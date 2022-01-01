Tacos in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Pulled pork
|Steak Taco
|$3.50
|al Pastor Taco
|$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.
EL CARNICERO
16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|POLLO TACO
|$15.00
oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema
|MACHACA TACO
|$15.00
coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)
|CARNITAS TACO
|$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
Cleveland Vegan
17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Crispy Tofu Tacos
|$8.00
crispy tofu, avocado, sriracha lime slaw, tomato/corn salsa, roasted pepitas (nf/gf option)
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Talia's Taco
|$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
|25th Street Taco
|$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's