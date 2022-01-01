Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Toast Cleveland

483 Reviews

$$

1365 West 65th St

Cleveland, OH 44102

Popular Items

Fried Brussels Sprouts
Turkey Sandwich
Ratatouille Pasta

Cocktails

Redemption Rye, Benedictine, Montenegro, Chai Tea, Jamaican No. 1 Bitters aromatic, smooth, spiced

Apple Time

$12.00

Cocktail Of The Week

$10.00

A playful, featured weekly cocktail.

Sailor’s Take Warning

$14.00

Anna’s Andromeda

$14.00

Marsha Marsha Marsha

$14.00

Violet Tendancies

$14.00

Roman Sling

$14.00

Kentucky Macchiato w/ Sidecar Sweetie

$14.00

The Guardian

$15.00

Velvet Jam

$12.00

Salty Chihuahua

$14.00

Tristan’s Oasis

$11.00

Amber’s Applecrisp

$12.00

Cereal Killer

$18.00

Evening Fog

$10.00

Dewar’s Scotch, Honey, Lemon, Corazon Bitters, Vanilla smoky, clean

Spritz

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

Martini

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Sazerac

$12.00

Fernet

$6.00

Mules Last Word

$10.00

Irish Red Rose

$14.00

Jockey Full of Bourbon

$15.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

Garnet Gimlet

$12.00

Long Island IT

$12.00

White Negroni

$10.00

Scarlet Rejuvination

$14.00

Becky With The Good Hair

$12.00

So Good

$13.00

The Hive

$15.00

Lips on Top

$15.00

Lophophora

$14.00

Get Me Oaxa

$14.00

Sarah’s Glamour

$13.00

Endora’s Wave

$15.00

Ursula’s Song

$14.00

Agatha’s Runes

$15.00

The Supreme’s Vitality

$13.00

Marie’s Vengeance

$14.00

Zelda’s Elixir

$14.00

Bonnie’s Expression

$13.00

Stephen's Song

$13.00

Non-Proof Beverages

Lekko Coffee

$4.00

Boylan's Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylan's Cane Cola

$4.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$4.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.00

Cleveland Tea Revival Hot Tea

$4.00

Flying Cauldron Butterbeer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Q Ginger Beer

$4.00

Q Tonic Water

$4.00

Untitled CBD Sparkling Water

$5.00

Grapefruit or Blackberry

Guardian Cold Brew

$5.00

Juice

$4.00

Lipton Tea

$3.00

Featured Wine

2020 Occhipinti SP68 Bianco

$11.25+

2018 Maitre De Chai Red Zinfandel

$11.25+

Small Plates

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

tempura batter, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dip vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.

Frites

$8.00

fresh cut and twice fried Idaho potato fries, tomato jam, aioli

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives $11 vegetarian

Ranch Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tofu-ranch dressing, local cucumbers+cherry tomatoes, housemade croutons. $13 Vegan, available GF

Apple Salad

$13.00

Fresh local apples from Rittman Orchards, shaved Brussels, local lettuce mix, crumbled smoked Moody Bleu cheese, candied pecans, pickled berry vinaigrette. Gluten free and Vegetarian. Available vegan. $13

Brisket Burger

$13.00

Brisket and flank steak patty with house made tomato jam, Raclette cheese, lettuce, and house pickles (on the side) available gluten free (no bun, added greens)

Pickled vegetables

$8.00

assortment of 4 housemade pickled vegetables vegan, gluten free

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Beef mushroom barley soup with local redskin potatoes. $8 dairy free. contains gluten

Big Board (6 cheese/charcuterie)

$36.00

Small Board (3 cheese/charcuterie)

$19.00

Gouda

$8.00

White Fox cheese is an aged White Leicester, a modern British cheese offering a new experience to cheese lovers looking for something a little bit different. Slowly matured, White Fox develops a ‘crunch’, giving a rugged mouth feel and great depth of flavor

Moody Bleu

$9.00

Taleggio

$9.00

Pork Terrine

$8.00

housemade pork and chicken liver terrine with traditional french spices

Saucisson Sec

$8.00

Dodge City Salami

$10.00

Pink peppercorn and fennel pollen uncured pork salami by Smoking Goose Dorman Street Meatery

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Turkey

$8.00

Large Plates

Brisket Burger

$13.00

tomato jam, Raclette cheese, lettuce, pickles available gluten free (on a bed of mixed greens)

Butcher's Cut

$46.00

16oz braised lamb shank from Deejays. Served with fried local redskin potatoes seasoned with housemade seasoned salt and a pan sauce made from braising liquid+vegetables. $46. Gluten free. Contains dairy.

