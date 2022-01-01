Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Propaganda Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

17806 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuit Sandwich
Fake News Bowl
Riverside

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Our teas are made brew-steep-pour. Please, ask for the flavors.

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cortado

$3.00

Macchiato

$2.75

Cortado

$3.00

Affogato

$4.00Out of stock

Expresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Made with a mixture of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla.

Beetroot Latte

Beetroot Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Mapleside Latte

$5.50

Butterfly Pea Tea Latte

$5.00

West End

$4.50

Red Rooibos tea latte.

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Birdtown

$4.00

Double espresso over ice with milk and coconut water.

McKinley Place

$5.00

Double espresso over ice with lemon juice and maple syrup.

Lavender Agave Cold Brew

$5.50
Riverside

Riverside

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, brown sugar, vanilla syrup, sprinkle of cinnamon, shaken and topped with your choice of milk

Coconut Mocha Cold Brew

$5.50

Sides

Egg

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.00Out of stock

Queso

$0.50Out of stock

Sub bagel for biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese

$0.50

A La Mode

$2.00

Summer Menu

Orange Overnight Oats

Orange Overnight Oats

$8.00

Our house-made overnight oats with a fresh blackberry vanilla twist, served with granola

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$7.00

Our house-made chia pudding topped with juicy peaches, served with granola

Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuit Sandwich

$10.00

Hot and fresh Beyond sausage and vegan egg on a cheddar scallion biscuit

Potato Latke Waffles

Potato Latke Waffles

$9.00

Fresh crispy waffle style potato pancakes served with applesauce or plant based sour cream

Fake News Bowl

Fake News Bowl

$8.00

A medley of diced potatoes, onion, peppers, vegan sausage, and vegan egg

Pesto Flatbread

Pesto Flatbread

$8.00Out of stock

Warm flatbread topped with house made pesto, vegan feta, and roasted red peppers

Coconut Curry Noodles

Coconut Curry Noodles

$10.00

Rice noodles, green peas, cucumber, shredded carrot and green onion tossed in a creamy coconut curry sauce. Topped with cashews, sesame and cilantro, served cold

Raw Pad Thai

Raw Pad Thai

$10.00

Zucchini noodles, red cabbage, bean sprouts, shredded carrot and green onion, topped with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Classic warm and creamy spinach artichoke dip, served with corn chips.

Focaccia

Focaccia

$8.00Out of stock

Soft focaccia bread slices baked with garlic butter, served with pesto and marinara

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Greens topped with fresh veggies, cheddar and croutons. Served with house dressing. (italian vinaigrette)

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, over a bed of fresh greens, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Summer Bakery

Cheddar Scallion Scone

Cheddar Scallion Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Savory Cheddar scallion scone.

Lemon Lavender Scone

Lemon Lavender Scone

$5.00

Lemon lavender scone.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$5.00

Chocolate chip banana bread.

Blueberry muffin

Blueberry muffin

$5.00

Fresh blueberry muffin

Citrus muffin

$5.00

Fresh matcha muffin

Donut

Donut

$3.00

Flavors will rotate, ask our baristas about selections

Cupcake

Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Moist cake donuts, flavors will rotate, ask our baristas about options.

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$5.00

House-made moist pound cake, drizzled with lemon icing

Granola Bar

$2.50Out of stock

House-made granola bars.

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00Out of stock

Rotating selection of bagels

Double Cream Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Cake

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan and gluten-free coffee shop.

Website

Location

17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery
Propaganda Coffee image
Propaganda Coffee image
Propaganda Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blackbird Baking Company
orange star4.5 • 235
1391 Sloane Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Cleveland Vegan - 17112 Detroit Ave
orange star4.5 • 35
17112 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Inca Tea Cafe - Concourse C
orange starNo Reviews
5300 Riverside Drive Cleveland, OH 44181
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 787
1881 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Heart of Gold - 4133 Lorain Ave
orange star4.0 • 2
4133 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Jukebox
orange star4.6 • 538
1404 W 29th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Aladdin's Eatery - Lakewood
orange star4.8 • 6,308
14536 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Barrio Lakewood
orange star4.3 • 2,746
15527 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
El Carnicero
orange star4.6 • 1,270
16918 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Harry Buffalo Lakewood - HB Lakewood
orange star4.4 • 1,211
18605 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Merry Arts Pub & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,032
15607 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 922
14701-4 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston