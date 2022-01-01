Go
Ninja City Kitchen & Bar

Restaurant & Bar in the heart of Gordon Square featuring eclectic Asian American cuisine from a scratch made kitchen and a wide selection of beer & cocktails.

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

6706 Detroit Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (636 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6706 Detroit Avenue

Cleveland OH

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
