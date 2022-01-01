Go
Toast

Il Rione Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

1303 West 65th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bianca Salad$9.00
Old Fashioned$11.00
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
See full menu

Location

1303 West 65th Street

Cleveland OH

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stone Mad Pub

No reviews yet

A hidden treasure in the heart of Gordon Square

Good Company

No reviews yet

a scatch kitchen burger joint.

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

No reviews yet

A virtual food hall for a new world from the culinary minds of chefs Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett. Find better-than options for each member of your family - or each version of yourself – all under one roof. Plan ahead and grab lunches or dinners for a couple days and call it meal prep.

Happy Dog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Hours, menu, events & more can be found at:
www.happydogcleveland.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston