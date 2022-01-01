Lakewood restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Lakewood, Ohio
If you haven’t yet dined in Lakewood, you’re missing out on some of the best restaurants and bars in the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of places that serve every type of cuisine you can think of.
Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to find where most of the restaurants and bars are: on the waterfront not far from the southern shore of Lake Erie. Lakewood is also part of Cleveland’s historic streetcar suburbs, so you can expect a unique experience. To reach Lakewood, you can either take I-90 west from downtown and if you like a waterfront view, you can also get there via Highway 20 (a.k.a., Clifton Boulevard), which parallels the lake. But here's a tip: most of the best places to eat are along Detroit Avenue, with a few options further south on Madison Avenue as well.
Once you're in Lakewood, you can find an eclectic collection of restaurants serving cuisine styles like American, Asian, Mediterranean, Middle-eastern, and cafes, to name a few of the more popular options. If you're looking for a reliable landmark, Kauffman Park is a good one because it's near the biggest collection of restaurants in Lakewood.
Lakewood's top cuisines
Must-try Lakewood restaurants
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Pulled pork
|Chips & Guac
|$5.99
Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
SMOOTHIES
Aladdin's Eatery
14536 Detroit AVe, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Flavor Savor Special
|$15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
EL CARNICERO
16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|BARBACOA
|$19.50
mexicola glazed pork shoulder + smoked pork belly | creamy masa grits | fried brussels sprouts + hibiscus pickled onions (gf)
|CARNITAS TACO
|$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
|BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"
|$16.50
rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo
Western Reserve Distillers
14221 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|14-YEAR BOURBON
|$99.60
Our 14 Year Family Reserve Bourbon barrels have been carefully hand selected by us and harvested at just the right age. We bottle off these barrels with ages ranging from 14-15 years at 90Proof (45ABV) to bring you a truly exceptional award winning bourbon that meets standards high enough to bear the name Western Reserve Distillers.
NOSE: vanilla, brown sugar, fig, soft oak
PALATE: chocolate, banana, cloves, molasses, woody
FINISH: spice, pepper, smokey, balanced, smooth, approachable
|15 YEAR BARREL PROOF BOURBON
|$117.83
These barrels of bourbon are truly 1 in 1000 making our 15 Year Barrel Proof Bourbon an extremely limited release available only at our distillery. The mash bill of this 15 Year is the same as our other bourbons with less than 10% rye.
NOSE: toasted almonds, vanilla, tobacco
PALATE: nutmeg, coffee, molasses
FINISH: tobacco, grassy, smooth
|PREMIUM SPELT VODKA
|$25.99
Our Premium Vodka is made with 100% Organic Spelt. It goes through the same slow fermentation as our other products, then distilled through our 24 plates and 3 condensers before we remove only the “hearts” portion. What we are left with is an exceptionally smooth Vodka with a subtle sweetness to it, bottled for your enjoyment.
NOSE: Vanilla
TASTE: Creamy, almost buttery
Cleveland Vegan
17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Classic Gyro
|$13.50
house seitan, greens, tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion, house flatbread (nf)
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$13.50
greens, carrot, cucumber, cabbage, chicken fried tofu, shiitake bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch (nf/gf option)
|Tofu Wings
|$11.00
ranch, celery, choice of Buffalo or BBQ (nf,gf)
Two Bucks
15609 Madison Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$8.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE
|House Salad
|$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
|Large Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
1 Dozen
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|25th Street Taco
|$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
|Brothers Burrito
|$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Empanadas
empanada shells filled with choice of filling: beef and chicken contain potatoes, onions, red and green bell peppers, and jalapenos
vegetable contains potatoes, onions red and green bell peppers, jalapenos, celery, banana peppers and mushrooms
Pop Popper is a jalapeno popper version.
|Pickle Pizza
|$3.50
white sauce, mozzarella,
pickles
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.00
housemade dough, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch
LBM
12301 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Lemon Oregano & Za'atar Roasted Cauliflower, Leek, Crimini Mushroom, Tomato, Parsley, Barley, Arugula
|Burger
|$15.00
Blackbird Focaccia Bun, 1/2# TJ's Butcher Blend, Herb Chevre, Roasted Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, House Ketchup, Chipotle Aioli, Roasted Garlic Fries
|Chicken
|$14.00
Confit Chicken Leg Quarter Cassoulet, Bacon, Beans, Squash, Kale
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$4.50
Mixed salad greens , tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions, Asiago cheese, cucumbers and herb croutons.Please choose a size and dressing)
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, dill pickles, and garlic-herb aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.
|VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$5.50
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, leaf lettuce and Kalamata olive aioli on toasted house-made focaccia bread. Served with a dill pickle.
Propaganda Coffee
17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Sausage and Egg Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.00
Hot and fresh Beyond sausage and Just Egg on a green onion or roasted red pepper and garlic biscuit.
|Lox Bagel
|$5.00
Lox Bagel with vegan cream cheese, capers, and smokey house-made carrot "lox".
|Ramen
|$8.00
Hot Ramen bowl with rice noodles, Shiitake mushrooms, green peas, carrots, green onion, and sesame.
Dang Good Foods
13735 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Char Bee Hoon
|$10.50
Char in Hokkien is to stir fry. Bee Hoon is rice noodles. Much like it's cousin, Fried Rice, this is another staple in Singapore. We stir fry these noodles with eggs, veggies, and your choice of either or tofu or Char Siew pork. Vegan friendly and gluten free friendly option available.
|Deconstructed Crab Rangoon
|$6.50
From the far fling coast of San Francisco, a tiki bar chef created crab rangoon to blend American taste for cheese and crunchy things. Here at Dang good foods, we deconstructed this icon dish to celebrate Americana!
|Dang Good Wings
|$8.00
Crispy Fried Chicken wings with a little hint of spice
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toni's Pizza
13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|18" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$16.00
|1lb Jumbo Wings
|$9.49
|14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$11.00
Immigrant Son Brewery
18120 Sloane Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Crispy fried brussels, yuzu aioli, shichimi togarashi, sesame cashews
|Bacon Cheddar Smash Burger
|$16.00
Sakura Farms Ohio Wagyu beef burger, topped with local cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, smoked tomato aioli
|Immigrant Son Smash Burger
|$15.00
Sakura Farms Wagyu beef burger, caramelized onions, emmental swiss, baby arugula, house aioli, challah bun
PASTRY
Blackbird Baking Company
1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Cocoa-Mint Shortie
|$1.40
Bite-sized chocolate mint shortbread-based cookie.
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$1.85
Chewy ginger-molasses cookie. Some of us wait all year for this one!
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.70
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
TACOS
Barrio
15527 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Corn Hard Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
|Bombshell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
|House Margarita
|$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
The Symposium at Studio West 117
11794 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo Lakewood
18605 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Deagan's Kitchen & Bar
14810 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
Peppers Italian Restaurant
12401 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Sticks
|$11.00
Skewered Hand Breaded Provolone with Pomodora Sauuce
|Garlic Bread
|$7.00
Garlic Spread Romano Herbs Melty Cheese and Marinara
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Planted - Lakewood
15603 Madison Ave, Lakewood