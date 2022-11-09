Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood

200 Reviews

$$

18260 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Chicken Taco
Chicken Bowl

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn chips & 4 oz of our table salsa (mild)

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.49

Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.49

Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Chorizo and queso dip (8 oz) and a bag of chips.

Mexican St Corn

Mexican St Corn

$4.49

Corn on the cob (sweet corn) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice

Cup of Corn Kernels

Cup of Corn Kernels

$6.00

12oz of corn kernals cut from our Mexican Street Corn cobs (sweet corn). Mayonnaise, Tajín & cotija cheese are added and mixed into a cup.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

An order of french fries.

Rice

Rice

$3.00
Beans

Beans

$3.00

Extra Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Three (3) extra tortillas (shells). Choose corn or flour.

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.99
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Pulled pork

al Pastor Taco

al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$3.99

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99
Puerco en Salsa Verde Taco

Puerco en Salsa Verde Taco

$3.99

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.99
Vegan Chorizo Taco

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$3.50
Grilled Vegetables Taco

Grilled Vegetables Taco

$3.50
Tofu Taco

Tofu Taco

$3.50
Tilapia Taco

Tilapia Taco

$4.49
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.49
Surf & Turf Taco

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.49

Steak & Shrimp

Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$4.49

Cow Tongue

Bowls

Ground Beef Bowl

Ground Beef Bowl

$10.49
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.49
Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.49
Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Bowl

al Pastor Bowl

$10.49

Pork w spices cooked on a spit

Tinga Bowl

Tinga Bowl

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$10.49
Puerco en Salsa Verde Bowl

Puerco en Salsa Verde Bowl

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Bowl

Chorizo Bowl

$10.49
Vegan Chorizo Bowl

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

$9.99
Grilled Vegetable Bowl

Grilled Vegetable Bowl

$9.99
Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$9.99
Lengua Bowl

Lengua Bowl

$10.99

Cow tongue

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$10.99
Tilapia Bowl

Tilapia Bowl

$10.99
Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$12.99

Burritos

12" Flour Tortillas
Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.49
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.49
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.49

Carnitas Burrito

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Burrito

al Pastor Burrito

$10.49

Pork rubbed w spices, cooked on a spit

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.49

Tinga Burrito

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Puerco en Salsa Verde Burrito

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$10.49
Vegan Chorizo Burrito

Vegan Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Vegetables Burrito

$9.99
Tofu Burrito

Tofu Burrito

$9.99

Tilapia Burrito

$10.99
Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Lengua Burrito

$10.99

Cow tongue

Quesadillas

10" Flour Tortillas

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.49
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49
Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Quesadilla

al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.49

Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit

Tinga Quesadilla

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.49
Puerco en Salsa Verde Quesadilla

Puerco en Salsa Verde Quesadilla

$10.49

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.49

Vegan Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Vegetables Quesadilla

$9.99

Tofu Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99
Tilapia Quesadilla

Tilapia Quesadilla

$10.99
Lengua Quesadilla

Lengua Quesadilla

$10.99

Cow tongue

No Protein Quesadilla

$6.49

No protein, just cheese and your toppings

Tortas

Mexican sandwich.
Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$10.49

Ground Beef Mexican Sandwich

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$10.49

Chicken Mexican Sandwich

Steak Torta

Steak Torta

$10.49

Steak Mexican Sandwich

Barbacoa Torta

Barbacoa Torta

$10.49

Barbacoa Mexican Sandwich

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.49

Pulled Pork Mexican Sandwich

al Pastor Torta

al Pastor Torta

$10.49

Pork (with special rub & cooked on a spit) Mexican Sandwich

Tinga Torta

$10.49

Shredded Chipotle Chicken Mexican Sandwich

Puerco en Salsa Verde Torta

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$10.49

Chorizo Mexican Sandwich

Vegan Chorizo Torta

$9.99

Vegan Mexican Sandwich

Grilled Vegetables Torta

Grilled Vegetables Torta

$9.99

Tofu Torta

$9.99
Shrimp Torta

Shrimp Torta

$10.99

Tilapia Torta

$10.99
Lengua Torta

Lengua Torta

$10.99

Cow tongue

Fajitas

Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99
Chicken & Steak Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken & Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken & Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Specials

Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé

Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé

$13.99

3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.49
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$11.99

¿Mexican Poutine? A bed of french fries, protein & toppings.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

Eight (8) bone-in chicken wings with buffalo sauce, french fries & ranch dressing.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Taco Meal

Kid's Taco Meal

$6.99

One taco and choose 2 of these 3: rice, beans, fries.

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

7" flour tortilla quesadilla & a side.

Chicken Tenders (3) w Fries

Chicken Tenders (3) w Fries

$6.99

Three strips of boneless chicken, breaded & fried w a side of french fries.

Desserts

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$6.00

Tres Leche Cake

$7.99

Jarritos Sodas

Lime Jarrito

Lime Jarrito

$3.00
Guava Jarrito

Guava Jarrito

$3.00
Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00
Mango Jarrito

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Watermelon Jarrito

$3.00

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water (carbonated)

$3.00

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$8.99

16-oz frozen margarita. Contains alcohol (tequila)

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Horchata

$3.00

20oz cold horchata beverage

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

Iced hibiscus tea, 20 oz.

Virgin Margarita

$4.99

Non-alcoholic margarita

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Lakewood's Best Tacos! Open 7 days a week. Catering available, email rey@cilantrotaqueria.com

Website

Location

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery
Cilantro Taqueria image
Banner pic
Cilantro Taqueria image

