Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quinn's Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

25517 Eaton Way

Bay Village, OH 44140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Chef's Pretzel Board

$11.00

Cheddar fondue, house honey mustard.

Classic Hummus

$11.00

Crisy Fried Pickles

$9.00

lightly beer-battered with smoked serrano aioli (V)

Famous Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

grilled crustini / steakhouse dressing

Gochujang Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried and tossed with Gochujang, sesame, honey glaze, scallions and crispy bits

Sesame Seared Tuna

$22.00

AAA yellowfin tuna / citrus, soy vinaigrette / sushi rice / chili cucumbers / wasabi

Truffle Fries

$11.50

Fresh cut truffle fries, parmesan, and truffle aioli.

Fried Cheese

$10.00

Hose-made mozzarella wedges and marinara

Salads

Quinn's Wedge (Whole)

$11.00

iceburg / honey bacon / tomato / sharp cheddar / herbed ranch

Quinn's Wedge (Half)

$8.00

iceburg / honey bacon / tomato / sharp cheddar / herbed ranch

Roasted Garlic Caeser

$8.00

romaine / parmesan / bread crumbs

Green Salad

$6.00

mesclun greens / cucumber / radish / breadcrumbs / balsamic vinaigrette

From The Grill

Billionaire Burger

$20.00

8oz Niman Ranch Patty, cheddar, bacon onion jam, truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato, truffle fries

Double Bone Pork Chop

$34.00

12 oz chop / whiskey peppercorn sauce / mixed peppers / mashed potatoes

Grill Fired Salmon

$34.00

Atlantic salmon / toasted pecans/ brown sugar rub / roasted Brussel sprouts / mashed potatoes

Tuscan Chicken

$28.00

grilled pesto chicken / fresh mozzarella / roasted tomato / balsamic reduction / mashed potatoes

Favorites

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

sautéed chicken breast / white wine, lemon cream sauce / spinach / tomatoes / mushrooms / imported linguine

IPA Fish and Chips

$29.00

beer battered walleye / fresh cut fries/ tarter sauce / lemon wedge

Chicken or Shrimp Risotto

$25.00

Blackened / smoked gouda risotto

Buffalo Shrimp Risotto

$28.00

Buffalo shrimp / parmesan risotto / blue cheese swirl

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

grilled chicken or sautéed shrimp / parmeggiano reggiano / imported fettuccine

Tofu Marinara

$23.00

Crispy rofu, Grape Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Basil, Cappellini, Scampi Butter

Strip Club

Quinn's Best Strip Steak

$38.00

12oz. center cut / barcelona butter / vegetable / yukon gold potatoes

Loaded Strip

$39.00

mushrooms + onions / vegetable / yukon gold potatoes

Black & Blue Strip

$39.00

mushrooms + onions / vegetable / yukon gold / potatoes

Desserts

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

PB Bomb

$9.00

Colossal Cheescake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Sides

Side Rissoto

$8.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mixed Peppers

$5.00

Side Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25517 Eaton Way, Bay Village, OH 44140

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Westlake
orange star4.3 • 1,228
24940 Sperry Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
D'Italia Foods - Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
26285 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
THE IRONWOOD CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
688 Dover Center Rd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Gunselmans To>Go
orange starNo Reviews
21800 Center Ridge Rd Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70006 Rocky River
orange star4.7 • 425
21605 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Westlake
orange star4.7 • 5,103
151 Crocker Park BLvd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bay Village

Bay Diner - Bay Village
orange star4.3 • 605
660 Dover Center Road Bay Village, OH 44140
View restaurantnext
Chatty's Pizzeria - 28611 Lake Rd
orange star4.5 • 56
28611 Lake Rd Bay Village, OH 44140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay Village
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Elyria
review star
No reviews yet
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston