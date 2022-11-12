Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Great Lakes Brewing Company

10,364 Reviews

$$

2516 Market Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

12 Pack Commodore Perry Cans

Dortmunder Gold Lager

ABV: 5.8% IBU: 30 Hops: Cascade, Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60 Pairs Well With: Salads, Fish, and Chicken
6 Pack Dortmunder Cans

6 Pack Dortmunder Cans

$10.99

ABV: 5.8% IBU: 30 Hops: Cascade, Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60 Pairs Well With: Salads, Fish, and Chicken

6 Pack Dortmunder Bottles

6 Pack Dortmunder Bottles

$10.99

ABV: 5.8% IBU: 30 Hops: Cascade, Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60 Pairs Well With: Salads, Fish, and Chicken

15 Pack Dortmunder Cans

15 Pack Dortmunder Cans

$19.99

ABV: 5.8% IBU: 30 Hops: Cascade, Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60 Pairs Well With: Salads, Fish, and Chicken

12 Pack Dortmunder Bottles

12 Pack Dortmunder Bottles

$17.99

ABV: 5.8% IBU: 30 Hops: Cascade, Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60 Pairs Well With: Salads, Fish, and Chicken

Eliot Ness Amber Lager

ABV: 6.1% IBU: 27 Hops: Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Munich, Cara 45, Caramel 30 Pairs Well With: Smoked Meats, and Hearty Breads
6 Pack Eliot Ness Bottles

6 Pack Eliot Ness Bottles

$10.99

ABV: 6.1% IBU: 27 Hops: Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Munich, Cara 45, Caramel 30 Pairs Well With: Smoked Meats, and Hearty Breads

Burning River Pale Ale

ABV: 6% IBU: 45 Hops: Cascade (Michigan-Grown), Centennial Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 45, Caramel 60, Biscuit Pairs Well With: Smoky Red Meats, Aromatic Cheeses
6 Pack Burning River Cans

6 Pack Burning River Cans

$10.99

ABV: 6% IBU: 45 Hops: Cascade (Michigan-Grown), Centennial Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 45, Caramel 60, Biscuit Pairs Well With: Smoky Red Meats, Aromatic Cheeses

Commodore Perry IPA

ABV: 7.7% IBU: 70 Hops: Simcoe, Willamette, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 30 Pairs Well With: Spicy foods, and Carrot Cake
6 Pack Commodore Perry Bottles

6 Pack Commodore Perry Bottles

$10.99

ABV: 7.7% IBU: 70 Hops: Simcoe, Willamette, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 30 Pairs Well With: Spicy foods, and Carrot Cake

12 Pack Commodore Perry Cans

12 Pack Commodore Perry Cans

$17.99

ABV: 7.7% IBU: 70 Hops: Simcoe, Willamette, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 30 Pairs Well With: Spicy foods, and Carrot Cake

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

ABV: 6% IBU: 37 Hops: Northern Brewer, Willamette, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Chocolate, Roasted Barley Pairs Well With: Oysters, and Chocolate
6 Pack Ed Fitz Bottles

6 Pack Ed Fitz Bottles

$10.99

ABV: 6% IBU: 37 Hops: Northern Brewer, Willamette, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Chocolate, Roasted Barley Pairs Well With: Oysters, and Chocolate

12 Pack Ed Fitz Bottles

12 Pack Ed Fitz Bottles

$17.99

ABV: 6% IBU: 37 Hops: Northern Brewer, Willamette, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Chocolate, Roasted Barley Pairs Well With: Oysters, and Chocolate

Great Lakes IPA

ABV: 6.5% IBU: 50 Hops: Lemondrop, Simcoe, Mosiac Cryo Hops, Azacca Malts: 2-Row Base Malt Add ins: Lemon Peel Pairs Well With: Fish Tacos, and Fried Foods
6 Pack GLIPA Cans

6 Pack GLIPA Cans

$10.99

ABV: 6.5% IBU: 50 Hops: Lemondrop, Simcoe, Mosiac Cryo Hops, Azacca Malts: 2-Row Base Malt Add ins: Lemon Peel Pairs Well With: Fish Tacos, and Fried Foods

