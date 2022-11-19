Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Momocho

2,745 Reviews

$$

1835 Fulton Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Popular Items

MACHACA TACOS
BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

TOGO MARG OPTIONS

CLASSIC LIME

CLASSIC LIME

SPICY MANGO

SPICY MANGO

CUCUMBER

CUCUMBER

BLOOD ORANGE

BLOOD ORANGE

POMEGRANATE

POMEGRANATE

PINEAPPLE

PINEAPPLE

HONEY GINGER

HONEY GINGER

CHAMOY (BLACK BERRY + COCONUT ASH)

CHAMOY (BLACK BERRY + COCONUT ASH)

RED BELL PEPPER

RED BELL PEPPER

ESPECIAL - HIBISCUS

ESPECIAL - HIBISCUS

CERVEZAS AND SODAS - mix and match

4 PACK CERVEZAS

4 PACK CERVEZAS

$10.00

SINGLE CERVEZAS

$3.50
MEXI SODAS

MEXI SODAS

$1.50

CUTLERY

PLEASE SPECIFY AMOUNT NEEDED

BOCADITAS - salsa

SALSA SAMPLER

SALSA SAMPLER

$9.00
SALSA CHILTOMATE

SALSA CHILTOMATE

$3.50

grilled tomato + chile guajillo (vgn|gf)

SALSA VERDE

SALSA VERDE

$3.50

tomatillo, cilantro + chile jalapeno (vgn|gf)

PINEAPPLE JICAMA SALSA

PINEAPPLE JICAMA SALSA

$3.50

pineapple | jicama | mint + chile jalapeno (vgn|gf)

PICO DE GALLO

PICO DE GALLO

$3.50

tomato-chile habanero (vgn|gf)

QUART SALSA

$12.00

BOCADITAS - guacamole

GUACAMOLE SAMPLER

GUACAMOLE SAMPLER

$25.00
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

$9.00

tradicional (vgn|gf)

GOAT CHEESE GUACAMOLE

GOAT CHEESE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

tomato + chile poblano (v|gf)

PINEAPPLE GUACAMOLE

PINEAPPLE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

pineapple | jicama | mint + chile habanero! (vgn|gf)

BLACK PEPPER PECORINO

BLACK PEPPER PECORINO

$11.00

roasted garlic | agave nectar (v|gf)

CRAB GUAC

CRAB GUAC

$11.00

pickled corn | chile chipotle (gf)

SMOKED TROUT

SMOKED TROUT

$11.00

bacon | chile poblano (gf)

QUART GUAC

$30.00

MIERIENDAS - "little whims" or snacks

CHOCHOYOTES

CHOCHOYOTES

$8.00

ricotta tamale dumplings | tomatillo mole verde | chicken skin (gf)

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.50

fried sprouts | coconut vinegar | chile spiced peanuts (vgn|gf)

CHORIZO FUNDIDO

CHORIZO FUNDIDO

$11.00

baked queso blanco | chorizo pork sausage | corn tortillas ( gf)

PULPO

PULPO

$17.00

grilled marinated octopus, almond salsa macha, coconut-sesame crunch(GF)

CARROTS "ELOTE"

CARROTS "ELOTE"

$9.50

habanero-agave butter | citrus crema + queso cotija (v|gf)

SHISHITO

SHISHITO

$10.00

blistered shishito peppers | vegan lime aioli (vgn/gf)

BLACK BEAN FRIJOLES

$3.00

(vgn|gf)

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$2.00

CHIX TENDERS + RICE (KIDS)

$6.00

SIDE PAPAS BRAVAS

$6.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$6.00

TAQUITOS - "guisado style" | six soft corn tortillas + tomatillo salsa verde

CARNITAS TACOS

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.00

adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema

MACHACA TACOS

MACHACA TACOS

$15.00

coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)

POLLO TACO

POLLO TACO

$15.00

oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema

CAMARONES TACOS

CAMARONES TACOS

$15.00

chile guajillo al pastor style SHRIMP | pineapple salsa (gf)

REMOLACHA TACO

REMOLACHA TACO

$15.00

roasted beets | spinach + spiced nuts + goat cheese | pico de gallo (v|gf)

ENTRADAS

CHILE POBLANO RELLENO

CHILE POBLANO RELLENO

$15.00

cornmeal tempora | smoked gouda fundido | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (v)

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"

$17.00

rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$16.00

butternut squash + goat cheese | red chile + chocolate mole | fried brussels sprouts + spiced peanuts | hibiscus pickled onions (v)

TAMALE FRITO

TAMALE FRITO

$18.00

fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)

TROUT

TROUT

$24.00

pepita + pecan crusted | pickled jalapeno + whole grain mustard crema | corn escabeche + sofrito green beans

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$28.00

grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | blistered shishitos | almond salsa macha (gf)

PORK CHOP al CARBON

PORK CHOP al CARBON

$22.50

smoked gouda tamale dumplings | red chile + chocolate mole | spiced chicharrones

POSTRES

CHOCOBOMBA

$6.00Out of stock

mexican chocolate mousse (gf)

FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.00

peanut + cornflake crusted | chocolate + agave nectar | whipped cream

SIDES + SAUCES

2oz CREMA

$0.50

2oz GUACAMOLE

$2.50

2oz CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENO

$0.50

2oz MOLE SAUCE

$1.00

32oz MOLE SAUCE

$12.00

2oz SALSA

$0.50

SIDE MOJO

$0.50

T-SHIRT - NATIONAL SHIPPING AVAILABLE

MOMOCHO MASK SHIRT

MOMOCHO MASK SHIRT

$20.00
EL CARNICERO MASK SHIRT

EL CARNICERO MASK SHIRT

$20.00
BACON SHIRT

BACON SHIRT

$20.00
MOMOCHO SCRIPT T-SHIRT

MOMOCHO SCRIPT T-SHIRT

$20.00

BOTTLE HOT SAUCE

$5.00

5oz (vgn|gf) - not available for shipping

TACO HAT

TACO HAT

$15.00

SHIPPING AND HANDLING

$9.00

SHIPPING AVAILABLE FOR T-SHIRTS AND TACO HATS ONLY - ITEMS ARE SHIPPED THE DAY AFTER PURCHASE - PLEASE PUT SHIPPING INFORMATION IN MODIFIER OPTION AREA

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
OPEN: 4pm-9pm monday - thursday | 4pm-10pm friday + saturday for dine in | daily happy hour | carryout service ... CLOSED: Sundays and Holidays

MOMOCHO image
MOMOCHO image

Map
