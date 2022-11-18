Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Melissa

627 Reviews

$$

32950 Walker Rd

Avon Lake, OH 44012

Order Again

Popular Items

Megan's Chicken Wrap
Chuck’s Half Pound Black Angus Burger
House Chop Salad

Beginnings

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Jumbo Wings

$14.00

Southern Fried Tenders

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken flatbread

$14.00

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

Salads

House Chop Salad

$9.00

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Entree Salads

Sedona Cobb Salad

$20.00

Harvest Cobb

$16.00

Entree Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Entree Butternut Squash Salad

$14.00

Entree Chop

$14.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Vegetarian

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$16.00

Baked Eggplant

$18.00

Veggie Lasagna

$16.00

Hilary's Veggie Burger

$12.00

Julia's Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Pumpkin Sage Gnocchi

$18.00

Favorites

Brick Chicken

$18.00

Pistachio Encrusted Grouper

$20.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

N.Y. Strip

$26.00

Bowls

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$22.00

Korean Bbq Steak

$22.00

Pulled Chicken Risotto

$18.00

Shrimp Thai Fry

$20.00

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

Tacos

Denises Pulled Chicken

$12.00

Brooks Fish Taco

$14.00

Jen’s Steak Taco

$14.00

Rogers Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Wraps & Sandos

Megan's Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Danny's Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Kelli's Turkey Club

$12.00

Carl's Lean Rueben

$13.00

Chuck’s Half Pound Black Angus Burger

$12.00

Jenna's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Rhonda's Cali BLT

$13.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac N Five Cheese

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Acorn Squash

$6.00Out of stock

Brunch Potatoes

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Menu

K Mac & Five Cheese

$7.00

K Cheese Ravioli With Pomodoro

$7.00

K Grilled Cheese

$7.00

K Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

K Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

K Chicken Tenders

$8.00

K Brick Chicken

$8.00

K Kosher Hot Dog

$7.00

K Cheese Burger

$8.00

K Hamburger

$8.00

K Petite Salmon

$9.00

K Petite Steak

$9.00

K Spaghetti With Pomodoro

$7.00

K Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

K Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Butter Noodles

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Chantilly Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.50

Carmel Apple Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Keylime Cheesecake

$6.50

Raspberry Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.50

Bottle Beer

3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale

$5.00

Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fat Heads Alpha Ambush

$5.00

Fat Heads Bumble Berry

$5.00

Fat Heads Goggle Fogger

$5.00

Fat Heads IPA

$5.00

FatHeads Holly Jolly Christmas

$6.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$6.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken Lite

$5.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$5.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$5.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$5.00

MadTree Legendary Lager

$5.00

MadTree Phantom Forest IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$2.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$2.00

White Claw Lime

$2.00

Bottle Wine

DaVinci Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Dreaming Tree Chardonnay

$20.00

Dreaming Tree Red Blend

$20.00

Kenwood Merlot

$20.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$25.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Social Hibiscus Cucumber

$20.00

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Relax Reisling

$20.00

Castello Del Poggio Moscato

$20.00

Cocktails

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Margherita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Catering

Alicia

$93.00

Emily

$350.00

Kristen

$442.00

Catering Orders

Jenne

$970.00

Halle Sunday

$560.00

Heather

$175.00

Kim

$381.00

Sides Pre Order

Stuffing

$8.00+

Mashed Potato

$8.00+

Mac & Cheese

$8.00+

Lemony Green Beans

$8.00+

Green Bean Casserole

$8.00+

Cranberry Sauce 8oz

$8.00

Cranberry Sauce 16oz

$16.00

Turkey Gravy

$4.00

Turkey Gravy Quart

$8.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a small local business with the goal of providing the best possible food and service. We appreciate you and your business! Come in and enjoy or order take out for pick up at our to-go window! See you soon!

Website

Location

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012

Directions

