Go
Toast

Jukebox

We're back! Patio dining reopens Thursday 4/22. Visit our new carryout store with cold beer, wine, pierogi, and more. Prepared food available as well via online ordering or delivery via UberEats & Grubhub!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

1404 W 29th St • $

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Ramen$14.00
Miso Chicken Broth, Miao Ramen Noodle, Sliced Chicken Breast, Scallion, Mushroom, Chili Oil, Sesame Seed [GFA] Add Tamari Marinated Egg +$2 [GF] GF Modification: Sub Rice Noodles
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
Beyond Smash Burger$13.00
Smashed Beyond Burger Patty[V], Special Sauce, American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Griddled Leavened Bun [GFA VA]
Sub: Angus Beef Patty* No Charge
Add: Bacon or Mushrooms add $2. Fried Egg add $1
GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel
V Modification: Sub Vegan Bun or GF Bagel. No Cheese
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
Juke Burger$13.00
1/3-Pound Griddled Angus Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Tomato,
Red Onion, Greens, Ketchup Side, Brioche [Gluten Free Available & Vegan Available].
Add Bacon Or Mushrooms $2 Or Fried Egg $1* GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel. V Modification: Sub Beyond Patty. Sub Baguette, GF Bagel or GF Bread. No Cheese
Potato Cheese Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Farmer’s Cheese, Cheddar, Onion
Virtual Trivia Team 4/27$20.00
Hosted by DJ Tone Def, our virtual game is played via Zoom. Only one registration per team. Breakout rooms utilized to allow remote team-play. Registration will close at 7:15pm on game day. Zoom info to be emailed 90 min before game time. We also will host this game LIVE at Jukebox. There is no fee to play in person, but please email JukeboxCLE@gmail.com to reserve your table.
Mushroom Kraut Pierogi
Portobello Mushroom, Classic Caraway Kraut [Vegan]
Charred Broccoli$9.00
Sweet Tamari, Crushed Peanuts, Black Sesame [V GF]
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1404 W 29th St

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saucy Brew Works

No reviews yet

Brewery/Apizzeria

Stella Maris Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NHB - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Scratch made brewpub menu, located in the heart of historical Ohio City Cleveland. Specializing in craft beer, good eats and great times! Can't wait to see you soon

Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston