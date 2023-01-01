Go
Banner picView gallery

Bar Louie - Westlake

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

9 Main Street

Westlake, OH 44145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

9 Main Street, Westlake OH 44145

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific East Crocker Park
orange star4.7 • 500
186 Union Street Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Westlake
orange star4.7 • 5,103
151 Crocker Park BLvd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Crocker Park, OH
orange star4.6 • 6,292
203 Market St. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Veranda Bistro & Bar
orange star4.4 • 598
32045 Detroit Rd Avon, OH 44011
View restaurantnext
THE IRONWOOD CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
688 Dover Center Rd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
D'Italia Foods - Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
26285 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westlake

Condado Tacos - Crocker Park, OH
orange star4.6 • 6,292
203 Market St. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Westlake
orange star4.7 • 5,103
151 Crocker Park BLvd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Westlake
orange star4.3 • 1,228
24940 Sperry Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0345 - Westlake
orange star4.8 • 531
30319 Detroit Road Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Pacific East Crocker Park
orange star4.7 • 500
186 Union Street Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Westlake
orange star4.5 • 438
2000 CROCKER ROAD Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Westlake

North Olmsted

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bar Louie - Westlake

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston