Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ohio City Burrito - W 25th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1844 W. 25th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brothers Burrito
Naked Burrito
Chips and Queso

Burritos

Brothers Burrito

Brothers Burrito

$10.00

12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.

Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$10.00

Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.

Naked Veggie

$9.00

Bed of corn tortilla chips and lettuce topped with your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and additional toppings.

Tacos

Talia's Taco

$3.50

Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.

25th Street Taco

25th Street Taco

$4.50

A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's

3 Tacos Mexicanos

3 Tacos Mexicanos

$9.00

A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro & lime

Taco Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream

Veggie Taco Salad

Veggie Taco Salad

$9.00

Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream

Nachos

Nachos(Bean)

$8.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla(Bean)

$8.00

Kids Menu

Burrito Chiquito

$4.50

Quesadilla Chiquita

$4.00

Yogurt

$1.00

Side Dishes

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00
Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00

Chips and Queso

$4.00

Chips

$1.50
Rice & Bean

Rice & Bean

$3.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.50

Beverages

Jarritos

$3.00

Choice of Mexican Coke, Lime, Mandarin, Pineapple

Bottled water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juice Box

$2.00

House Drinks-Gallon Jug

$15.00

A gallon jug of one of our select House Drinks of your choice. Includes eight 16oz. servings per gallon.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th image
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th image
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th image

Similar restaurants in your area

Momocho
orange star4.5 • 2,745
1835 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Barrio Gateway
orange star4.0 • 628
503 Prospect Ave E Cleveland, OH 44115
View restaurantnext
Barrio Tremont
orange starNo Reviews
806 Literary Rd Tremont, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
14412 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cleveland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2466 Fairmount Blvd Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
orange star4.7 • 200
18260 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston