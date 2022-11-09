Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Blackbird Baking Company

235 Reviews

$

1391 Sloane Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Plain Croissant
Pecan Sticky Bun

Merchandise

Blackbird Mug

Blackbird Mug

$12.00

Wake up with us! 16 oz logo mug. Makes a great gift, pairs well with a bag of our Rising Star Roasters custom Blackbird Blend coffee.

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Seasonal special! Espresso and steamed milk, with our house-made syrup made with real pumpkin puree!

Seasonal Pastries

Pumpkin Pecan Cookie

Pumpkin Pecan Cookie

$2.00

Popular seasonal cookie, soft muffin-like texture. Topped with pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch.

Pumpkin Tart

Pumpkin Tart

$5.50

Single serving mini pumpkin pie. Just the right amount of everything.

Seasonal Breads

Roasted Garlic and Cheese Focaccia - Small

$3.85Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted garlic and MontAmore cheddar. Small is single-serving size.

Roasted Garlic and Cheese Focaccia - Large

$7.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted garlic and MontAmore cheddar. Large serves 2-4.

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Small

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Small

$3.85Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with seasoned roasted potato slices and feta.

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Large

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Large

$7.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with seasoned roasted potato slices and feta.

Cranberry Walnut Levain

$5.75

Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour with cranberries and walnuts.

Cookies

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85

Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.85

If you like peanut butter, this one's for you!

Cranberry Oat Cookie

Cranberry Oat Cookie

$1.85

Our take on the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with cranberries and a touch of coconut.

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$1.25

Small 'haystack' macaroon, sweet and rich. This is our only 'gluten free' item!

Almond Shortbread

$2.95

Layered shortbread with almond filling.

Lemon Shortbread

$2.95

Layered shortbread with house-made lemon curd filling.

Raspberry Shortbread

Raspberry Shortbread

$2.95

Layered shortbread with raspberry jam filling.

Pumpkin Pecan Cookie

Pumpkin Pecan Cookie

$2.00

Popular seasonal cookie, soft muffin-like texture. Topped with pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch.

Almond Sandie

$1.50Out of stock

*Mini-special, for a short time only!!* Perfectly petite Almon Shortbread!

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Classic croissant!

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Buttery, flakey croissant with almond filling.

Apricot Croissant

$3.75

Buttery, flakey croissant with apricot jam filling.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Buttery, flakey croissant with dark chocolate batons in the center.

Raspberry Croissant

$3.75

Buttery, flakey croissant with raspberry jam filling.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.60

Buttery, flakey croissant rolled with capicola ham and MontAmore cheese.

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.60

Buttery, flakey croissant with spinach and feta filling.

Muffins - please note daily availabilty

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.25

Banana Muffin with walnuts. Available every day of the week.

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Available Mondays

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Available Tuesdays

Pistachio Muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Available Wednesdays

Carrot Pecan Muffin

$3.25

Available Thursdays

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Available Fridays

Chocolate Cherry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Available Saturdays

Apple Streusel Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Available Sundays

Scones - please note daily availability

Biscuit (Plain Scone)

$2.95

Our Scone dough formed into a biscuit. Great for shortcakes, biscuits and gravy, or on its own with coffee!

Raspberry Jammer

$3.25

Our Scone dough formed into a biscuit and baked with a dollop of raspberry jam in the center.

Cranberry Scone

$3.25

Available Monday - Friday

Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Available Monday

Cherry Almond Scone

Cherry Almond Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Available Tuesday

Apricot Walnut Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Available Wednesday

Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.25

Available Thursday

Chocolate Almond Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Available Friday and Saturday

Blueberry Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Available Saturday

Cherry Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Available Sunday

Fig Walnut Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Available Sunday

Sticky Buns

Plain Sticky Bun

Plain Sticky Bun

$3.00

Flakey pastry (we use our croissant dough) rolled with cinnamon and sugar.

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.25

Flakey pastry (we use our croissant dough) rolled with cinnamon, sugar, and pecans.

Galettes and Tarts

Apple Galette

Apple Galette

$5.25

Hand-formed tart filled with spiced apples.

Pumpkin Tart

Pumpkin Tart

$5.50

Single serving mini pumpkin pie. Just the right amount of everything.

Brownies

Dense fudgy brownie.

Brownie

$2.95

Dense fudgy brownie.

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.60+

Available in our special Blackbird Blend (a darker roast) or a rotating selection of a lighter-roast option. Also available in decaf.

Cold-Brew Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Cold-brewed in house from rotating seasonal coffee varieties.

Red Eye

$3.60+

Drip coffee + espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.40+

Drip coffee and steamed milk.

Cafe Au Chocolat

$3.65+

Drip coffee and steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk. Can be sweetened to taste.

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.65

Classic cappuccino: 1/3 espresso, 1/3 milk, 1/3 foam. Available in 8 oz size only.

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso and steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk. Can be sweetened to taste.

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso diluted with hot water.

Espresso

$2.75+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Seasonal special! Espresso and steamed milk, with our house-made syrup made with real pumpkin puree!

Tea Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Spiced black concentrate steamed with milk.

London Fog Latte

$4.25+

Earl Grey Tea latte, similar to a chai latte. Not available iced.

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Brewed in-house, from our loose-leaf teas, not sweetened. Can be sweetened to taste, pairs well with many of our syrups.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Organic loose-leaf teas from Starwest Botanicals: chose one of our popular combinations, or we can make custom combos to suit your tastes.

Kid Friendly/Non Caffeinated

Hot Chocolate

$2.40+

Steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk, can be sweetened to taste. 'Kid' version is made less hot!

Steamer

$2.15+

Steamed milk flavored with your choice of syrup.

Milk

$1.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

House-made bittersweet chocolate milk, can be sweetened to taste.

Tap Water

Tap Water

French - ready by 9:30 AM

French Baguette

French Baguette

$3.95Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. Classic crusty baguette!

French Epi, Large

$4.25Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. Baguette cut into a 'wheat stalk' shape, making it easy to pull apart and share!

French Epi, Seeded

French Epi, Seeded

$3.75Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. Smaller Epi loaf sprinkled with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, fennel, and salt.

French Batard

$4.50Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. French dough shaped into an oblong loaf.

French Crown

French Crown

$11.00Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. French dough formed into a decorative wreath.

French Rustic (Dinner) Roll

French Rustic (Dinner) Roll

$0.70Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. Classic crusty dinner roll.

French Sandwich Roll

$1.60Out of stock

Ready by 9:30 AM. Hoagie-shaped French roll.

Levains - ready at open (except rye)

Levains are naturally yeasted from a starter. We make them in a variety of grain options, and they are perfect for sandwiches of all kinds.

Country Blonde Levain - Small

$5.25

Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour

Country Blonde Levain - Large

Country Blonde Levain - Large

$8.75

Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour

Country Brown Levain - Small

$5.25

Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour

Country Brown Levain - Large

$8.75

Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour

Cranberry Walnut Levain

$5.75

Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour with cranberries and walnuts.

Multigrain Levain - Small

$5.75

Naturally-yeasted; Seeded 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour. Seed mixture: sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and flax.

Multigrain Levain - Large

$9.00

Naturally-yeasted; Seeded 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour. Seed mixture: sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and flax.

Rye Levain - Small (9:30 AM)

Rye Levain - Small (9:30 AM)

$5.25Out of stock

Available by 9:30. Naturally-yeasted seeded rye: contains rye flour, rye flakes, whole wheat and unbleached white flour, caraway and fennel seeds.

Rye Levain - Large (9:30 AM)

Rye Levain - Large (9:30 AM)

$8.75Out of stock

Available by 9:30. Naturally-yeasted seeded rye: contains rye flour, rye flakes, whole wheat and unbleached white flour, caraway and fennel seeds.

Kalamata Olive Levain

$5.75

Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour with Kalamata olives

Serious Wheat Levain

$5.75

Naturally-yeasted; 85% whole wheat flour

Focaccias - ready by 9:30

Rosemary Focaccia - Small

Rosemary Focaccia - Small

$3.25Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with fresh rosemary and salt. Small is single-serving size.

Rosemary Focaccia - Large

Rosemary Focaccia - Large

$6.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with fresh rosemary and salt. Large serves 2-4.

Olive & Feta Focaccia - Small

Olive & Feta Focaccia - Small

$3.85Out of stock

Flat bread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and feta. Small is single-serving size.

Olive & Feta Focaccia - Large

Olive & Feta Focaccia - Large

$7.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and feta. Large serves 2-4.

Onion & Bleu Cheese Focaccia - Small

$3.85Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted onions and bleu cheese. Small is single-serving size.

Onion & Bleu Cheese Focaccia - Large

$7.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted onions and bleu cheese. Large serves 2-4.

Roasted Garlic and Cheese Focaccia - Small

$3.85Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted garlic and MontAmore cheddar. Small is single-serving size.

Roasted Garlic and Cheese Focaccia - Large

$7.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted garlic and MontAmore cheddar. Large serves 2-4.

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Small

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Small

$3.85Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with seasoned roasted potato slices and feta.

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Large

Smoky Potato Focaccia - Large

$7.50Out of stock

Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with seasoned roasted potato slices and feta.

Buns - Ready by 9:30 AM

Focaccia, Burger Buns - Plain

$1.35Out of stock

Burger buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough.

Focaccia, Burger Buns - Seeded

$1.35Out of stock

Burger buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough, topped with sesame seeds

Focaccia Slider Bun

Focaccia Slider Bun

$0.85Out of stock

Slider buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough.

Ciabatta - ready by 9:30

Ciabatta Roll

Ciabatta Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Italian 'Slipper' loaf, in a smaller size. Crusty exterior, lacey interior. Table bread that is best for tearing and dipping, not ideal for slicing for sandwiches.

Ciabatta Loaf

$3.85Out of stock

Challah - Fridays after 11 AM

Plain Challah

Plain Challah

$5.50Out of stock

Jewish egg bread, available Fridays only after 11 AM.

Poppyseed Challah

$5.50Out of stock

Jewish egg bread, topped with poppy seeds, available Fridays only after 11 AM.

