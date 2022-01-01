North Olmsted restaurants you'll love
North Olmsted's top cuisines
Must-try North Olmsted restaurants
More about Upper Crust
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Upper Crust
26261 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted
|Popular items
|Large Pan
|$14.00
|10pc Wings
|$14.00
|10PC Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
24108 Lorain Road, North Olmstead
|Popular items
|Sage Fry Basket
|$5.75
Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage
|Wings Boneless Large
|$13.00
1 Dozen
|Mootz Sticks
|$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
More about Sittoo's
Sittoo's
24930 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted
|Popular items
|Dawali
|$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
|Spinach Pie
|$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
|Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.
More about Mashiso Asian Grille
GRILL • NOODLES
Mashiso Asian Grille
24954 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
More about Cavura Pizza
Cavura Pizza
26261 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Iceberg, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Mozzarella
|Large Pizza 16"
|$16.00
|Medium Pizza 14"
|$14.00