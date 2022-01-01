Cookies in Lakewood

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore image

 

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ALMOND & CHOCOLATE CHUNK SEA SALT COOKIE$1.50
A customer favorite! Chocolate and almond cookie that has been sprinkled with sea salt.
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
Peanut Butter Cookie image

PASTRY

Blackbird Baking Company

1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.70
If you like peanut butter, this one's for you!
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.70
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
Cranberry Oat Cookie$1.70
Our take on the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with cranberries and a touch of coconut.
More about Blackbird Baking Company

