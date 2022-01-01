Ohio City restaurants you'll love

Go
Ohio City restaurants
Toast

Ohio City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Ohio City restaurants

Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
More about Jukebox
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Market Breakfast$6.00
Side Salad$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
Veggie Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
Pork Collar$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about The Flying Fig
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Maple Wings$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
The OG$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
C.A.B Smash Burger$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about Saucy Brew Works
MOMOCHO image

 

MOMOCHO

1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (2745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARNE ASADA$26.50
grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | blistered shishitos | almond salsa macha (gf)
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE$8.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
TAMALE FRITO$17.00
fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)
More about MOMOCHO
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about TownHall
Xinji Noodle Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Xinji Noodle Bar

4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Pork Dumpling$9.00
Spicy Miso$15.00
Black Garlic Tokotsu$17.00
More about Xinji Noodle Bar
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Magret du Canard$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
Panni Spaetzle$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
Boeuf Bourguignon$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$14.00
Patatas Bravas$3.00
Crispy Fried Brussels$6.00
More about Heart of Gold
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Ohio City Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
Cookies$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
Garlic Knots$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Platform Beer Co image

 

Platform Beer Co

4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Barrels$8.00
Giant Bacon Cheddar, and Chive Tots. Covered in a Sour Cream Drizzle, and sprinkled with Green Onions.
Bavarian Style Pretzel$10.00
Giant Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel - served with house mustard sauce & choice of 1 wing sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
12 Mini Corn Dogs with a choice of 1 sauce
More about Platform Beer Co
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
Spicy$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in America" by thrillist. 4oz smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, buttered bun - VGA|VA|GFA
Mac N Cheese Bites$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
More about Nano Brew CLE
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOUISVILLE$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
BISCUIT$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
MORNIN$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Bar Cento image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bar Cento

1948 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (882 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Cento
Sauce The City LLC image

 

Sauce The City LLC

1400 west 25th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cilantro Buffalo Chicken Sand$14.95
Loaded Fries$12.95
Sauce Fire Chicken Sand$14.95
More about Sauce The City LLC
NHB - Ohio City image

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
North High Burger$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about NHB - Ohio City

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ohio City

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Pierogies

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ohio City to explore

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston