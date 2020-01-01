  • Home
The Fieldhouse at Studio West 1384 Hird Avenue

The Fieldhouse at Studio West 1384 Hird Avenue

No reviews yet

1384 Hird Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

All Day Breakfast

Vegetable Frittata

$9.00

Baked eggs, seasonal veggies, manchego cheese, mixed greens

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Brioche, Raspberry Preserves, Cream Cheese, Maple Syrup

Muze Hash

$10.00

Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, garlic, peppers, eggs and cheese

Brunch Buffet

$25.00

Bloody Mary Bar (One Trip)

$4.00Out of stock

Pizza

Basic

$11.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesean, Basil

Flirt (The)

$12.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesean, Basil and Pepperoni

Tree Lover

$14.00

Garlic Base, Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Goat and Mozzarella Cheese

Trojan

$14.00

Red Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers

Pizza Week Tree Lover

$8.00

one $8 pizza promo per guest.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cubano

$15.00

Jalapeno Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Muze Burger

$12.00

Don Quixote

$14.00

Corazon

$12.00

Sides

Vegetarian Sausage

$4.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Mixed Greens

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.00+

Muze Salad

$6.50+

Root Vegetable Salad

$7.00+

Starters & Shareables

Charcuteries

$12.00

Local Meats, Cheeses, Olives and Accompaniments

Dips & Spreads

$0.01

Assorted Hummus, Tapenades, Oil and Breads

Fire Roasted Feta Dip

$0.01

Hot Honey, Crudite, Crostini

Gastro Pub Fries

$12.50

Cheese, Crispy Ham, Green Onion, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli

Grilled Vegetables

$0.01

Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Herb Citrus Drizzle, Hummus

Mac & Cheese

$0.01

Homestyle Mac&Cheese, Bread Crumb Topping

Mexican Fried Rice

$10.00

Muze Flatbread

$0.01

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, Red Pepper Aioli on our Muze pizza dough

Nachos Small

$0.01

Choice of protein, Charred Peppers and Onions, Salsa. Can be made vegetarian, vegan or with chicken.

Paella

$0.01

Smoked Wings

$10.00+

Flash fried wings, Smoked Paprika Rub, Herbed Ranch

Tater Bravas

$6.00

Wood Fire Grill

Veggie Paella

$20.00

Hot Honey Chicken Paella

$22.00

Beef Chimchurri Paella

$25.00

Shrimp & Peppers Paella

$25.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dortmunder Gold

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

PBR

$4.50

Platform Haze Jude

$5.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Cocktails

Cherry Pepsi

$8.00

Loaded Vodka

$8.00

Orange Press

$8.00

Studio 117 Fruit Punch

$8.00

Tropical Daybreak

$8.00

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Double

$3.00

Beers & Seltzers

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Shots

NYC to Vegas

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Dragcella Tickets

Dragcella Ticket

$35.00

Joliee's Dance $20

$20.00

Joliee's Dance $10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1384 Hird Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

