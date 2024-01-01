Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Irish Egg Rolls Pair image

 

The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville

500 Southpark Center, Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Irish Egg Rolls Pair$11.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Irish Egg Rolls Trio$13.70
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
More about The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville
Restaurant banner

 

Pho & Beyond - 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111

13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111, Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Rolls - Chả Giò$6.95
3 pieces. Ground pork, shrimp, vermicelli, mushroom, carrot, and egg. Wrapped with egg noodle cake and deep-fried
Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli Bún - Thịt Nướng Chả Giò$14.95
More about Pho & Beyond - 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111

