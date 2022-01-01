Westlake restaurants you'll love

Must-try Westlake restaurants

Ironwood Cafe image

 

Ironwood Cafe

688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.00
Cheddar Jalapeño Wrap, Smoked Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, Ranch. Comes with fries.
Hot Pretzel$9.00
Queso, crumbled bacon, scallion, sriracha aioli
Bistro Burger$15.00
Pretzel Bun, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Candied Bacon, Brussel sprouts Frite, Sriracha Honey Aioli. Burgers served with house cut fries.
More about Ironwood Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

151 Crocker Park BLvd, Westlake

Avg 4.7 (5103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Pacific East image

SUSHI

Pacific East

186 Union Street, Westlake

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Roll (2)$4.00
Hand-wrapped with assorted vegetables & served with sweet plum dipping sauce
Vegetable Ramen$13.50
Tofu, Broccoli, Bamboo Shoot, Wood Ear Mushroom, Corn, Scallions, Chili Pepper Thread, Soy Egg with Miso Soy-milk Broth.
Gyoza (6)$7.00
Pork and vegetable-filled potstickers
More about Pacific East
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

24940 Sperry Rd., Westlake

Avg 4.3 (1228 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Irish Egg Rolls Pair$9.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
House Dinner Salad$5.50
spring mix | tomato | cucumber | egg
onion | cheddar & croutons
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Condado Tacos image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Condado Tacos

203 Market St., Westlake

Avg 4.6 (6292 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Sky Mediterranean Lounge & Cuisine - Westlake

673 Cahoon Rd, Westlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sky Mediterranean Lounge & Cuisine - Westlake

Map

Map

