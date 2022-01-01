Lakewood restaurants you'll love

Lakewood restaurants
Toast
  •
  Lakewood

Top restaurants in Lakewood, Ohio

If you haven’t yet dined in Lakewood, you’re missing out on some of the best restaurants and bars in the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of places that serve every type of cuisine you can think of.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to find where most of the restaurants and bars are: on the waterfront not far from the southern shore of Lake Erie. Lakewood is also part of Cleveland’s historic streetcar suburbs, so you can expect a unique experience. To reach Lakewood, you can either take I-90 west from downtown and if you like a waterfront view, you can also get there via Highway 20 (a.k.a., Clifton Boulevard), which parallels the lake. But here's a tip: most of the best places to eat are along Detroit Avenue, with a few options further south on Madison Avenue as well.

Once you're in Lakewood, you can find an eclectic collection of restaurants serving cuisine styles like American, Asian, Mediterranean, Middle-eastern, and cafes, to name a few of the more popular options. If you're looking for a reliable landmark, Kauffman Park is a good one because it's near the biggest collection of restaurants in Lakewood.

Lakewood's top cuisines

Must-try Lakewood restaurants

Cilantro Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pulled pork
Chips & Guac$5.99
Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)
Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES

Aladdin's Eatery

14536 Detroit AVe, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (6308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
EL CARNICERO image

 

EL CARNICERO

16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BARBACOA$19.50
mexicola glazed pork shoulder + smoked pork belly | creamy masa grits | fried brussels sprouts + hibiscus pickled onions (gf)
CARNITAS TACO$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"$16.50
rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo
Western Reserve Distillers image

 

Western Reserve Distillers

14221 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14-YEAR BOURBON$99.60
Our 14 Year Family Reserve Bourbon barrels have been carefully hand selected by us and harvested at just the right age. We bottle off these barrels with ages ranging from 14-15 years at 90Proof (45ABV) to bring you a truly exceptional award winning bourbon that meets standards high enough to bear the name Western Reserve Distillers.
NOSE: vanilla, brown sugar, fig, soft oak
PALATE: chocolate, banana, cloves, molasses, woody
FINISH: spice, pepper, smokey, balanced, smooth, approachable
15 YEAR BARREL PROOF BOURBON$117.83
These barrels of bourbon are truly 1 in 1000 making our 15 Year Barrel Proof Bourbon an extremely limited release available only at our distillery. The mash bill of this 15 Year is the same as our other bourbons with less than 10% rye.
NOSE: toasted almonds, vanilla, tobacco
PALATE: nutmeg, coffee, molasses
FINISH: tobacco, grassy, smooth
PREMIUM SPELT VODKA$25.99
Our Premium Vodka is made with 100% Organic Spelt. It goes through the same slow fermentation as our other products, then distilled through our 24 plates and 3 condensers before we remove only the “hearts” portion. What we are left with is an exceptionally smooth Vodka with a subtle sweetness to it, bottled for your enjoyment.
NOSE: Vanilla
TASTE: Creamy, almost buttery
Cleveland Vegan image

 

Cleveland Vegan

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Gyro$13.50
house seitan, greens, tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion, house flatbread (nf)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$13.50
greens, carrot, cucumber, cabbage, chicken fried tofu, shiitake bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch (nf/gf option)
Tofu Wings$11.00
ranch, celery, choice of Buffalo or BBQ (nf,gf)
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

15609 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$8.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE
House Salad$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
Large Cauliflower Wings$11.00
1 Dozen
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood image

 

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
25th Street Taco$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
Brothers Burrito$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
Taco Salad$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas
empanada shells filled with choice of filling: beef and chicken contain potatoes, onions, red and green bell peppers, and jalapenos
vegetable contains potatoes, onions red and green bell peppers, jalapenos, celery, banana peppers and mushrooms
Pop Popper is a jalapeno popper version.
Pickle Pizza$3.50
white sauce, mozzarella,
pickles
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.00
housemade dough, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch
LBM image

 

LBM

12301 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower$13.00
Lemon Oregano & Za'atar Roasted Cauliflower, Leek, Crimini Mushroom, Tomato, Parsley, Barley, Arugula
Burger$15.00
Blackbird Focaccia Bun, 1/2# TJ's Butcher Blend, Herb Chevre, Roasted Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, House Ketchup, Chipotle Aioli, Roasted Garlic Fries
Chicken$14.00
Confit Chicken Leg Quarter Cassoulet, Bacon, Beans, Squash, Kale
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore image

 

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$4.50
Mixed salad greens , tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions, Asiago cheese, cucumbers and herb croutons.Please choose a size and dressing)
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, dill pickles, and garlic-herb aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.
VEGGIE SANDWICH$5.50
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, leaf lettuce and Kalamata olive aioli on toasted house-made focaccia bread. Served with a dill pickle.
Propaganda Coffee image

 

Propaganda Coffee

17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage and Egg Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Hot and fresh Beyond sausage and Just Egg on a green onion or roasted red pepper and garlic biscuit.
Lox Bagel$5.00
Lox Bagel with vegan cream cheese, capers, and smokey house-made carrot "lox".
Ramen$8.00
Hot Ramen bowl with rice noodles, Shiitake mushrooms, green peas, carrots, green onion, and sesame.
Dang Good Foods image

 

Dang Good Foods

13735 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Char Bee Hoon$10.50
Char in Hokkien is to stir fry. Bee Hoon is rice noodles. Much like it's cousin, Fried Rice, this is another staple in Singapore. We stir fry these noodles with eggs, veggies, and your choice of either or tofu or Char Siew pork. Vegan friendly and gluten free friendly option available.
Deconstructed Crab Rangoon$6.50
From the far fling coast of San Francisco, a tiki bar chef created crab rangoon to blend American taste for cheese and crunchy things. Here at Dang good foods, we deconstructed this icon dish to celebrate Americana!
Dang Good Wings$8.00
Crispy Fried Chicken wings with a little hint of spice
Toni's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toni's Pizza

13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$16.00
1lb Jumbo Wings$9.49
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$11.00
Consumer pic

 

Immigrant Son Brewery

18120 Sloane Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Crispy fried brussels, yuzu aioli, shichimi togarashi, sesame cashews
Bacon Cheddar Smash Burger$16.00
Sakura Farms Ohio Wagyu beef burger, topped with local cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, smoked tomato aioli
Immigrant Son Smash Burger$15.00
Sakura Farms Wagyu beef burger, caramelized onions, emmental swiss, baby arugula, house aioli, challah bun
Blackbird Baking Company image

PASTRY

Blackbird Baking Company

1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cocoa-Mint Shortie$1.40
Bite-sized chocolate mint shortbread-based cookie.
Ginger Molasses Cookie$1.85
Chewy ginger-molasses cookie. Some of us wait all year for this one!
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.70
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
Barrio image

TACOS

Barrio

15527 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (2746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Humble Wine Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS

Humble Wine Bar

15400 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (417 reviews)
Takeout
The Symposium at Studio West 117 image

 

The Symposium at Studio West 117

11794 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Speedy Grub Shack image

 

Speedy Grub Shack

14001 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harry Buffalo Lakewood image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo Lakewood

18605 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Deagan's Kitchen & Bar

14810 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Peppers Italian Restaurant

12401 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sticks$11.00
Skewered Hand Breaded Provolone with Pomodora Sauuce
Garlic Bread$7.00
Garlic Spread Romano Herbs Melty Cheese and Marinara
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

Planted - Lakewood

15603 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
