Egg rolls in Strongsville
Strongsville restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville
500 Southpark Center, Strongsville
|Irish Egg Rolls Pair
|$11.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
|Irish Egg Rolls Trio
|$13.70
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
More about Pho & Beyond - 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111
Pho & Beyond - 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111
13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111, Strongsville
|Egg Rolls - Chả Giò
|$6.95
3 pieces. Ground pork, shrimp, vermicelli, mushroom, carrot, and egg. Wrapped with egg noodle cake and deep-fried
|Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli Bún - Thịt Nướng Chả Giò
|$14.95