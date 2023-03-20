Quinn's Kitchen and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25517 Eaton Way, Bay Village, OH 44140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Westlake
4.3 • 1,228
24940 Sperry Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70006 Rocky River
4.7 • 425
21605 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurant
More near Bay Village