Tacos in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pulled pork
Steak Taco$3.50
al Pastor Taco$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.
More about Cilantro Taqueria
POLLO TACO image

 

EL CARNICERO

16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
POLLO TACO$15.00
oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema
MACHACA TACO$15.00
coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)
CARNITAS TACO$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
More about EL CARNICERO
Crispy Tofu Tacos image

 

Cleveland Vegan

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Tacos$8.00
crispy tofu, avocado, sriracha lime slaw, tomato/corn salsa, roasted pepitas (nf/gf option)
More about Cleveland Vegan
25th Street Taco image

 

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Talia's Taco$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
25th Street Taco$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
More about Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

