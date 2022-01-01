Detroit-Shoreway restaurants you'll love
Detroit-Shoreway's top cuisines
Must-try Detroit-Shoreway restaurants
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
|Bianca Salad
|$9.00
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
More about Good Company
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Company
1200 W 76th, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Little Good One
|$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
|Apple Tart (v)
|$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
|The Good One
|$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
More about Martha On The Fly
Martha On The Fly
2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Martha's Fly-By
|$14.00
Garlic and herb roast beef, melted peppers and onions, smoked tomato mayo, salsa verde, egg patty, American cheese and sunshine sauce on our Scotch roll.
|Guardian Cold Brew
|$4.00
Cold brew coffee, 12oz. bottle
|Doris
|$12.00
Pork smash patty, ground in house, American cheese, egg patty and Martha’s Sunshine Sauce
More about KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Lemon + Honey Pie
|$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
|AC/DC Tahini Bar
|$3.00
Date + almond base with tahina, sunflower butter + chia seeds. Topped with chocolate and crusted with furikake seeds. We're raising the bar on snack bars.
gluten-free | dairy-free | vegan
|Salt+Pepper Waffle Fries
|$4.25
Crispy waffle fries tossed in salt + black pepper.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan
More about Toast
FRENCH FRIES
Toast
1365 West 65th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
|Rice & Bean Burger
|$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan