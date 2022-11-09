Blackbird Baking Company
235 Reviews
$
1391 Sloane Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Popular Items
Merchandise
Drink Specials
Seasonal Pastries
Seasonal Breads
Smoky Potato Focaccia - Small
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with seasoned roasted potato slices and feta.
Smoky Potato Focaccia - Large
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with seasoned roasted potato slices and feta.
Cookies
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
Peanut Butter Cookie
If you like peanut butter, this one's for you!
Cranberry Oat Cookie
Our take on the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with cranberries and a touch of coconut.
Coconut Macaroon
Small 'haystack' macaroon, sweet and rich. This is our only 'gluten free' item!
Almond Shortbread
Layered shortbread with almond filling.
Lemon Shortbread
Layered shortbread with house-made lemon curd filling.
Raspberry Shortbread
Layered shortbread with raspberry jam filling.
Pumpkin Pecan Cookie
Popular seasonal cookie, soft muffin-like texture. Topped with pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch.
Almond Sandie
*Mini-special, for a short time only!!* Perfectly petite Almon Shortbread!
Croissants
Plain Croissant
Classic croissant!
Almond Croissant
Buttery, flakey croissant with almond filling.
Apricot Croissant
Buttery, flakey croissant with apricot jam filling.
Chocolate Croissant
Buttery, flakey croissant with dark chocolate batons in the center.
Raspberry Croissant
Buttery, flakey croissant with raspberry jam filling.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Buttery, flakey croissant rolled with capicola ham and MontAmore cheese.
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Buttery, flakey croissant with spinach and feta filling.
Muffins - please note daily availabilty
Banana Walnut Muffin
Banana Muffin with walnuts. Available every day of the week.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Available Mondays
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Available Tuesdays
Pistachio Muffin
Available Wednesdays
Carrot Pecan Muffin
Available Thursdays
Blueberry Streusel Muffin
Available Fridays
Chocolate Cherry Muffin
Available Saturdays
Apple Streusel Muffin
Available Sundays
Scones - please note daily availability
Biscuit (Plain Scone)
Our Scone dough formed into a biscuit. Great for shortcakes, biscuits and gravy, or on its own with coffee!
Raspberry Jammer
Our Scone dough formed into a biscuit and baked with a dollop of raspberry jam in the center.
Cranberry Scone
Available Monday - Friday
Cheddar Chive Scone
Available Monday
Cherry Almond Scone
Available Tuesday
Apricot Walnut Scone
Available Wednesday
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Available Thursday
Chocolate Almond Scone
Available Friday and Saturday
Blueberry Scone
Available Saturday
Cherry Scone
Available Sunday
Fig Walnut Scone
Available Sunday
Sticky Buns
Galettes and Tarts
Brownies
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Available in our special Blackbird Blend (a darker roast) or a rotating selection of a lighter-roast option. Also available in decaf.
Cold-Brew Iced Coffee
Cold-brewed in house from rotating seasonal coffee varieties.
Red Eye
Drip coffee + espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee and steamed milk.
Cafe Au Chocolat
Drip coffee and steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk. Can be sweetened to taste.
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Classic cappuccino: 1/3 espresso, 1/3 milk, 1/3 foam. Available in 8 oz size only.
Mocha
Espresso and steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk. Can be sweetened to taste.
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water.
Espresso
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Seasonal special! Espresso and steamed milk, with our house-made syrup made with real pumpkin puree!
Tea Drinks
Chai Latte
Spiced black concentrate steamed with milk.
London Fog Latte
Earl Grey Tea latte, similar to a chai latte. Not available iced.
Iced Tea
Brewed in-house, from our loose-leaf teas, not sweetened. Can be sweetened to taste, pairs well with many of our syrups.
Hot Tea
Organic loose-leaf teas from Starwest Botanicals: chose one of our popular combinations, or we can make custom combos to suit your tastes.
Kid Friendly/Non Caffeinated
Tap Water
French - ready by 9:30 AM
French Baguette
Ready by 9:30 AM. Classic crusty baguette!
French Epi, Large
Ready by 9:30 AM. Baguette cut into a 'wheat stalk' shape, making it easy to pull apart and share!
French Epi, Seeded
Ready by 9:30 AM. Smaller Epi loaf sprinkled with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, fennel, and salt.
French Batard
Ready by 9:30 AM. French dough shaped into an oblong loaf.
French Crown
Ready by 9:30 AM. French dough formed into a decorative wreath.
French Rustic (Dinner) Roll
Ready by 9:30 AM. Classic crusty dinner roll.
French Sandwich Roll
Ready by 9:30 AM. Hoagie-shaped French roll.
Levains - ready at open (except rye)
Country Blonde Levain - Small
Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour
Country Blonde Levain - Large
Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour
Country Brown Levain - Small
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour
Country Brown Levain - Large
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour
Cranberry Walnut Levain
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour with cranberries and walnuts.
Multigrain Levain - Small
Naturally-yeasted; Seeded 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour. Seed mixture: sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and flax.
Multigrain Levain - Large
Naturally-yeasted; Seeded 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour. Seed mixture: sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and flax.
Rye Levain - Small (9:30 AM)
Available by 9:30. Naturally-yeasted seeded rye: contains rye flour, rye flakes, whole wheat and unbleached white flour, caraway and fennel seeds.
Rye Levain - Large (9:30 AM)
Available by 9:30. Naturally-yeasted seeded rye: contains rye flour, rye flakes, whole wheat and unbleached white flour, caraway and fennel seeds.
Kalamata Olive Levain
Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour with Kalamata olives
Serious Wheat Levain
Naturally-yeasted; 85% whole wheat flour
Focaccias - ready by 9:30
Rosemary Focaccia - Small
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with fresh rosemary and salt. Small is single-serving size.
Rosemary Focaccia - Large
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with fresh rosemary and salt. Large serves 2-4.
Olive & Feta Focaccia - Small
Flat bread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and feta. Small is single-serving size.
Olive & Feta Focaccia - Large
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and feta. Large serves 2-4.
Onion & Bleu Cheese Focaccia - Small
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted onions and bleu cheese. Small is single-serving size.
Onion & Bleu Cheese Focaccia - Large
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted onions and bleu cheese. Large serves 2-4.
Buns - Ready by 9:30 AM
Focaccia, Burger Buns - Plain
Burger buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough.
Focaccia, Burger Buns - Seeded
Burger buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough, topped with sesame seeds
Focaccia Slider Bun
Slider buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough.
Ciabatta - ready by 9:30
Challah - Fridays after 11 AM
Plain Challah
Jewish egg bread, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
Poppyseed Challah
Jewish egg bread, topped with poppy seeds, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
Sesame Challah
Jewish egg bread, topped with sesame seeds, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
Raisin Challah
Jewish egg bread with raisins, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
Coffee Beans
Rising Star Blackbird Blend, 12 oz
A custom blend made just for us by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters. This is our dark roast blend we serve every day.
Rising Star Brazil Decaf, 12 oz
Our house decaf blend by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
Rising Star Apocalypto, 12 oz
Our house espresso blend by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
Rising Star Passeio, 12 oz
By local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
San Agustin, 12 oz
By local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters. Flavor profile: Baking Spices, Toasted Pecan, and Chocolate Mousse
Mustard
Old Brooklyn Original IPA Mustard, 6oz
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Spices
Old Brooklyn Pepped Up Mustard, 6 oz
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Spices
Old Brooklyn Berry Bourbon Mustard, 6oz
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Water, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Vinegar, Brown Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Sugar, Kosher Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Bourbon, Orange Juice, Vanilla Bean Extract
Old Brooklyn Bohemian Blend Mustard, 6 oz (Copy)
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Flavor Profile: Spicy, CLE Kraut, Pickled Mustard Seeds. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Spices
Jam
Home Pantry Blackberry Lavender Jam, 6 oz
Made right here in Cleveland!
Home Pantry Blueberry Chamomile Jam, 6 oz
Made right here in Cleveland!
Home Pantry Hot Pepper Jam, 6 oz
Made right here in Cleveland!
Home Pantry Raspberry Almond Jam, 6 oz
Made right here in Cleveland!
Home Pantry Strawberry Rose Jam, 6 oz
Made right here in Cleveland!
Honey
Akron Honey - Raw, 11 oz
Raw Ohio wildflower honey. Light blend of honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.
Akron Honey - Bourbon Barrel, 11 oz
Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with cubes from bourbon barrel cubes. Light blend of honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.
Akron Honey - Habanero Hot, 11 oz
Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with habanero peppers, creating a 'slow burn' heat. 11 ounces.
Akron Honey - Hibiscus, 11 oz
Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with hibiscus flowers, exploding with fruity and floral notes. Honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.
Merchandise
Blackbird Mug
Wake up with us! 16 oz logo mug. Makes a great gift, pairs well with a bag of our Rising Star Roasters custom Blackbird Blend coffee.
Gift Certificate $5
$5 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
Gift Certificate $10
$10 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
Gift Certificate $20
$20 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
Gift Certificate $25
$25 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
Gift Certificate $50
$50 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Open 7 AM to PM daily, online ordering available 7 AM to 4 PM. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at (216) 712-6599 to place a phone order. We offer a variety of European breads, and rustic pastries, including our award-winning Salted Chocolate Chip cookie. We also have a full espresso/coffee menu! Our products are made by hand, from scratch, and fresh daily. We use the highest-quality ingredients such as European butter and free-range eggs from local farmers.
1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107