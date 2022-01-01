Go
Great Lakes Brewing Company

Located in Cleveland's vibrant Ohio City neighborhood, our brewpub is full of history and charm. Order a pint at our taproom's beautiful Tiger Mahogany bar, where the "untouchable" Eliot Ness once sat. Our 7-barrel brewhouse is right next door, where our pub brewer creates classic pub exclusive beers and experiments with new styles.
Next door, our eco-friendly beer garden features a canvas retractable roof, a radiant-heat floor and fireplace, and a straw bale wall. In warm weather, seating spills out onto our cobblestone patio. It's a great spot to people-watch or chill in the shade with your well-behaved pooch.
Our brewpub's basement beer cellar holds the brewpub's fermenters and our new small-batch barrel-aging operation. We also offer overflow seating upstairs in our Market and Rockefeller Rooms. Have a seat at the bar or a table crafted from reclaimed Cleveland wood, or at a booth under our barrel wall.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)

Popular Items

Stilton Soup Bowl$8.00
Dortmunder Gold Lager, Stilton blue cheese, Cheddar
West Side Mac$18.00
Ohio City Pasta fagiolini, Czuzhraj bacon, Gerber's Amish Farm grilled chicken, gouda, Parmesan, scallions
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, bacon, sauteed onions, house-made Bourbon BBQ, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pretzel crusted chicken breast, Burning River Pale Ale mustard sauce, julienned peppers, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun
Salmon BLT$18.00
Seared salmon, Czuchraj bacon, TropiCoastal Tropical IPA aioli, basil, lettuce, tomato, Mediterra Bake House ciabatta roll
Pub Wings$12.00
Choice of Buffalo, Edmund Fitz BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Spicy Teriyaki, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery
Brewben Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, GLBC's secret 88 sauce, toasted brioche bun
Brat (one) & Pierogi$13.00
Czuchraj's Dortmunder Gold bratwurst, Sophie's Natural pierogi, sauerkraut, mustard
Fish and Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Eliot Ness Amber Lager batter, sidewinder fries, house slaw, house tartar
Pretzel Twist (2)$10.00
Two fresh baked pretzel twists from Edwin's Bakery, served with Dortmunder Gold Lager Stilton Cheese Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2516 Market Avenue

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

