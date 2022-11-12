Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville 10913 PROSPECT RD

398 Reviews

$$

10913 PROSPECT RD

STRONGSVILLE, OH 44149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium
Jumbo
Cheesy Breadsticks

Build Your Own

Small

$8.50

Medium

$12.00

Jumbo

$16.00

1/2 Sheet

$17.00

Full Sheet

$27.99

Gluten Free (12" Only)

$13.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust (10")

$10.50

Specialty Pizza

Sicilian

Olive oil base, spicy seasoned blend, fresh garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes, banana peppers, parmesan and romano cheese

Hawaiian

Ham, bacon, pineapple and cheese.

Pierogi

Mashed Potato Base, Carmelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Sour Cream on the side

Seafood Supreme

Garlic butter sauce with shrimp and crabmeat smothered with provolone cheese.

Deluxe Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

Taco Sauce Base, Taco Meat, Provolone/ Cheddar Cheese Blend, Black Olive, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Served with a side of Sour Cream

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

Special oil blend base, basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze drizzle

Veggie Supreme

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes and cheese.

Veggie White Garlic

Our homemade white garlic butter sauce with cheese, tomatoes, broccoli and red onion.

Meat Monster

Ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs and cheese.

BLT

Mayo, cheese, bacon, tomato, topped with crisp lettuce.

Philly Cheese Steak

Steak, cheese, mayo, mushrooms and onions.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce, fresh diced chicken, red onion, pineapple, and jalapeno smothered with provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo sauce, fresh diced chicken smothered with provolone cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, cheese and bacon.

Stuffed Pizza

Two layers of Mama Julianne's fresh dough stuffed with sauce, cheese and 3 items of your choice, then topped with more pizza sauce and cheese.

Stromboli

SM Regular Stromboli

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection

LG Regular Stromboli

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection

SM Veggie Stromboli

$9.99

Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Provolone Cheese

LG Veggie Stromboli

$11.99

Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Provolone Cheese

SM Seafood Stromboli

$10.99

Garlic Butter, Shrimp, Crab, Provolone Cheese

LG Seafood Stromboli

$12.99

Garlic Butter, Shrimp, Crab, Provolone Cheese

Calzone

Small Calzone

$8.99

Authentic Italian calzones with ricotta, romano and provolone cheese served with Mama Julianne's homemade pizza sauce.

Large Calzone

$11.00

Authentic Italian calzones with ricotta, romano and provolone cheese served with Mama Julianne's homemade pizza sauce.

Crispy Golden Chicken

4 piece minimum; comes in equal parts, no substitutes.

4 Pc Chicken

$7.99

8 Pc Chicken

$15.99

12 Pc Chicken

$21.99

16 Pc Chicken

$28.99

20 Pc Chicken

$33.99

24 Pc Chicken

$40.99

32 Pc Chicken

$49.99

50 Pc Chicken

$73.99

75 Pc Chicken

$97.99

Wings

6 Baked Wings

$6.50

12 Baked Wings

$12.99

6 Boneless Wings

$6.00

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Dinners

Lasagna Dinner

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$12.00

Spaghetti Dinner W/ Meatball

$11.00

Spaghetti Dinner W/ Sausage

$11.00

Rigatoni Dinner W/ Meatball

$11.00

Rigatoni Dinner W/ Sausage

$11.00

Spaghetti Dinner W/ Plain Sauce

$9.50

Rigatoni Dinner W/ Plain Sauce

$9.50

3 Stuffed Shells

$9.99

Cavatelli W/ Meatball

$12.00

Cavatelli W/ Sausage

$12.00

Cavatelli W/ Plain Sauce

$9.99

Kids Pasta

Kids Rigatoni

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Add Ons

Add Meatball

$1.99

Add Sausage

$2.50

Add extra roll

$0.50

Ex Parm

$0.50

Subs

Meatball Sub

$8.49

Italian Sub

$8.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing - served hot or cold.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Sliced ham smothered with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing - served hot or cold.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$8.49Out of stock

Breaded eggplant with spaghetti sauce and melted provolone cheese.

Veggie Sub

$8.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes, melted provolone cheese and italian dressing.

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.49

Roasted or crispy chicken, BBQ sauce and melted provolone cheese.

Chicken Sub

$8.49

Roasted or crispy chicken, mayo, cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.49

Crispy chicken, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, melted provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.49

Roasted or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$9.49

Authentic Philly steak meat, mayo, mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese.

BLT Sub

$8.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Sausage Sub

$8.49

Tossed Salad

Sm Tossed Salad

$3.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion.

Lg Tossed Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion.

Tossed Salad With Cheese

Sm Salad W Cheese

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.

Lg Salad w Cheese

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.

Deluxe Tossed Salad

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoni, shredded cheese, black olives, pepperoncini.

Sm Deluxe Tossed Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoni, shredded cheese, black olives, pepperoncini.

Lg Deluxe Tossed Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoni, shredded cheese, black olives, pepperoncini.

Antipasto Salad

Sm Antipasto

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini and shredded provolone cheese.

Lg Antipasto

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini and shredded provolone cheese.

Deluxe Chicken Salad

Sm Chicken Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted or crispy chicken, black olives and cheese.

Lg Chicken Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted or crispy chicken, black olives and cheese.

Pasta Salad

Pint of Pasta Salad

$4.50

Bowtie Pasta, Cucumber, Black and Green Olive, Tomato, Spinach, Parm Cheese, Salt and Pepper, Ranch Dressing

Cole Slaw

Pint of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Small French Fry

$3.50

Large French Fry

$5.00

Small Onion Rings

$2.50

Large Onion Rings

$4.25

Hot Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.50

Potato Skins

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Jalepeno Poppers

$7.00
Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Jojos

$3.99+

Bbq Chips

$0.50

Regular Chips

$0.50

Desserts

Cinnamon Dough

$3.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Deluxe Cookie

$1.99

Triple Chocolate Deluxe Cookie

$1.99

Drinks

2 Liters

Cans of Pop

Bottled Water

$1.00

Dipping Sauces

Sm Garlic Butter

$0.75

Lg Garlic Butter

$1.50

Sm Ranch

$0.50

Lg Ranch

$1.00

Sm Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

Sm Hot

$0.50

Sm Mild

$0.50

Sm Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sm BBQ

$0.50

Sm Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Sm Teriyaki

$0.50

Sm Hot Garlic

$0.50

Sm Spicy Bbq

$0.50

Sm Chipotle Aoli

$0.50

Sm Dangerous

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE, OH 44149

Directions

Gallery
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrio Strongsville
orange starNo Reviews
13129-13169 Prospect Rd. Strongsville, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Bar & Grille
orange star4.1 • 703
20880 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Dear Mama's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14769 Pearl Rd. Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Thats Amore Pizza and More
orange starNo Reviews
14769 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW - 14751 Pearl Rd
orange star4.0 • 7
14751 Pearl Rd strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in STRONGSVILLE

Johnny J's - Strongsville
orange star4.3 • 2,773
15323 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Bar & Grille
orange star4.1 • 703
20880 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW - 14751 Pearl Rd
orange star4.0 • 7
14751 Pearl Rd strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near STRONGSVILLE
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston