Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
APPETIZERS
French Fries
Breaded Eggplant App
Our delicious hand breaded eggplant served with a side of sauce.
Breaded Eggplant Parmesan App
Our delicious hand breaded eggplant served with melted cheese & covered in marinara sauce!
Breaded Mozzarella
Our homemade half moon breaded cheese (2)
Chicken Tenders
Absolutely delicious breaded whole chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Breaded Cheese Ravioli
Breaded ravioli deep fried and served with a side of marinara
Fried Calamari Rings
Breaded calamari rings served with a side of marina.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of sauce on the side.
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms deep fried & served with your choice of sauce.
Zucchini Straws
Breaded zucchini fries deep fried & served with your choice of sauce. Absolutely delicious!
Garlic Bread
It's pretty self explanatory.
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Quite simply garlic bread with cheese.
Fried Hot Peppers Appetizer
Fried Hot Peppers with olive oil and chopped garlic.
Mussels Sauteed In Wine
Mussels sauteed with wine, butter, and garlic.
Steamed Clams Sauteed Wine
Clams sauteed in wine, butter, and garlic.
SOUPS
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!
Quart Italian Wedding Soup
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!! Just twice as much as the bowl.
SALADS
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce & mixed greens topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Small Antipasto
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, & artichoke hearts. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Large Antipasto
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, & artichoke hearts. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in 2 slices of our delicious bread & butter. Enough for TWO!
Small Veggie Antipasto
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Large Veggie Antipasto
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. Enough for TWO! We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Char Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped hearts of romaine lettuce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Caesar With Chicken
Freshly chopped hearts of romaine lettuce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons. We add a freshly sliced grilled chicken breast. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Tuna Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Then we add two scoops of our famous tuna salad absolutely delicious. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Mushroom Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & freshly sliced fresh mushrooms. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, & fresh basil dressed with olive oil & balsamic glaze. Very popular as an appetizer or meal. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Double Garden Salad
It's a garden salad doubled. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
DINNERS
Ma's Veal Cutlet Dinner
When Ma made veal everyone showed up for dinner! Lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil.
Veal Parm Dinner
Everyone's favorite, lightly breaded, sauteed & topped with melted cheese.
Veal Piccata Dinner
Lightly breaded, sauteed, & smothered in a light lemon & wine sauce.
Veal Marsala Dinner
Lightly breaded & sauteed, smothered in a butter, garlic, marsala wine, & mushroom sauce.
Chicken Cutlet Dinner
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Then we top it with melted cheese.
Chicken Piccata
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Smothered in a light lemon & wine sauce.
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Smothered in a butter, garlic, marsala wine, & mushroom sauce.
Tradional Eggplant Parm Dinner
Freshly pealed, sliced & breaded eggplant fried & topped with melted cheese. Amazingly delicious.
Fish Fry Dinner
3 pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with fries, or your choice of pasta. A dinner salad. Add extra piece of fish for $2 each.
Breaded Shrimp
Delicious coconut breaded shrimp served with fries and cole slaw.
Marinated Breast Of Chicken Dinner
(2) Breasts of chicken marinated in Italian herbs & broiled to perfection.
SALMON PICCATA
Pasta Supreme
Pasta Supreme with Chicken
Pasta Supreme with Shrimp
FULL ORDERS OF PASTA
Spaghetti-Full
Spaghetti topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
Penne-Full
Rigatoni (penne) pasta topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
Cavatelli-Full
Homemade cavatelli topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
Gnocchi-Full
Potato gnocchi topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
Stuffed Shells
4 large stuffed shells served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini smothered in our made to order Alfredo sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
Fettuccini pasta smothered in Alfredo sauce with diced chicken breast.
Fettucine Alfredo All Shrimp
Fettuccini pasta smothered in Alfredo sauce with sauteed shrimp.
Linguine With White Clam Sauce
Linguine pasta with clams tossed in a white wine sauce.
Linguine With Red Clam Sauce
Linguine pasta with clams tossed in a red sauce.
Linguine & Mussels
Linguine & Steamed Clams
Broccolini Alfredo W/ penne
Fettuccini & broccoli smothered in our made to order Alfredo sauce. Extremely filling.
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta tossed in a red cream sauce that has a little kick of spiciness to it.
Cheese Ravioli
6 jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with our marinara sauce.
Meat Ravioli
6 jumbo meat filled ravioli served with our marinara sauce.
Ravioli 1/2 & 1/2
3 jumbo ricotta cheese & 3 jumbo meat filled ravioli served together topped with our marinara sauce.
Pasta Aglio with Chicken
Pasta Aglio E Olio All Shrimp
Linguine
Linguine pasta served with your choice of sauce & toppings.
RIGATONI ALFREDO
Penne pasta tossed in our delicious Alfredo sauce.
CAVATELLI ALFREDO
Homemade cavatelli tossed in our famous Alfredo sauce.
Fettucine Noodle Substitute
Gnocchi Al Burro Sauce
Shrimp and Gnocchi
Pasta Half Order
SANDWICHES
Meatball Sub
3 large homemade meatballs with sauce on a sub bun add cheese for an additional charge.
Sausage Sub
Delicious Italian sausage link smothered in marinara sauce in a toasted Italian sub bun. Add cheese for an additional charge. Served with a side of sauce.
SAUSAGE BURGER
Freshly made in house thin Italian sausage patty served on our delicious Italian bread served with lettuce & tomato slices. Add cheese for an additional charge.
Eggplant Sandwich
Our own breaded eggplant fried and served on our Italian bread with a side of marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!!!
Eggplant Parm SANDWICH
Our own breaded eggplant fried with melted provolone cheese and served on our Italian bread with a side of marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!!!
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender marinated whole chicken breast grilled & served on our Italian bread with lettuce and fresh tomato slices. Add cheese if you'd like.
Tuna Melt Sub
Our own fantastic tuna salad served on a toasted Italian sub with Italian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, & melted cheese.
Vicinato Sub HOT
Assorted Italian meats, cheese, & marinara sauce served hot on a toasted sub bun.
Vicinato Sub COLD
Assorted Italian meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato slices, & Italian dressing served on a sub bun.
BURGER
1/3 pound burger grilled and served on a burger bun with lettuce & tomato slices. Add cheese if you'd like.
Patty Melt
1/3 pound beef patty grilled & served with grilled onion, melted Swiss cheese & served on grilled rye bread.
Fish SANDWICH
Two pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with lettuce & tomato slices on our Italian bread. Add cheese if you want.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Two scoops of our delicious tuna salad served on our Italian bread with lettuce & tomato slices. Cheese additional.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Pretty self explanatory you pick the cheese!!!! Yes we use our Italian bread!!!
Pepper And Egg Sandwich
CUTLET SANDWICHES
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast sauteed & served with lettuce & tomato slices.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
Veal Cutlet Sandwich
Veal cutlet sauteed & served with lettuce & tomato slices.
Veal Parm Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet a la carte
Veal Cutlet a la carte
Wraps
Pizza
SMALL Pizza build your own
Sm Sicilian White Romano
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Sm Sicilian White Provolone
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Sm Sicilian White Spinach Romano
Dough topped with fresh chopped spinach blended with olive oil, Italian spices, & topped with Romano cheese.
Sm Sicilian White Spinach Provolone
Dough topped with fresh chopped spinach blended with olive oil, Italian spices, & topped with provolone cheese.
Sm Margherita
Dough topped with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, slices of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Sm Sicilian Red
Dough, pizza sauce, & Romano cheese. Just the way Grandma made it!!!!
Small Deluxe
Regular pizza topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.
Sm Veggie Deluxe
Regular pizza topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & black olives.
Small Hawaiian
A regular pizza topped with bacon, ham, & pineapple tidbits.