Sesame Challah

Sesame Challah

$5.50Out of stock

Jewish egg bread, topped with sesame seeds, available Fridays only after 11 AM.

Raisin Challah

Raisin Challah

$5.95Out of stock

Jewish egg bread with raisins, available Fridays only after 11 AM.

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.75

Glass bottle, made with cane sugar

Gus Soda - Blackberry

Gus Soda - Blackberry

$3.25
Gus Soda - Dry Ginger Ale

Gus Soda - Dry Ginger Ale

$3.25
Gus Soda - Meyer Lemon

Gus Soda - Meyer Lemon

$3.25
Gus Soda - Valencia Orange

Gus Soda - Valencia Orange

$3.25

Water/Juice

San Pellegrino, Mineral Water

San Pellegrino, Mineral Water

$2.75

Sparkling mineral water, glass bottle.

Coffee Beans

Rising Star Blackbird Blend, 12 oz

Rising Star Blackbird Blend, 12 oz

$16.00

A custom blend made just for us by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters. This is our dark roast blend we serve every day.

Rising Star Brazil Decaf, 12 oz

Rising Star Brazil Decaf, 12 oz

$16.00

Our house decaf blend by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.

Rising Star Apocalypto, 12 oz

Rising Star Apocalypto, 12 oz

$16.00

Our house espresso blend by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.

Rising Star Passeio, 12 oz

Rising Star Passeio, 12 oz

$16.00

By local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.

San Agustin, 12 oz

$16.00

By local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters. Flavor profile: Baking Spices, Toasted Pecan, and Chocolate Mousse

Dog Cookies

Dog Cookie

$1.00

House-made dog cookies, made with peanut butter and whole wheat.

Granola

Papa Stan's Granola, 1 lb

$9.25

House-made granola from a family recipe.

Mustard

Old Brooklyn Original IPA Mustard, 6oz

Old Brooklyn Original IPA Mustard, 6oz

$6.00

Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Spices

Old Brooklyn Pepped Up Mustard, 6 oz

Old Brooklyn Pepped Up Mustard, 6 oz

$6.00

Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Spices

Old Brooklyn Berry Bourbon Mustard, 6oz

Old Brooklyn Berry Bourbon Mustard, 6oz

$8.00

Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Water, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Vinegar, Brown Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Sugar, Kosher Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Bourbon, Orange Juice, Vanilla Bean Extract

Old Brooklyn Bohemian Blend Mustard, 6 oz (Copy)

Old Brooklyn Bohemian Blend Mustard, 6 oz (Copy)

$6.00

Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Flavor Profile: Spicy, CLE Kraut, Pickled Mustard Seeds. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Spices

Jam

Home Pantry Blackberry Lavender Jam, 6 oz

Home Pantry Blackberry Lavender Jam, 6 oz

$7.50

Made right here in Cleveland!

Home Pantry Blueberry Chamomile Jam, 6 oz

Home Pantry Blueberry Chamomile Jam, 6 oz

$7.50

Made right here in Cleveland!

Home Pantry Hot Pepper Jam, 6 oz

Home Pantry Hot Pepper Jam, 6 oz

$7.50

Made right here in Cleveland!

Home Pantry Raspberry Almond Jam, 6 oz

Home Pantry Raspberry Almond Jam, 6 oz

$7.50

Made right here in Cleveland!

Home Pantry Strawberry Rose Jam, 6 oz

Home Pantry Strawberry Rose Jam, 6 oz

$7.50

Made right here in Cleveland!

Honey

Akron Honey - Raw, 11 oz

Akron Honey - Raw, 11 oz

$13.00

Raw Ohio wildflower honey. Light blend of honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.

Akron Honey - Bourbon Barrel, 11 oz

Akron Honey - Bourbon Barrel, 11 oz

$14.50

Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with cubes from bourbon barrel cubes. Light blend of honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.

Akron Honey - Habanero Hot, 11 oz

Akron Honey - Habanero Hot, 11 oz

$14.50

Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with habanero peppers, creating a 'slow burn' heat. 11 ounces.

Akron Honey - Hibiscus, 11 oz

Akron Honey - Hibiscus, 11 oz

$14.50

Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with hibiscus flowers, exploding with fruity and floral notes. Honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.

Merchandise

Blackbird Mug

Blackbird Mug

$12.00

Wake up with us! 16 oz logo mug. Makes a great gift, pairs well with a bag of our Rising Star Roasters custom Blackbird Blend coffee.

Gift Certificate $5

Gift Certificate $5

$5.00

$5 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.

Gift Certificate $10

Gift Certificate $10

$10.00

$10 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.

Gift Certificate $20

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

$20 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.

Gift Certificate $25

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

$25 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.

Gift Certificate $50

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

$50 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.

Restaurant info

Open 7 AM to PM daily, online ordering available 7 AM to 4 PM. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at (216) 712-6599 to place a phone order. We offer a variety of European breads, and rustic pastries, including our award-winning Salted Chocolate Chip cookie. We also have a full espresso/coffee menu! Our products are made by hand, from scratch, and fresh daily.  We use the highest-quality ingredients such as European butter and free-range eggs from local farmers. 

Website

Location

1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

