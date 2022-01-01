Jukebox
We're back! Patio dining reopens Thursday 4/22. Visit our new carryout store with cold beer, wine, pierogi, and more. Prepared food available as well via online ordering or delivery via UberEats & Grubhub!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
1404 W 29th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1404 W 29th St
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Saucy Brew Works
Brewery/Apizzeria
Stella Maris Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!
NHB - Ohio City
Scratch made brewpub menu, located in the heart of historical Ohio City Cleveland. Specializing in craft beer, good eats and great times! Can't wait to see you soon
Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City
Come in and enjoy!