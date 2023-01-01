Kitchen Social - Westlake - 2207 Crocker Rd
Open today 9:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
2207 Crocker Rd Ste E, Westlake OH 44145
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Westlake
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Westlake
4.3 • 1,228
24940 Sperry Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurant