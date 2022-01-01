Strongsville bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Strongsville

Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria image

 

Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria

19616 W130th, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese$13.00
24 Wings$31.99
12" Cheese$9.90
More about Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria
Johnny J's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (2773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
12 Wings$12.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
More about Johnny J's
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Green Beans - Large$8.99
Kid's Grilled Cheese$5.99
Chicken Fingers$10.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL

Aladdin's Eatery

15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.8 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
V-Nine$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW

14751 Pearl Rd, strongsville

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1lb Corned Beef Sandwich With Chips$14.00
Traditional Wings
Pearl Rd Salad$7.99
More about The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW
Mulligan's Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mulligan's Bar & Grille

20880 Royalton Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.1 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Eggs & Toast$3.29
More about Mulligan's Bar & Grille
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

17800 Royalton Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.1 (135 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos

