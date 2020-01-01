The Fieldhouse at Studio West 1384 Hird Avenue
No reviews yet
1384 Hird Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
All Day Breakfast
Vegetable Frittata
Baked eggs, seasonal veggies, manchego cheese, mixed greens
Stuffed French Toast
Brioche, Raspberry Preserves, Cream Cheese, Maple Syrup
Muze Hash
Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, garlic, peppers, eggs and cheese
Brunch Buffet
Bloody Mary Bar (One Trip)
Pizza
Basic
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesean, Basil
Flirt (The)
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesean, Basil and Pepperoni
Tree Lover
Garlic Base, Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Goat and Mozzarella Cheese
Trojan
Red Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers
Pizza Week Tree Lover
one $8 pizza promo per guest.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Sides
Starters & Shareables
Charcuteries
Local Meats, Cheeses, Olives and Accompaniments
Dips & Spreads
Assorted Hummus, Tapenades, Oil and Breads
Fire Roasted Feta Dip
Hot Honey, Crudite, Crostini
Gastro Pub Fries
Cheese, Crispy Ham, Green Onion, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli
Grilled Vegetables
Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Herb Citrus Drizzle, Hummus
Mac & Cheese
Homestyle Mac&Cheese, Bread Crumb Topping
Mexican Fried Rice
Muze Flatbread
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, Red Pepper Aioli on our Muze pizza dough
Nachos Small
Choice of protein, Charred Peppers and Onions, Salsa. Can be made vegetarian, vegan or with chicken.
Paella
Smoked Wings
Flash fried wings, Smoked Paprika Rub, Herbed Ranch
Tater Bravas
Wood Fire Grill
Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Dortmunder Gold
Ginger Beer
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
PBR
Platform Haze Jude
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Rhinegeist Truth
Rolling Rock
Stella Artois
Yuengling
O'Douls
Angry Orchard
Amstel Light
Draft
Featured Drinks & Cocktails
Banana Fana (The Name Game)
Rum, Banana Liquor, Creme De Cacao, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup
Cravin' Peach
Bourbon, Peach Liquor, Lillet Blanc, Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup
Day of Dead Margarita
Deez Coconuts
Rum, Pineapple Puree, Unsweet Coconut Milk, Turbinato Simple Syrup
Dramatic Tragedy (She's A)
Reposado Tequila, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters
Eggplant Party
Cucumber Tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Liquor, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
Gin Refresher
Golden Gal (The)
Three Olives Vodka, Soda, Ginger & Tumeric Syrup, Soda, Ginger Beer
Hero's Plight (The)
Vodka, Amaretto, Ginger Bitters, Simple Syrup
Studio Spritz
Citrus Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Soda, Grapefruit Bitters
Three Olives Blueberry Smash
Bees Knees
Bloody Mary
Cactus Bowl
Cosmopolitan
Delight & Pleasure
Raspberry Vodka, Licor 43, Vanilla Syrup, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, Strawberries
Dirty Gin Martini
Dirty Vodka Martini
Erato (The)
Gin, Strawberry Puree, Mint Infused Water, Lemon Juice
Flirtini
For The Stars
Cucumber Vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Agave Syrup, J.Roget Champagne
Gimlet Gin
Gimlet Vodka
Gin & Tonic
Inspiration (The)
Irish Whiskey, St. Germain Elderflower, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Cucumber Slices
KY Mule
Let's Dance (The Terpo)
Rum, Rye Whiskey, Gin, Lemon Juice, Orange Juice, Orange Curacao, Sherry
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita (on the rocks)
Marilyn Monroe
Mimosa - Prosecco
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Poinsettia
Rose Kennedy
Sacred Praise/Paradiso
Sambuca, Gin, Blanc Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Maraschino Cherry Liquor
Sazerac
Sex On The Beach
The Poet & The Idyllic
Tequila, Verdita Mix, Simple Syrup, Soda
Vodka & Tonic
Vodka Press
Whiskey Sour
Irish Coffee
Liquor
Bourbon
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Amaretto
Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Liquor
