Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Nano Brew CLE

868 Reviews

$$

1859 W 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Package - MGB

MGB OG Lager CAN

$4.00

MGB Hellamango CAN

$6.00Out of stock

MGB Shandy CAN - 16oz

$7.00

MGB Hellamango Bucket

$18.00

6-PK Citramax

$10.99

6-PK Cosmic Haze

$10.99

6-PK Frosty

$10.99

6-PK Hellamango

$10.99

6-PK Hyper Haze

$10.99

6-PK Magis

$10.99

6-PK OG Lager

$10.99

6-PK Pin High

$10.99

6-PK Progress

$10.99

6-PK Prosperity

$10.99

6-PK Shandy

$10.99

6-PK Beastie

$10.99Out of stock

6-PK Franklin

$10.99

Hellamango Can

$6.00

6-PK Old Zahm

$10.99

Package - Guest

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Mighty Swell

$6.00

Wellbeing Victory Wheat N/A Beer

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Wine - Btl

BT-Chardonnay

$28.00

honey, vanilla, pear, toasty oak, medium dry

BT-Pinot Grigio

$36.00

crisp apples, floral, dry

BT-Pinot Noir

$28.00

blackberry, cherry, leather, dry

BT-Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

rich, boysenberry, blackberry

BT-Brut

$24.00

crisp apples, pear, honey

BT-Brut Rose

$28.00

bright citrus, raspberry, strawberry, pear

BT-Notte Bianca Sparkling

$35.00

crisp, acidic, dry

Snacks

Party Pretzel

$2.00

Party Everything Pretzel

$2.00

Party Mac Bites

$4.00

Party Chips & Salsa

$45.00

Party Guac

$45.00

Party Hummus & Veg

$85.00

Party Nacho Bar

$13.00+

Party Stoner Fry Bar

$12.00

Greens

Party Caesar Salad

$50.00

Party Seasonal Salad

$60.00

Tacos & Burgers

Party Nacho Bar

$13.00+

Party Stoner Fry Bar

$12.00

Party Burger Bar

$14.00

Party Taco Bar - Beans

$12.00

Party Taco Bar - Carne Asade

$15.00

Party Taco Bar - Carnitas

$13.00

Party Taco Bar - Chicken

$15.00

Party Taco Bar - Chorizo

$14.00

Desserts

Party Dessert Display

$6.00

Party Outside Dessert Fee

$3.00

Event Add Ons

Audio/Visual Fee

$50.00

Retail

Nano 10 Year Tee - S

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - M

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - L

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - XL

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - XXL

$22.00

Nano Retro Tee - S

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - M

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - L

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - XL

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - XXL

$24.00

Nano Black Tee - S

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Black Tee - M

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Black Tee - L

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Black Tee - XL

$22.00

Nano Grey Tee - S

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - M

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - L

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - XL

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - XXL

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Wmns Tee - S

$22.00

Nano Wmns Tee - M

$22.00
Nano Wmns Tee - L

Nano Wmns Tee - L

$22.00
Nano Wmns Tee - XL

Nano Wmns Tee - XL

$22.00Out of stock
Nano Wmns Tee - XXL

Nano Wmns Tee - XXL

$22.00
Nano Blue Tank - XS

Nano Blue Tank - XS

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - S

Nano Blue Tank - S

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - M

Nano Blue Tank - M

$15.00Out of stock
Nano Blue Tank - L

Nano Blue Tank - L

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - XL

Nano Blue Tank - XL

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - XXL

Nano Blue Tank - XXL

$15.00

Nano Grey Tank - S

$15.00

Nano Grey Tank - L

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - XS

Nano Wmns Tank - XS

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - S

Nano Wmns Tank - S

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - M

Nano Wmns Tank - M

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - L

Nano Wmns Tank - L

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - XL

Nano Wmns Tank - XL

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Small-batch Brewpub designed to celebrate American craft beer paired with our award winning burgers & rotating chef specials

Location

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Nano Brew CLE image
Nano Brew CLE image
Nano Brew CLE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saucy Brew Works
orange starNo Reviews
2885 Detroit Avenue Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Ohio City
orange starNo Reviews
2814 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
orange starNo Reviews
1947 W. 25th St. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Collision Bend Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Old River Rd. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
House of Creole
orange starNo Reviews
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2 Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Momocho
orange star4.5 • 2,745
1835 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
orange star4.5 • 891
1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
orange star4.6 • 882
1948 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gateway District
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
Tremont
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston