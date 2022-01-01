Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Strongsville
/
Strongsville
/
Tacos
Strongsville restaurants that serve tacos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brew Kettle
8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville
Avg 4.4
(2420 reviews)
Taco Salad
$11.99
Perch Tacos
$18.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Barrio
13129-13169 Prospect Rd., Strongsville
No reviews yet
Dirty Taco
$5.50
flour shell, queso blanco, cilantro lime rice,
black beans, cilantro + onions, dirty sauce
More about Barrio
