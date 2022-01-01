Avon Lake restaurants you'll love
Avon Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Avon Lake restaurants
More about Avient Employee Cafe
Avient Employee Cafe
33587 Walker Road, Avon Lake
|Popular items
|Sausage 1pc
|$0.89
|1/4 pound Cheese Burger
|$2.99
|1/4 poundTurkey Burger & Cheese
|$2.99
More about Cafe Melissa
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
|Popular items
|Kelli's Turkey Club
|$12.00
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.00
|Sedona Cobb Salad
|$18.00
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
Rico's Tacos & Tequila
33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|Popular items
|Chips& Salsa
|$4.95
|Sm Guacamole Dip
|$5.00
|Rice
|$3.25
More about St. Joseph Parish & School
St. Joseph Parish & School
32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|Popular items
|Short Ribs Dinner (Takeout)
|$16.00
with a Garden Salad, Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, & a Chocolate Brownie Cake with Cherry Topping
|Short Ribs Dinner (Dine-In)
|$16.00
with a Garden Salad, Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, & a Chocolate Brownie Cake with Cherry Topping
|Kids Hamburger Dinner (Takeout)
|$8.00
with a smaller portion of sides from the main meal
More about Salad KraZe
Salad KraZe
690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake
|Popular items
|Autumn Crunch
Romaine, Apples, Pecans, Bacon, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese and Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
|Pecan Dijon
Romaine, Chicken, Pecans, Tomato, Carrots, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese and Honey Mustard Dressing
|Greek Salad
Romaine, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Croutons, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|Popular items
|French Wine Dinner - Per Person
|$55.00
Thank you for joining us for a Happy Valentine's Wine Dinner!
Friday February 11th. 6:00pm
Four Wines - Listed Below
Three Course Dinner: Cheese Course, Duck Confit & Wild Mushroom Strudel, Chocolate Dessert a la Margit.
Tickets are Non-Refundable.
(tax and gratuity not included)
|The Turkey Cuban
|$9.50
Turkey warmed with swiss cheese and ham served on a crusty bun with coarse grain mustard and pickles.
|The Bellie
|$10.00
Turkey, provolone, caramelized onions, portabella mushroom, avocado and chipotle mayo. Choice of crusty bun or wrap.