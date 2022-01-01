Strongsville restaurants you'll love
Strongsville's top cuisines
Must-try Strongsville restaurants
Dear Mama's Pizza
14769 Pearl Rd., Strongsville
|Popular items
|10 Boneless Wings
|$8.50
10 Piece Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce; 6 Pepper Ranch, Mild Buffalo, Hot Honey, Bbq, Sesame Teriyaki Served with Your Choice of House-made Ranch or Blue Cheese
|10 Cut BBQ Chicken
|$20.00
Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Bbq Sauce
|Don's Dunkin' Fried Dough
|$6.00
House-made Dough Pieces, Fried 'Til Golden & Tossed in our Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Served with your Choice of White Icing, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce for Dunkin'
Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria
19616 W130th, Strongsville
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$13.00
|24 Wings
|$31.99
|12" Cheese
|$9.90
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE
|Popular items
|Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
|LG Regular Stromboli
|$10.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection
|Lg Salad w Cheese
|$6.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
|Reuben Rolls
|$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
|App Platter
|$12.99
Pick 3 of any of the following:
Sauerkraut Balls | Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries or Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Southwest Rolls
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brew Kettle
8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$5.99
|Chicken Parma-Que
|$13.99
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL
Aladdin's Eatery
15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Popular items
|Flavor Savor Special
|$15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
|V-Nine
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
|Genie's Combo Plate
|$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Thats Amore Pizza and More
14769 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$12.99
|Hard Boiled Egg
|$0.50
|Lent Special Large 1 Pizza Deal no Toppings
|$8.99
Barrio
13129-13169 Prospect Rd., Strongsville
|Popular items
|Flour Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
|Corn Hard Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
|Bombshell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW
14751 Pearl Rd, strongsville
|Popular items
|1lb Corned Beef Sandwich With Chips
|$14.00
|Traditional Wings
|Pearl Rd Salad
|$7.99
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mulligan's Bar & Grille
20880 Royalton Rd, Strongsville
|Popular items
|Two Eggs & Toast
|$3.29
Italian Village
16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA, Strongsville
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$14.50
Layers of breaded eggplant slices, tomato sauce, provolone cheese baked and served with pasta
|Sausage, Peppers and Onions
|$15.50
Tossed in marinara, served over penne rigatoni
