Market Avenue Wine Bar
Market Avenue Wine Bar is a well-respected, downtown Cleveland wine bar offering a diverse wine list, full bar service, small plates, and a cozy outdoor patio located in the heart of #CLE’s vibrant Ohio City neighborhood. Cleveland Scene Magazine named Market Avenue Wine Bar to have the best wine selections in Cleveland, with more than 500 wines offered by the bottle and more than 70 by the glass. New wine selections from all over the world arrive every week.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
2521 Market Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2521 Market Avenue
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Great Lakes Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco
Birria Tacos & more! on West 25th at Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar
West Side Market Cafe
Full service restaurant serving breakfast lunch and Sunday Brunch. Featuring fresh menu items from Clevelands historic West Side Market.
Sauce The City LLC
Come in and enjoy!