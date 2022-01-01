East Bank restaurants you'll love

Go
East Bank restaurants
Toast

East Bank's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try East Bank restaurants

Sora 天 image

 

Sora 天

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
salmon, avocado
Crispy Rice (Spicy Tuna) - 4pcs$16.00
jalapeno, sriracha
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, shiso
More about Sora 天
Inferno Flats image

PIZZA

Inferno Flats

1059 Old River Road, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
Inferno Heavan-Helles BBQ Wings$12.00
8 chicken wings tossed in heaven-helles bbq
Kids Chicken Tender$8.00
More about Inferno Flats
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Choose 2$14.00
Choose two items.
Chopped$12.00
romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola, creamy peppercorn
Wedding Soup$6.00
kale, meatballs, mire pois, chicken stock, acini di pepe
More about Lago East Bank
Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats image

 

Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats

1085 Old River Road, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats
Map

More near East Bank to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston