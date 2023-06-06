Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers oldshoolavonlake.com
445 Avon Belden Rd
Lake, OH 44012
Food
Starters
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with red sauce
Fried Pepperoni
Served with French Onion DiP
Pepperoni Balls
Served with red sauce
Chips & Dip
Kettle chips and french onion dip
Meatballs
Topped with red sauce and parmesan cheese
Stuffed Peppers
Hungarian peppers stuffed with sausage and beef, marinara and parmesan cheese (HEAT LEVEL Varies)
Stella's Original Butter Cheesy Bread
Served with Marinara
Cauliflower Bites
Soups & Salads
Half Antipasto Salad
Lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes, cherry peppers, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
Half Simple Salad
Lettuces, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, caesar dressing
Soup of the Day
Full Antipasto Salad
Lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes, cherry peppers, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
Full Simple Salad
Lettuces, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, caesar dressing
Wings
Grinders and Sammies
Italian
Spicy capicola, salami, ham, provolone, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, MAYO
Meatball Grinder
Housemade meatballs, red sauce, provolone
Cheesesteak Grinder
Thinly sliced beef, green peppers, onions, provolone, MAYO
Sicilian
8oz steak burger blend, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion red wine vinegar
Veggie Grinder
mushrooms, artichoke, spinach, cherry peppers, provolone, onions, tomato, black olives
Chicken bacon ranch
chicken, bacon, mozzarella and provolone, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion
Old School Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, onion, 1000 island, pickles
Hot Honey Chicken
buttermilk fried chicken,
Italian sausage
Italian sausage, green peppers & onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Fried chicken cutlet, red sauce, basil, mozzarella
Entrees
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, basil and garlic
Fettucine Alfredo
Housemade Lasagna
Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan
Buttermilk fried chicken over spaghetti and marinara, parmesan cheese
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Housemade meatballs, marinara
Spaghetti Marinara
Housemade marinara
Pizza
SM Build Your Own Pizza
SM Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
SM Veggie
Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
SM Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese
SM Pierogi
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
SM Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
SM Bacon Cheeseburger
1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
SM Margherita Pizza
Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper
SM The Big Dill
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips
SM The Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
SM BBQ Chicken
SM Philly Pizza
SM Reuben Pizza
SM Scampi Pizza
MED Build Your Own Pizza
MED Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
MED Veggie
Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
MED Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese
MED Pierogi
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
MED Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
MED Bacon Cheeseburger
1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
MED Margherita Pizza
Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper
MED The Big Dill
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips
MED The Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
MED BBQ Chicken
MED Philly Pizza
MED Reuben Pizza
MED Scampi Pizza
LG Build Your Own Pizza
LG Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
LG Veggie
Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
LG Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese
LG Pierogi
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
LG Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
LG Bacon Cheeseburger
1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
LG Margherita Pizza
Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper
LG The Big Dill
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips
LG The Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
LG BBQ Chicken
LG Philly pizza
LG Reuben Pizza
LG Scampi Pizza
Shakes & Sweets
Kids
Sides
Drinks
Craft Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, champagne, soda water
Blue Iris
Cherry Blossom
Classic Manhattan
Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, orange bitters
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice
Daffodil
Dark & Stormy
Kraken Dark Rum, ginger beer, fresh lime
Fire Lily
French 75
Malfy Gin, simple, prosecco float, lemon
Goldenrod
Highball
Crown Royal, bitters, ginger beer
Moscow Mule
Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
Negroni
Malfy gin, Campari, sweet vermouth
Old Fashioned
Makers mark bourbon, demerara syrup, angostura bitters
Paloma
Mi campo tequila, grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup
Pink Orchid
Sazerac
Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Absinthe, sugar, Peychaud's Bitters
Sidecar
Fistful bourbon, Grand Marnier, simple, lemon
Tom Collins
Malfy gin, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda water
White Russian
Stoli Vodka, Kahlúa, heavy cream