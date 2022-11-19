Main picView gallery

D'Italia Foods Westlake

No reviews yet

26285 Detroit Rd.

Westlake, OH 44145

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Desserts (Cookies)

Cannoli

$1.50+

Bakery (Breads)

Pepperoni Bread

$8.99

Garlic Bread

$5.00+

D'Italia Bread

$12.00+

Italian Bread

$3.99

Hot Subs

Meatball SUB

$9.00

Sausage SUB

$8.00

Italian Beef SUB

$9.00

Chicken Parm SUB

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet SUB

$8.00

Veal Parm SUB

$10.00

Eggplant Parm SUB

$8.00

Pizza & Sausage SUB

$7.00

Deli Subs

D'italia

$7.00

BYO

$9.00

Ala Carte

Eggplant Parm

$7.00

Chicken Parm

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

Veal Parm

$9.00

Veal Cutlet

$8.00

Pizza

Red

$2.00

White

$3.00

Specialty Pizza

$4.00

Half sheet Red

$10.00

Half sheet (white)

$15.00

Half Sheet Pepperoni

$15.00

Half Sheet Pepperoni and Sausage

$18.00

Pasta

Ravioli

$9.00

Lasagna

$9.00

Cavatelli

$6.00

Spaghetti

$6.00

Fettucine

$6.00

Linguini

$6.00

Penne

$6.00

Rigatoni

$6.00

Half Pan Frozen Lasagna

$50.00

ADD ON

Roll

$0.75

Meatball xtra

$1.75

Sausage xtra

$1.75

Salads

Side salad

$3.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

Grocery

BBQ Chips

$0.50

Original Chips

$0.50

Dry Groceries

Pappardelle

$3.00

Arborio Rice

$6.99

Taralli

$3.99

Biscotti

Tagliatelli

$2.99

Sundried Tomatoes

$6.99

Chili Peppers

$9.00

Gia

$5.25

Med Hot Peppers

$8.99

Capers

$5.99

Evoo

$8.99

Bruschetta

$6.99

Fired Roasted Red Peppers

$5.00

Lupini

$6.50

Roland Glaze

$5.99

Pesto

$5.99

DOP

$4.50

Tipo 000

$4.99

Polenta

$5.00

Acini di Peppe

$2.50

Ciao Tomatoes

$8.00

Rigattoni

$3.50

Penne

$3.50

Angel Hair

$2.50

Bucatini

$2.50

Pizzelle

$3.50

Lady Fingers

$6.99

Torrone

Barilla Jumbo Shells

$5.00

Extra Virgin Oilve Oil

$8.99

16 oz. Mild Giardiniera

$5.25

16 oz. Hot Giardiniera

$5.25

8 oz. Hot Giardiniera

$3.50

Frozen Groceries

Tiramisu Cups

$3.99

Lemoncello Cups

$3.99

Bombs

$4.99

Lemon Ice

Cherry Ice

Brownie

$5.00

Tiramisu Sheet

$39.99

Lemoncello Sheet

$39.99

Tri-Color cheese Tortellini

$5.99

Papa Pasquale's Gnocchi

$3.50

Wedding soup

$11.99

Cavatelli 5#

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Beef Ravioli

$7.00

Dough Balls

$1.50

Penne Ala Vodka

$8.00

Lasagna Rollatini

$8.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$8.00

Sidari Foods Gnocchi

$3.50

Refrigerated Groceries

Calabrese Salame

$6.99

Tempesta Artisan Salami

$9.99

Fettucini

$2.99

Spaghetti

$2.99

Linguine

$2.99

Parm Wedge

$4.99

Fresh Mozz

$7.99

Fontina

$4.99

Asiago Con Chili Pepper Pepperoncini

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Coconut Bar

Lemoncello PC

$4.00

Tiramisu PC

$4.00

Abruzzese Mild Dry Salame

$6.99

Margherita Pepperoni

$3.99

Daily Special

Daily Special

$7.00

Wednesday

$7.00

Thursday

$7.00

Friday

$6.99

Demon Dogs (Friday)

$4.99

Coke Products

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Canada Dry

$1.00

Mr. Pibb

$1.00

Fruit Punch

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

San Pellegrino

Orange

$1.50+

Grapefruit

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Blood Orange

$1.50+

Pomegranate

$1.50+

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy

Location

26285 Detroit Rd., Westlake, OH 44145

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

