieces)

$2.29

Fish

$2.79

2 Fried Hot Peppers With Oil Only

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$1.79Out of stock

PEPPERONI BREAD

Pepperoni bread

$4.95

Beverages

Vicinato Root Beer

$2.50

Vicinato Diet Root Beer

$2.50

Vicinato Cream Soda

$2.50

Vicinato Orange

$2.50

Vicinato Strawberry

$2.50

Vicinato Grape Soda

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Vicinato Black Cherry

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.49

20oz Bottles of Pop

$2.49

Can Pop

$1.35

WATER

$1.50

Pure Leaf

$2.79

Vicinato Pop Case

$30.00Out of stock

CAN Tahitian Treat

$1.35

bai

$1.95

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$4.49

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.49

NY STYLE

NY STYLE

$4.99

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.99

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$4.99

Lasagna Dinner

Lasagna Special

Lasagna Special

$15.00

Traditional Eggplant

TRAD EGGPLANT PARM

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Directions

