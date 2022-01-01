Go
Market Avenue Wine Bar

Market Avenue Wine Bar is a well-respected, downtown Cleveland wine bar offering a diverse wine list, full bar service, small plates, and a cozy outdoor patio located in the heart of #CLE’s vibrant Ohio City neighborhood. Cleveland Scene Magazine named Market Avenue Wine Bar to have the best wine selections in Cleveland, with more than 500 wines offered by the bottle and more than 70 by the glass. New wine selections from all over the world arrive every week.

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

2521 Market Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)

Location

2521 Market Avenue

Cleveland OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