Angel's Envy
Bacardi Silver
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bombay Sapphire
Campari
Captain Morgan
Cointreau
Courvoiser
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Coconut
Dry Vermouth
E&J Brandy
Effen Black Cherry
Effen Blood Orange
Effen Cucumber
Effen Vodka
Effen Vodka
Emmett's Irish Creme
Evan Williams
Fireball
Gran Coramino
Grey Goose
Haku Vodka
Hendrick's Gin
Hennessey
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Jack Daniels
Jagermeister
Jameson
JB Red Stag
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Jose Cuervo Gold
Ketel One
Kettle Cucumber
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Whiskey
Le Phrog Scotch
Licor 43
Maker's Mark
Malibu
McCallens 12yr
Roku Gin
Rum Chata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Seagrams 7
Selvarey Chocolate
Selvarey Coconut
Selvarey Reserve
Selvarey White
SipSmith Gin
St Germain Elderflower
Sweet Vermouth
Tanqueray
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Blueberry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives Mango
Three Olives Orange
Three Olives Raspberry
Three Olives Vanilla
Three Olives Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Truly Pineapple Mango
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey
Wild Turkey Honey
KY 74 Spiritless Bourbon
Lyres Amaretti Amaretto
Ritual Tequila
Wildton Earthen
$5 You Call
$5 Mimosa
$5 Bloody Mary
$5 Bourbon Cider
Non-Alcoholic
Almond Milk
Almond Milk served in 16oz glass
Bottled Water (Spring)
Bottled water 12oz
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk served in 16oz glass
Coffee (Decaf)
Coffee served in 12oz coffee mug
Coffee (Regular)
Coffee served in 12oz coffee mug
Cranberry
Cranberry Juice served in 16oz glass
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi Cola served in 22oz cup
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale Soda in 22oz cup
Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit juice served in 16oz glass
Hot Tea
Hot Water and Tea Bag served in 12oz coffee mug
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Lemonade served in 22oz cup
Milk
Milk served in 16oz glass
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew Soda served in 22oz cup
Orange Juice
Orange juice served in 16oz glass
Pepsi
Pepsi Cola served in 22oz cup
Pineapple Juice
Pineapple juice served in 16oz glass
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Red Bull Watermelon
Rootbeer
Rootbeer Soda served in 22oz cup
Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist Soda served in 22oz cup
Soda
Soda water
Tonic
Tonic water (quinine)
Shots
Slushie
Wine & Champagne
DragChella
Fruit Punch
Loaded Vodka
Tropical Daybreak
Vodka Soda
Orange Press
Cherry Pepsi
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
WC Black Cherry
WC Mango
NYC -> Vegas Shot
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Red Bull Watermelon
Bottled Water
Ginger Beer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Cranberry
Merchandise
GYM
Pickle Ball Court- Off Peak
Pickle Ball Court- Peak
Gatorade Cool Blue
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Gatorade Orange
Gatorade Zero Cherry
Gatorlyte Orange
Gatorlyte Strawberry Kiwi
Muscle Milk Chocolate
Muscle Milk Strawberry Banana
Muscle Milk Vanilla
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Dortmunder Gold
Ginger Beer
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
PBR
Platform Haze Jude
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Rhinegeist Truth
Rolling Rock
Stella Artois
Yuengling
O'Douls
Angry Orchard
Amstel Light
Draft
Featured Drinks & Cocktails
Banana Fana (The Name Game)
Rum, Banana Liquor, Creme De Cacao, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup
Cravin' Peach
Bourbon, Peach Liquor, Lillet Blanc, Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup
Day of Dead Margarita
Deez Coconuts
Rum, Pineapple Puree, Unsweet Coconut Milk, Turbinato Simple Syrup
Dramatic Tragedy (She's A)
Reposado Tequila, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters
Eggplant Party
Cucumber Tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Liquor, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
Gin Refresher
Golden Gal (The)
Three Olives Vodka, Soda, Ginger & Tumeric Syrup, Soda, Ginger Beer
Hero's Plight (The)
Vodka, Amaretto, Ginger Bitters, Simple Syrup
Studio Spritz
Citrus Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Soda, Grapefruit Bitters
Three Olives Blueberry Smash
Bees Knees
Bloody Mary
Cactus Bowl
Cosmopolitan
Delight & Pleasure
Raspberry Vodka, Licor 43, Vanilla Syrup, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, Strawberries
Dirty Gin Martini
Dirty Vodka Martini
Erato (The)
Gin, Strawberry Puree, Mint Infused Water, Lemon Juice
Flirtini
For The Stars
Cucumber Vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Agave Syrup, J.Roget Champagne
Gimlet Gin
Gimlet Vodka
Gin & Tonic
Inspiration (The)
Irish Whiskey, St. Germain Elderflower, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Cucumber Slices
KY Mule
Let's Dance (The Terpo)
Rum, Rye Whiskey, Gin, Lemon Juice, Orange Juice, Orange Curacao, Sherry
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita (on the rocks)
Marilyn Monroe
Mimosa - Prosecco
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Poinsettia
Rose Kennedy
Sacred Praise/Paradiso
Sambuca, Gin, Blanc Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Maraschino Cherry Liquor
Sazerac
Sex On The Beach
The Poet & The Idyllic
Tequila, Verdita Mix, Simple Syrup, Soda
Vodka & Tonic
Vodka Press
Whiskey Sour
Liquor
Bourbon
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Amaretto
Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Liquor
Angel's Envy
Bacardi Silver
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bombay Sapphire
Campari
Captain Morgan
Cointreau
Courvoiser
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Coconut
Dry Vermouth
E&J Brandy
Effen Black Cherry
Effen Blood Orange
Effen Cucumber
Effen Vodka
Effen Vodka
Emmett's Irish Creme
Fireball
Gran Coramino
Grey Goose
Haku Vodka
Hendrick's Gin
Hennessey
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Jack Daniels
Jagermeister
Jameson
JB Red Stag
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Jose Cuervo Gold
Ketel One
Kettle Cucumber
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Whiskey
Le Phrog Scotch
Licor 43
Maker's Mark
Malibu
McCallens 12yr
Roku Gin
Rum Chata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Seagrams 7
Selvarey Chocolate
Selvarey Coconut
Selvarey Reserve
Selvarey White
SipSmith Gin
St Germain Elderflower
Sweet Vermouth
Tanqueray
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Blueberry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives Mango
Three Olives Orange
Three Olives Raspberry
Three Olives Vanilla
Three Olives Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Truly Pineapple Mango
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey
Wild Turkey Honey
KY 74 Spiritless Bourbon
Lyres Amaretti Amaretto
Ritual Tequila
Wildton Earthen
$5 You Call
$5 Mimosa
$5 Bloody Mary
$5 Bourbon Cider
Non-Alcoholic
Almond Milk
Almond Milk served in 16oz glass
Bottled Water (Spring)
Bottled water 12oz
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk served in 16oz glass
Coffee (Decaf)
Coffee served in 12oz coffee mug
Coffee (Regular)
Coffee served in 12oz coffee mug
Cranberry
Cranberry Juice served in 16oz glass
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi Cola served in 22oz cup
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale Soda in 22oz cup
Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit juice served in 16oz glass
Hot Tea
Hot Water and Tea Bag served in 12oz coffee mug
Lemonade
Lemonade served in 22oz cup
Milk
Milk served in 16oz glass
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew Soda served in 22oz cup
Orange Juice
Orange juice served in 16oz glass
Pepsi
Pepsi Cola served in 22oz cup
Pineapple Juice
Pineapple juice served in 16oz glass
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Red Bull Watermelon
Rootbeer
Rootbeer Soda served in 22oz cup
Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist Soda served in 22oz cup
Soda
Soda water
Tonic
Tonic water (quinine)
Shots
Slushie
Wine & Champagne
Cocktails
Beers & Seltzers
Shots
Non-Alcoholic
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1384 Hird Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Photos coming soon!