Lakewood restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Lakewood, Ohio

If you haven’t yet dined in Lakewood, you’re missing out on some of the best restaurants and bars in the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of places that serve every type of cuisine you can think of.



Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to find where most of the restaurants and bars are: on the waterfront not far from the southern shore of Lake Erie. Lakewood is also part of Cleveland’s historic streetcar suburbs, so you can expect a unique experience. To reach Lakewood, you can either take I-90 west from downtown and if you like a waterfront view, you can also get there via Highway 20 (a.k.a., Clifton Boulevard), which parallels the lake. But here's a tip: most of the best places to eat are along Detroit Avenue, with a few options further south on Madison Avenue as well.



Once you're in Lakewood, you can find an eclectic collection of restaurants serving cuisine styles like American, Asian, Mediterranean, Middle-eastern, and cafes, to name a few of the more popular options. If you're looking for a reliable landmark, Kauffman Park is a good one because it's near the biggest collection of restaurants in Lakewood.