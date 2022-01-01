Strongsville restaurants you'll love

Strongsville restaurants
Toast
  • Strongsville

Strongsville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Strongsville restaurants

Dear Mama's Pizza image

 

Dear Mama's Pizza

14769 Pearl Rd., Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings$8.50
10 Piece Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce; 6 Pepper Ranch, Mild Buffalo, Hot Honey, Bbq, Sesame Teriyaki Served with Your Choice of House-made Ranch or Blue Cheese
10 Cut BBQ Chicken$20.00
Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Bbq Sauce
Don's Dunkin' Fried Dough$6.00
House-made Dough Pieces, Fried 'Til Golden & Tossed in our Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Served with your Choice of White Icing, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce for Dunkin'
More about Dear Mama's Pizza
Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria image

 

Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria

19616 W130th, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese$13.00
24 Wings$31.99
12" Cheese$9.90
More about Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville

10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
LG Regular Stromboli$10.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection
Lg Salad w Cheese$6.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
Johnny J's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (2773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Reuben Rolls$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
App Platter$12.99
Pick 3 of any of the following:
Sauerkraut Balls | Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries or Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Southwest Rolls
More about Johnny J's
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
Chicken Parma-Que$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL

Aladdin's Eatery

15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.8 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
V-Nine$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Thats Amore Pizza and More image

 

Thats Amore Pizza and More

14769 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pizza$12.99
Hard Boiled Egg$0.50
Lent Special Large 1 Pizza Deal no Toppings$8.99
More about Thats Amore Pizza and More
Consumer pic

 

Barrio

13129-13169 Prospect Rd., Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flour Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW

14751 Pearl Rd, strongsville

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1lb Corned Beef Sandwich With Chips$14.00
Traditional Wings
Pearl Rd Salad$7.99
More about The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW
Mulligan's Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mulligan's Bar & Grille

20880 Royalton Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.1 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Eggs & Toast$3.29
More about Mulligan's Bar & Grille
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

17800 Royalton Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.1 (135 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Italian Village

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA, Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmesan$14.50
Layers of breaded eggplant slices, tomato sauce, provolone cheese baked and served with pasta
Sausage, Peppers and Onions$15.50
Tossed in marinara, served over penne rigatoni
More about Italian Village
