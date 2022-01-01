Mac and cheese in Westlake
Westlake restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Ironwood Cafe
688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$15.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Queso Cheese Mac Sauce, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Penne, Scallion, Ranch Seasoned Breadcrumbs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
24940 Sperry Rd., Westlake
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$4.50
Cheesy and Creamy!
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Classic Mac & Cheese. Kid tested and awarded two cool high fives.
Classic Mac & Cheese. Kid tested and awarded two cool high fives with a side of pub chips