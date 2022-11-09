Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
200 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Lakewood's Best Tacos! Open 7 days a week. Catering available, email rey@cilantrotaqueria.com
Location
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lakewood
Harry Buffalo Lakewood - HB Lakewood
4.4 • 1,211
18605 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurant