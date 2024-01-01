Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Lobsters
Avon Lake restaurants that serve lobsters
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 4.4
(627 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
$8.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Salad KraZe
690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
More about Salad KraZe
Browse other tasty dishes in Avon Lake
Tamales
Fish Tacos
Spaghetti
Chicken Wraps
Cake
Steak Tacos
Nachos
Bisque
More near Avon Lake to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Elyria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(390 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(891 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(176 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston