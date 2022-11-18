Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Barrio Gateway

628 Reviews

$$

503 Prospect Ave E

Cleveland, OH 44115

Appetizers

All appetizers served with house made tortilla chips
Queso Blanco + Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

$8.00
Queso Elote + Chips

Queso Elote + Chips

$8.50

corn salsa + spices

Queso Chorizo + Chips

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$9.00

housemade spicy, Spanish sausage

Queso Stoner + Chips

Queso Stoner + Chips

$8.50

cilantro-lime white rice

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

$9.00

blue cheese, hot sauce, celery

Green Bean Queso-Role + Chips

Green Bean Queso-Role + Chips

$8.50

queso blanco, cream of mushroom, haricot vert, fried onions

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

$7.50

housemade guacamole

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

$9.00

chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq

Cran-Pecan Guacamole + Chips

Cran-Pecan Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

traditional guacamole, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$6.50

sweet + mild

Corn Salsa + Chips

Corn Salsa + Chips

$6.00

with Peppers, mild

Salsa Verde + Chips

Salsa Verde + Chips

$5.50

medium

Pico De Gallo + Chips

Pico De Gallo + Chips

$5.50

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$2.50
Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$16.00

choose your favorite 3 appetizers

Margaritas To Go

House Margarita

House Margarita

$8.00

your choice of flavor + house sour mix

Margarita Box

Margarita Box

$50.00

your choice of flavor + just add ice! Serves 8-10 margaritas

El Cero Margarita Togo

El Cero Margarita Togo

$8.00Out of stock

Zero sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado

El Cero Margarita Box

El Cero Margarita Box

$50.00Out of stock

Our zero-sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado. Serves 8-10 people. You may add a flavor. (No cost to add flavors to the box)

Build Your Own Tacos

Corn Hard Shell

Corn Hard Shell

$4.00

One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)

Flour Shell

Flour Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)

Bombshell

Bombshell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)

Stoner Shell

Stoner Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)

Green Goddess Shell

Green Goddess Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)

Corn Soft Shell

Corn Soft Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)

Build Your Own Bowls

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.50

Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

$8.50

Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.25

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

El Vegano

El Vegano

$5.50

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

El Sully

El Sully

$5.50

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$5.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camaron Agrietado

Camaron Agrietado

$5.50

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

La Tierra

La Tierra

$6.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

El Gringo

El Gringo

$5.00

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

El Jefe Loco

$5.50

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

Turkey Day Taco

Turkey Day Taco

$5.50

flour shell, garlic mashed potatoes, corn hard shell, roasted turkey, chorizo stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$11.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso

Barrio Box on the Rocks

Barrio Box on the Rocks

$19.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos, your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso, and 1 house margarita to-go.

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Sides

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$1.00
Side of Cauliflower Rice

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$1.50Out of stock
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00
Side of Queso Blanco

Side of Queso Blanco

$1.50
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$1.50
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$2.00
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.50
Side of Pickled Jalapenos

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50
Side of Reaper

Side of Reaper

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115

Directions

