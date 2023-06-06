  • Home
Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers oldshoolavonlake.com

445 Avon Belden Rd

Lake, OH 44012

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

MED Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Food

Starters

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Served with red sauce

Fried Pepperoni

$8.00

Served with French Onion DiP

Pepperoni Balls

$9.00

Served with red sauce

Chips & Dip

$7.00

Kettle chips and french onion dip

Meatballs

$10.00

Topped with red sauce and parmesan cheese

Stuffed Peppers

$10.00

Hungarian peppers stuffed with sausage and beef, marinara and parmesan cheese (HEAT LEVEL Varies)

Stella's Original Butter Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Served with Marinara

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Half Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes, cherry peppers, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

Half Simple Salad

$5.00

Lettuces, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, caesar dressing

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Full Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes, cherry peppers, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

Full Simple Salad

$8.00

Lettuces, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, caesar dressing

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.00

12 Traditional Wings

$18.00

18 Traditional Wings

$24.00

24 Traditional Wings

$30.00

Celery

$0.50

5 Tenders

$10.00

10 Tenders

$18.00

15 Tenders

$24.00

20 Tenders

$30.00

Extra Sauce/Rub

$0.50

Grinders and Sammies

Italian

$13.00

Spicy capicola, salami, ham, provolone, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, MAYO

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

Housemade meatballs, red sauce, provolone

Cheesesteak Grinder

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef, green peppers, onions, provolone, MAYO

Sicilian

$13.00

8oz steak burger blend, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion red wine vinegar

Veggie Grinder

$11.00

mushrooms, artichoke, spinach, cherry peppers, provolone, onions, tomato, black olives

Chicken bacon ranch

$13.00

chicken, bacon, mozzarella and provolone, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion

Old School Cheeseburger

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, onion, 1000 island, pickles

Hot Honey Chicken

$12.00

buttermilk fried chicken,

Italian sausage

$12.00

Italian sausage, green peppers & onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.00

Fried chicken cutlet, red sauce, basil, mozzarella

Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, basil and garlic

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.00

Housemade Lasagna

$18.00

Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken over spaghetti and marinara, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$18.00

Housemade meatballs, marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Housemade marinara

Pizza

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

SM Deluxe

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives

SM Veggie

$14.00

Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic

SM Meat Lovers

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese

SM Pierogi

$14.00

White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream

SM Hawaiian

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

SM Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper

SM The Big Dill

$14.00

Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips

SM The Meatball

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano

SM BBQ Chicken

$14.00

SM Philly Pizza

$14.00

SM Reuben Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

SM Scampi Pizza

$14.00

MED Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

MED Deluxe

$18.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives

MED Veggie

$18.50

Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic

MED Meat Lovers

$18.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese

MED Pierogi

$18.50

White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream

MED Hawaiian

$18.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

MED Margherita Pizza

$18.50

Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper

MED The Big Dill

$18.50

Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips

MED The Meatball

$18.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano

MED BBQ Chicken

$18.50

MED Philly Pizza

$18.50

MED Reuben Pizza

$18.50Out of stock

MED Scampi Pizza

$18.50

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

LG Deluxe

$23.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives

LG Veggie

$23.00

Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic

LG Meat Lovers

$23.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese

LG Pierogi

$23.00

White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream

LG Hawaiian

$23.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

LG Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper

LG The Big Dill

$23.00

Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips

LG The Meatball

$23.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano

LG BBQ Chicken

$23.00

LG Philly pizza

$23.00

LG Reuben Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

LG Scampi Pizza

$23.00

Shakes & Sweets

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

"Otis Spunkmeyer" Chocolate Chip Pizza

$9.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Chips

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti-Marinara

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti-Butter Sauce

$7.00

Cheeseburger & Chips

$7.00

Sides

Extra Sauce/Rub

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Chip Dip

$1.50

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Bread Stick

$1.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Craft Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

Aperol, champagne, soda water

Blue Iris

$9.00

Cherry Blossom

$9.00

Classic Manhattan

$10.00

Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, orange bitters

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice

Daffodil

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Kraken Dark Rum, ginger beer, fresh lime

Fire Lily

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

Malfy Gin, simple, prosecco float, lemon

Goldenrod

$9.00

Highball

$8.50

Crown Royal, bitters, ginger beer

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

Negroni

$8.50

Malfy gin, Campari, sweet vermouth

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Makers mark bourbon, demerara syrup, angostura bitters

Paloma

$8.50

Mi campo tequila, grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup

Pink Orchid

$9.00

Sazerac

$8.50

Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Absinthe, sugar, Peychaud's Bitters

Sidecar

$8.50

Fistful bourbon, Grand Marnier, simple, lemon

Tom Collins

$8.50

Malfy gin, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda water

White Russian

$8.00

Stoli Vodka, Kahlúa, heavy cream

Beer

All Day IPA

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Fat Tire

$4.50

Green Zebra Founders

$5.50

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken NA

$4.50

High Noon

$6.00

KBS founders

$10.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Rubaeus

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.00

black label

$3.50

Blatz

$3.50

Coor's Banquet

$4.00

Genesee Cream Ale

$3.50

Hamm’s

$3.50

Killians Red

$4.00

Mickey’s

$4.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Molson Canadian

$4.00

Moosehead

$4.00

Old Style

$4.00

PBR

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Stroh’s

$3.50

Wine

Riunite Bianco Half Carafe

$8.00

Riunite Bianco Full Carafe

$15.00

Riunite Lambrusco Half Carafe

$8.00

Ruinite Lambrusco Full Carafe

$15.00

BTL Matua

$30.00

BTL Cintas

$26.00

BTL R Collection

$26.00

BTL Butter

$38.00

BTL Fess Parker

$46.00

BTL John Christ

$34.00

BTL Chianti

$34.00

BTL Brando

$42.00

BTL Tornatore

$44.00

BTL Decoy

$46.00

BTL Slander

$72.00

BTL A & D

$26.00

BTL Tussock

$30.00

BTL Chiarlo

$62.00

BTL Dueling Pistols

$62.00

BTL Folie A Duex

$44.00

BTL Avalon

$26.00

BTL Freakshow

$40.00

BTL Groth

$80.00

BTL Educated Guess

$54.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

20 oz soda

$2.50

2 liter soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Draft Rootbeer

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Mixed Cocktails

Margarita

$8.00

Long Island