Small Meat Lovers
4 meats pepperoni, bulk sausage, ham, & bacon
Small BBQ Chicken
Small Buffalo Chicken
Medium Pizza build your own
Med Sicilian White Romano
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Med Sicilian White Provolone
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Med White Spinach (Romano)
Med White Spinach (Provolone)
Med Margherita
Dough topped with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, slices of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Med Sicilian Red
Dough, sauce, & Romano cheese! Just the way Grandma made it!!!!
Medium Deluxe
Regular pizza topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.
Med Veggie Deluxe
Medium Hawaiian
A regular pizza topped with bacon, ham, & pineapple tidbits.
Medium Meat Lovers
4 meats pepperoni, bulk sausage, ham, & bacon
MED BBQ Chicken
MED Buffalo Chicken
FAMILY build your own
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
Family Sicilian White Romano
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Family Sicilian White Provolone
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Family White Spinach (Romano)
One of our specialties! A white pizza topped with seasoned chopped spinach topped with romano cheese
Family White Spinach (Provolone)
Family Margherita
Dough topped with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, slices of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Family Sicilian Red
Family Deluxe
Regular pizza topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.
Family Veggie Deluxe
Family Hawaiian
A regular pizza topped with bacon, ham, & pineapple tidbits.
Family Meat Lovers
4 meats pepperoni, bulk sausage, ham, & bacon
FAM BBQ Chicken
FAM BUFFALO Chicken
Gluten Free Pizza build your own
Gluten Free Deluxe
Gluten free crust topped with pizza sauce, provolone cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & bulk sausage.
Gluten Free Veggie
Gluten free crust topped with pizza sauce, provolone cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & black olives.
Gluten Free Sicilian White
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & Romano cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Gluten Free Sicilian White Provolone
Traditional Sicilian Pizza olive oil, Italian spices, & provolone cheese simple but delicious!!!!
Gluten Free Margherita
Gluten free crust topped with olive oil Italian spices, fresh tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Gluten Free WH Spinach
Gluten Free WH PROV Spinach
Sicilian Red
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Sicilian RED
CALZONES
Kids Menu
Off Menu
Cole Slaw
Scoop of Tuna
Extra Shrimp (6)
Italian Dressing Pint
Italian Dressing Qt.
Marinara Sauce Pint
Marinara Sauce Quart
Meat Sauce Pint
Meat Sauce Quart
Alfredo Sauce Pint
Alfredo Sauce Quart
Romano Cheese Pint
Romano Cheese Quart
12oz Bread Crumbs
12 INCH PIZZA CRUST
10 Soup Meatballs In Broth Only
Gluten Free Crust 12"
Ranch Dressing Pint
White Clam Sauce Pint
Fried Fish Piece
Sides
Broccoli
Sauteed Green Peppers
Sauteed Onions
Sauteed Mushrooms
2 Fried Hot Peppers
Raw Onion
Raw Green Pepper
Side Sauce
Meatball (1)
Meatballs (2)
Meatballs (3)
Meatballs qauntity
Sausage Link
Chicken Breast GRILLED
Chicken Breast (No Marinade)
Side Of Cini
Potato Chips
Side Pepper Rings
SIDE of ITALIAN
Sauteed Spinach
Romano Cups (1)
Butter Cups (6)
Ranch
Buffalo Sauce
Meat Sauce
side of anchovies (6 pieces)
Fish
2 Fried Hot Peppers With Oil Only
Cole Slaw
PEPPERONI BREAD
Beverages
Vicinato Root Beer
Vicinato Diet Root Beer
Vicinato Cream Soda
Vicinato Orange
Vicinato Strawberry
Vicinato Grape Soda
Black Cherry
Vicinato Black Cherry
2 Liter
20oz Bottles of Pop
Can Pop
WATER
Pure Leaf
Vicinato Pop Case
CAN Tahitian Treat
bai
Chocolate Mousse
Cheesecake
NY STYLE
Tiramisu
Pistachio Cheesecake
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124