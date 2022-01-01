Strongsville pizza restaurants you'll love
Dear Mama's Pizza
14769 Pearl Rd., Strongsville
|Don's Dunkin' Fried Dough
|$6.00
House-made Dough Pieces, Fried 'Til Golden & Tossed in our Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Served with your Choice of White Icing, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce for Dunkin'
|10 Boneless Wings
|$8.50
10 Piece Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce; 6 Pepper Ranch, Mild Buffalo, Hot Honey, Bbq, Sesame Teriyaki Served with Your Choice of House-made Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Cheesy Bread
|$10.00
10 Pieces, Three Cheese Blend, Garlic White Sauce, Served with House-made Pizza Sauce
Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria
19616 W130th, Strongsville
|16" Cheese
|$13.00
|24 Wings
|$31.99
|12" Cheese
|$9.90
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE
|LG Regular Stromboli
|$10.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection
|Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
|Lg Salad w Cheese
|$6.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.
Thats Amore Pizza and More
14769 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Large Pizza
|$12.99
|Hard Boiled Egg
|$0.50
|Lent Special Large 1 Pizza Deal no Toppings
|$8.99
Italian Village
16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA, Strongsville
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$14.50
Layers of breaded eggplant slices, tomato sauce, provolone cheese baked and served with pasta
|Sausage, Peppers and Onions
|$15.50
Tossed in marinara, served over penne rigatoni