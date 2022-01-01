Hosted by DJ Tone Def, our virtual game is played via Zoom. Only one registration per team. Breakout rooms utilized to allow remote team-play. Registration will close at 7:15pm on game day. Zoom info to be emailed 90 min before game time. We also will host this game LIVE at Jukebox. There is no fee to play in person, but please email JukeboxCLE@gmail.com to reserve your table.

