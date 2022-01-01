Go
A ghost kitchen bringing an elevated sushi box experience to Cleveland. Get one or more for yourself or to share!

1121 W 10th

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$17.00
spicy tina, crispy tare, jalapeno, sriracha
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, shiso
Shrimp Tempura$20.00
shrimp tempura, mama nori, asparagus, rice cracker, unagi sauce, japanese mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes
Veg-Futo$14.00
cucumber, asparagus, carrot, spinach, shiitake, avocado
Coffee Jelly$10.00
Miso Shiitake Udon$16.00
miso, cream, shiitake, parmesan, kizami nori
Veggie Tempura$13.00
onion, asparagus, ube, sweet potato, avocado
Crispy Rice (Spicy Tuna) - 4pcs$16.00
jalapeno, sriracha
Chocolate Mousse$15.00
Edamame$6.00
Location

1121 W 10th

Cleveland OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
