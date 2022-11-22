Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Geraci's Restaurant - University Hts

466 Reviews

$$

2266 Warrensville Center Rd

University Heights, OH 44118

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Breaded Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Artichoke hearts tossed in homemade breadcrumbs, fried & served w. a side of dipping sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Served w. spicy or mild marinara sauce

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.00

Choice of house buffalo-pesto, buffalo or BBQ sauce

Eggplant Parm App

Eggplant Parm App

$12.00

Baked w. mozzarella & marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Garlic Toast (4)

$7.00Out of stock
Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Baked w. Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Toasted Ravioli (6)

Toasted Ravioli (6)

$9.00

Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

Served w. a side of marinara sauce

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, crouton, shaved parmesan & romano w. Caesar dressing

Geraci's Salad Bowl

Geraci's Salad Bowl

$14.00

Mixed greens, capicola, Genoa salami, ham, tomato, pepperoncini, black olive, egg, provolone & mozzarella

Handhelds

Hamburger w/ Fries

$13.00

1/4 lb. burger served w. lettuce, tomato, onion & french fries

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$13.00

1/4 lb. burger served w. lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & french fries

Chicken Parmigiana Sub w/ Fries

$15.00

Pan fried, baked w. Geraci's sauce & mozzarella cheese

Geracis Cold Italian Sub

$11.00

Meatball Sub W/chz & Fries

$13.00

Sides

Meatball

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00
Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$1.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Extra Salad Dressing

Extra Salad Dressing

Sauteed Broccolini

$5.50

Steamed Broccolini

$5.50
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

1/2 Gluten Free Penne Marinara ( Dine In Only)

$12.00

Side Anchovies (4ct)

$2.00

Side Raw Pepperoni

$6.50

Hot Honey 3oz

$7.00

Traditional Pasta

Traditional Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad

Pasta W/ Geraci

$17.00

Traditional Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad - price determined by choice of pasta sauce

Pasta W/ Marinara

$17.00

Traditional Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad - price determined by choice of pasta sauce

Pasta W/ Meat

$19.00

Pasta W/Tomato Cream

$17.00

Traditional Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad - price determined by choice of pasta sauce

Pasta W/ Garlic & Oil

$15.00

Pasta W/ Pesto Cream

$15.00

Pasta W/ Butter

$15.00

Speciality Pasta

Specialty Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad

Baked Penne Dinner

$18.00

Baked Lasagna Dinner

$20.00

W. ricotta, mozzarella, meatball & Geraci's sauce

Stuffed Manicotti Dinner

Stuffed Manicotti Dinner

$19.00

W. ricotta & marinara

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Dinner

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Dinner

$19.00

Sautéed in butter & marsala wine w. fresh mushrooms

Angel Hair Arrabbiata

$18.00

Angel Hair Basilico Dinner

$18.00

W. artichoke heart, tomato, basil, butter & white wine

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

W. grilled chicken & broccoli florets

Linguine Clams Dinner

$20.00

Chopped clams w. garlic & oil or marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, crushed red pepper & marinara over linguine

Italian Entrees

Entrée dinners served w. Italian bread, spaghetti & side salad
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Baked w. mozzarella & Geraci’s sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Baked w. mozzarella & marinara sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.00Out of stock

Sautéed in garlic, butter & white wine w. artichoke heart, caper & lemon

Salmon Piccatta

$25.00

Sautéed in garlic, butter & white wine w. artichoke heart, caper & lemon

Chicken Francaise

$23.00

Sautéed in garlic, butter & white wine w. lemon

Chicken Marsala

$23.00Out of stock

Sautéed in butter & marsala wine w. fresh mushroom

Chicken Cutlet

$21.00
Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$23.00Out of stock

Sautéed in garlic & marinara w. mushroom, onion & pepper

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$22.00Out of stock

Marinated, grilled & served atop spinach w. tomato & lemon

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00
Spingi

Spingi

$6.00

Spumoni Bomba

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Pint

Serves 2

Salad Pint

$6.50

Soup Pint

$8.50

Pasta Pint

Sauce Pint

Quart

Serves 3-4

Salad Quart

$10.50

Soup Quart

$14.50

Pasta Quart

Sauce Quart

Beverages

Soda Cans

Soda Cans

Apple Juice

$2.25

Traditional Pizza

Make it how YOU want it!
Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$12.00

9" pizza cut in 4 slices

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza cut in 8 slices

Gourmet Pizza

Sm Deluxe

Sm Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Sm Veggie Deluxe

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

Sliced tomato, eggplant, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Sm Tri Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, romano, provolone

Sm Margherita Pizza

Sm Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Sliced tomato, basil, provolone

Sm Meat Lovers

$18.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Sm Polpetta Pie

$17.00

Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella

Sm BBQ Chix Pizza

$17.00

BBQ chicken, red onion, pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Buff Chix Pizza

Sm Buff Chix Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, pesto, crumbled bleu, mozzarella, ranch

Sm Pesto Chicken Pizza

Sm Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Kalamata olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Sm Honey Pie

$16.00

Sm Sicilian

$12.00
Lg Deluxe

Lg Deluxe

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Lg Veggie Deluxe

Lg Veggie Deluxe

$25.00

Sliced tomato, eggplant, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Lg Tri Cheese

$24.00

Mozzarella, romano, provolone

Lg Margherita Pizza

Lg Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Sliced tomato, basil, provolone

Lg Meat Lovers

$27.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Lg Polpetta Pie

$26.00

Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella

Lg BBQ Chix Pizza

$26.00

BBQ chicken, red onion, pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Buff Chix Pizza

Lg Buff Chix Pizza

$26.00

Buffalo chicken, pesto, crumbled bleu, mozzarella, ranch

Lg Pesto Chicken Pizza

Lg Pesto Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$24.00

Kalamata olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Lg Honey Pie

$25.00

Lg Sicilian

$18.00

lg Eggplant Bianca

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A family tradition for over 60 years!

Website

Location

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH 44118

Directions

