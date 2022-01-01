Ohio City restaurants you'll love
Ohio City's top cuisines
Must-try Ohio City restaurants
More about Jukebox
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
|Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
|Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
More about West Side Market Cafe
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Side Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about The Flying Fig
The Flying Fig
2523 market ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates
|$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
|Veggie Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
|Pork Collar
|$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chipotle Maple Wings
|$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
|The OG
|$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
|C.A.B Smash Burger
|$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll
More about Saucy Brew Works
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
|Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about MOMOCHO
MOMOCHO
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA
|$26.50
grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | blistered shishitos | almond salsa macha (gf)
|TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE
|$8.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
|TAMALE FRITO
|$17.00
fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
|Fitz Burger
|$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about TownHall
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about Xinji Noodle Bar
RAMEN • NOODLES
Xinji Noodle Bar
4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Pork Dumpling
|$9.00
|Spicy Miso
|$15.00
|Black Garlic Tokotsu
|$17.00
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Magret du Canard
|$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
|Panni Spaetzle
|$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
|Boeuf Bourguignon
|$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
More about Heart of Gold
Heart of Gold
4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Patatas Bravas
|$3.00
|Crispy Fried Brussels
|$6.00
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
|Cookies
|$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
More about Platform Beer Co
Platform Beer Co
4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Tater Barrels
|$8.00
Giant Bacon Cheddar, and Chive Tots. Covered in a Sour Cream Drizzle, and sprinkled with Green Onions.
|Bavarian Style Pretzel
|$10.00
Giant Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel - served with house mustard sauce & choice of 1 wing sauce.
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
12 Mini Corn Dogs with a choice of 1 sauce
More about Nano Brew CLE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
|Spicy
|$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in America" by thrillist. 4oz smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, buttered bun - VGA|VA|GFA
|Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
1889 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|LOUISVILLE
|$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
|BISCUIT
|$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
|MORNIN
|$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
More about Sauce The City LLC
Sauce The City LLC
1400 west 25th, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Cilantro Buffalo Chicken Sand
|$14.95
|Loaded Fries
|$12.95
|Sauce Fire Chicken Sand
|$14.95
More about NHB - Ohio City
NHB - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|North High Burger
|$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
|Southwest Quinoa Salad
|$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun