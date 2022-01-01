Avon Lake restaurants you'll love

Avon Lake restaurants
Must-try Avon Lake restaurants

Avient Employee Cafe image

 

Avient Employee Cafe

33587 Walker Road, Avon Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage 1pc$0.89
1/4 pound Cheese Burger$2.99
1/4 poundTurkey Burger & Cheese$2.99
More about Avient Employee Cafe
Cafe Melissa image

SALADS

Cafe Melissa

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kelli's Turkey Club$12.00
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$8.00
Sedona Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Rico's Tacos & Tequila image

 

Rico's Tacos & Tequila

33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips& Salsa$4.95
Sm Guacamole Dip$5.00
Rice$3.25
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
St. Joseph Parish & School image

 

St. Joseph Parish & School

32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Ribs Dinner (Takeout)$16.00
with a Garden Salad, Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, & a Chocolate Brownie Cake with Cherry Topping
Short Ribs Dinner (Dine-In)$16.00
with a Garden Salad, Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, & a Chocolate Brownie Cake with Cherry Topping
Kids Hamburger Dinner (Takeout)$8.00
with a smaller portion of sides from the main meal
More about St. Joseph Parish & School
Salad KraZe image

 

Salad KraZe

690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Autumn Crunch
Romaine, Apples, Pecans, Bacon, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese and Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
Pecan Dijon
Romaine, Chicken, Pecans, Tomato, Carrots, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese and Honey Mustard Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Croutons, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Salad KraZe
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE

Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Wine Dinner - Per Person$55.00
Thank you for joining us for a Happy Valentine's Wine Dinner!
Friday February 11th. 6:00pm
Four Wines - Listed Below
Three Course Dinner: Cheese Course, Duck Confit & Wild Mushroom Strudel, Chocolate Dessert a la Margit.
Tickets are Non-Refundable.
(tax and gratuity not included)
The Turkey Cuban$9.50
Turkey warmed with swiss cheese and ham served on a crusty bun with coarse grain mustard and pickles.
The Bellie$10.00
Turkey, provolone, caramelized onions, portabella mushroom, avocado and chipotle mayo. Choice of crusty bun or wrap.
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