12 Pack GLIPA Cans

12 Pack GLIPA Cans

$17.99

ABV: 6.5% IBU: 50 Hops: Lemondrop, Simcoe, Mosiac Cryo Hops, Azacca Malts: 2-Row Base Malt Add ins: Lemon Peel Pairs Well With: Fish Tacos, and Fried Foods

Hazecraft IPA

ABV: 6.7% IBU: 40 Hops: Simcoe, Azacca, Lemondrop, Mosaic Malts: 2-Row Base Malts, Flaked Oats, Wheat, Carapils, Honey Pairs Well With: Grilled Vegetables and Citrus Marinades
6 Pack Hazecraft Cans

6 Pack Hazecraft Cans

$10.99

ABV: 6.7% IBU: 40 Hops: Simcoe, Azacca, Lemondrop, Mosaic Malts: 2-Row Base Malts, Flaked Oats, Wheat, Carapils, Honey Pairs Well With: Grilled Vegetables and Citrus Marinades

12 Pack Hazecraft Cans

12 Pack Hazecraft Cans

$17.99

ABV: 6.7% IBU: 40 Hops: Simcoe, Azacca, Lemondrop, Mosaic Malts: 2-Row Base Malts, Flaked Oats, Wheat, Carapils, Honey Pairs Well With: Grilled Vegetables and Citrus Marinades

Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat

ABV: 4.0% IBU: 10 Hops: Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Malt, Acidulated Specials: Orange Peel, Orange Puree, Lemon Peel, Lemon Puree Pairs Well With: White Pizza and Ceviche
6 Pack Crushworthy Cans

6 Pack Crushworthy Cans

$10.99

ABV: 4.0% IBU: 10 Hops: Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Malt, Acidulated Specials: Orange Peel, Orange Puree, Lemon Peel, Lemon Puree Pairs Well With: White Pizza and Ceviche

15 Pack Crushworthy Cans

15 Pack Crushworthy Cans

$18.99

ABV: 4.0% IBU: 10 Hops: Mt. Hood Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Malt, Acidulated Specials: Orange Peel, Orange Puree, Lemon Peel, Lemon Puree Pairs Well With: White Pizza and Ceviche

Tropicoastal Tropical IPA

ABV: 6% IBU: 60 Hops: Idaho 7, Lemondrop, Mosaic, Calypso, Strata Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 10 Pairs Well With: Jerk Chicken and Key Lime Pie
6 Pack Tropicoastal Cans

6 Pack Tropicoastal Cans

$10.99

ABV: 6% IBU: 60 Hops: Idaho 7, Lemondrop, Mosaic, Calypso, Strata Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 10 Pairs Well With: Jerk Chicken and Key Lime Pie

12 Pack Tropicoastal Cans

12 Pack Tropicoastal Cans

$17.99

ABV: 6% IBU: 60 Hops: Idaho 7, Lemondrop, Mosaic, Calypso, Strata Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 10 Pairs Well With: Jerk Chicken and Key Lime Pie

Gimme Five Variety Pack

Get 3 each of 5 of our year-round in this Gimme Five Value Variety Pack. Dortmunder, Great Lakes IPA, Burning River, Hazecraft and Crushworthy!
15 Pack Gimme Five Variety Cans

15 Pack Gimme Five Variety Cans

$21.99

Get 3 each of 5 of our year-round in this Gimme Five Value Variety Pack. Dortmunder, Great Lakes IPA, Burning River, Hazecraft and Crushworthy!

Great Lakes Variety Pack

Get 3 each of 4 of our year-round in this Great Lakes Variety Pack. Dortmunder, Eliot Ness, Commodore Perry and Edmund Fitzgerald!
12 Pack Variety Bottles

12 Pack Variety Bottles

$18.99

Get 3 each of 4 of our year-round in this Great Lakes Variety Pack. Dortmunder, Eliot Ness, Commodore Perry and Edmund Fitzgerald!

Blackout Stout

ABV: 9.9% IBU: 50 Hops: Simcoe, Northern Brewer Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Black, Roasted Barley Pairs Well With: Ribeye Steak, Rich Chocolate Dessert and Pungent Cheeses
4 Pack Blackout Stout Bottles

4 Pack Blackout Stout Bottles

$13.99

ABV: 9.9% IBU: 50 Hops: Simcoe, Northern Brewer Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Black, Roasted Barley Pairs Well With: Ribeye Steak, Rich Chocolate Dessert and Pungent Cheeses

73 Kolsch

ABV: 5.7% IBU: 20 Hops: Sterling Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Rye Add ins: Corn Pair Well With: Sausage and Cheese Curds
6 Pack Kolsch Cans

6 Pack Kolsch Cans

$11.99

ABV: 5.7% IBU: 20 Hops: Sterling Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Rye Add ins: Corn Pair Well With: Sausage and Cheese Curds

Ohio City Oatmeal Stout

ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25 Hops: Willamette Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Chocolate, Black, Flaked Oats Pairs Well With: Chocolate Desserts, and Aged Cheddar.

6 pack Ohio City Oatmeal Stout Cans

$10.99

ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25 Hops: Willamette Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Chocolate, Black, Flaked Oats Pairs Well With: Chocolate Desserts, and Aged Cheddar.

12 pack Ohio City Oatmeal Stout Cans

$17.99

ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25 Hops: Willamette Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Chocolate, Black, Flaked Oats Pairs Well With: Chocolate Desserts, and Aged Cheddar.

Christmas Ale

ABV: 7.5% IBU: 30 Hops: Mt. Hood, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 45, Special Roast, Barley Add ins: Honey, Ginger, Cinnamon Pair Well With: Roast Duck, and Spiced Desserts
6 Pack Xmas Ale Bottles

6 Pack Xmas Ale Bottles

$12.99

ABV: 7.5% IBU: 30 Hops: Mt. Hood, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 45, Special Roast, Barley Add ins: Honey, Ginger, Cinnamon Pair Well With: Roast Duck, and Spiced Desserts

6 Pack Xmas Ale Cans

6 Pack Xmas Ale Cans

$12.99

ABV: 7.5% IBU: 30 Hops: Mt. Hood, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 45, Special Roast, Barley Add ins: Honey, Ginger, Cinnamon Pair Well With: Roast Duck, and Spiced Desserts

12 Pack Xmas Ale Bottles

12 Pack Xmas Ale Bottles

$22.99

ABV: 7.5% IBU: 30 Hops: Mt. Hood, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 45, Special Roast, Barley Add ins: Honey, Ginger, Cinnamon Pair Well With: Roast Duck, and Spiced Desserts

12 Pack Xmas Ale Cans

12 Pack Xmas Ale Cans

$22.99

ABV: 7.5% IBU: 30 Hops: Mt. Hood, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 45, Special Roast, Barley Add ins: Honey, Ginger, Cinnamon Pair Well With: Roast Duck, and Spiced Desserts

Nosferatu

ABV: 8% IBU: 70 Hops: Simcoe, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Special Roast Pairs Well With: Root Vegetables, Red Meats
4 Pack Nosferatu Cans

4 Pack Nosferatu Cans

$12.99

ABV: 8% IBU: 70 Hops: Simcoe, Cascade Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Crystal 77, Special Roast Pairs Well With: Root Vegetables, Red Meats

Dank Demon

ABV: 8% IBU: 70 Hops: Apollo, Eureka, Altus Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60, Crystal 45 Pairs Well With: Blue Cheese, Wild Boar
4 Pack Dank Demon Cans

4 Pack Dank Demon Cans

$12.99

ABV: 8% IBU: 70 Hops: Apollo, Eureka, Altus Malts: 2-Row Base Malt, Caramel 60, Crystal 45 Pairs Well With: Blue Cheese, Wild Boar

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Cleveland's vibrant Ohio City neighborhood, our brewpub is full of history and charm. Order a pint at our taproom's beautiful Tiger Mahogany bar, where the "untouchable" Eliot Ness once sat. Our 7-barrel brewhouse is right next door, where our pub brewer creates classic pub exclusive beers and experiments with new styles. Next door, our eco-friendly beer garden features a canvas retractable roof, a radiant-heat floor and fireplace, and a straw bale wall. In warm weather, seating spills out onto our cobblestone patio. It's a great spot to people-watch or chill in the shade with your well-behaved pooch. Our brewpub's basement beer cellar holds the brewpub's fermenters and our new small-batch barrel-aging operation. We also offer overflow seating upstairs in our Market and Rockefeller Rooms. Have a seat at the bar or a table crafted from reclaimed Cleveland wood, or at a booth under our barrel wall.

Website

Location

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

