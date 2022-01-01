Cookies in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve cookies
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood
|ALMOND & CHOCOLATE CHUNK SEA SALT COOKIE
|$1.50
A customer favorite! Chocolate and almond cookie that has been sprinkled with sea salt.
Blackbird Baking Company
1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.70
If you like peanut butter, this one's for you!
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.70
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
|Cranberry Oat Cookie
|$1.70
Our take on the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with cranberries and a touch of coconut.