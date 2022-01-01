Westlake restaurants you'll love
Westlake's top cuisines
Must-try Westlake restaurants
More about Ironwood Cafe
Ironwood Cafe
688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Cheddar Jalapeño Wrap, Smoked Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, Ranch. Comes with fries.
|Hot Pretzel
|$9.00
Queso, crumbled bacon, scallion, sriracha aioli
|Bistro Burger
|$15.00
Pretzel Bun, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Candied Bacon, Brussel sprouts Frite, Sriracha Honey Aioli. Burgers served with house cut fries.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
151 Crocker Park BLvd, Westlake
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Pacific East
SUSHI
Pacific East
186 Union Street, Westlake
|Popular items
|Spring Roll (2)
|$4.00
Hand-wrapped with assorted vegetables & served with sweet plum dipping sauce
|Vegetable Ramen
|$13.50
Tofu, Broccoli, Bamboo Shoot, Wood Ear Mushroom, Corn, Scallions, Chili Pepper Thread, Soy Egg with Miso Soy-milk Broth.
|Gyoza (6)
|$7.00
Pork and vegetable-filled potstickers
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
24940 Sperry Rd., Westlake
|Popular items
|Irish Egg Rolls Pair
|$9.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
|Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.
|$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
|House Dinner Salad
|$5.50
spring mix | tomato | cucumber | egg
onion | cheddar & croutons
More about Sky Mediterranean Lounge & Cuisine - Westlake
Sky Mediterranean Lounge & Cuisine - Westlake
673 Cahoon Rd, Westlake