Rice & Bean Burger

$13.00

housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche veg, available vegan

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

sundried tomato aioli, herb roasted turkey, toasted sourdough bread, pickled red onion, lettuce, swiss cheese

Ratatouille Pasta

$14.00+

Handmade fettuccine with herb roasted local zucchini, squash, eggplant, bell pepper, onion, and garlic tossed in housemade marinara sauce and topped with fresh grated pecorino sardo. Vegetarian, vegan option available

Fisherman's Catch

$30.00

(5) Cajun seasoned shrimp sautéed and served with Stutzman polenta, local herb chimichurri, and fried Brussels sprouts. $30

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, melted Swiss cheese, thin-sliced roast beef, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, and horseradish aioli. $14

Corn Risotto

$13.00+

Arborio rice simmered with sautéed corn, roasted poblano peppers, and a corn cream made from Weaver’s Truck Patch produce. Topped with a brown butter crumble and chives. Vegetarian and gluten free. Vegan option available.

Red

A fun super tuscan style red from the Veneto. Red sauce to go with your red sauce! Not complex, but tasty. Plus one of the more charming labels out there.

'17 Badenhorst 'Secateurs'

$16.00

'17 'Aguijion De Abeja'

$15.00

'18 Myburgh Bros 'Little J Red'

$10.00

'18 Alto Uco 'Edad Moderna'

$24.00

'18 Small Fry 'Stella Luna'

$30.00

'15 Weingut 'Heinrich' Zweigelt

$19.00

'19 Amplify Carignane

$25.00

Amplify Lightworks

$25.00

'19 Amplify Subliminal

$25.00

'18 Amplify Tempranillo

$30.00

'18 Bonny Doon Cigare Volante Cuvee Oumuamua

$20.00

'18 Donkey and Goat 'The Gullivanter'

$25.00Out of stock

'16 Heitz Cellar Grignolino

$28.00

'15 Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

'18 Heron 'Cab Sauv'

$18.00

'19 Martha Stoumen 'Post Flirtation'

$30.00

'19 Methode Sauvage 'Blood and Flowers'

$30.00

'19 Pax Wines 'Mission'

$25.00

'18 Presqu'ile Pinot Noir

$20.00

'18 Stolpman Vineyards La Quadrilla Red Blend

$9.50+

'18 The Withers 'El Dorado'

$32.00

'17 The Withers 'In Hand'

$30.00

'16 Dry Creek Valley Reserve 'Dashe' Zinfandel

$25.00

'18 Land of Saints Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

'18 Clos du Mont-Olivet Cotes du Rhone Vielles Vignes

$22.00

'16 Cotes du Rhone Bertrand 'Sablet'

$25.00

'15 Dom. L'Oratoire St. Martin 'Cairanne'

$20.00

'18 Dom. Arlaud "Rencevie" Bourgogne Rouge

$32.00

'20 Kermit Lynch Dom. Dupeuble Beaujolais Nouveau

$20.00

'20 Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau

$15.00

'18 Dom. de Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf de Pape, Telegramme

$60.00

'18 J.L. Chave 'Silene'

$40.00

'18 Mas de Gourgonnier Les Beaux de Provence Rouges

$19.00

'17 Mas des Brousses ' St. Guilhem Le Desert'

$18.00

'17 Michel Tete Julienas 'Cuvee Tradition'

$20.00

'15 St. Emilion Grant Cru 'Chateau Teyssier'

$20.00

'17 Yves Leccia 'Patrimonio'

$40.00

'18 Denthis 'Stamnaki'

$14.00Out of stock

Ariousios ‘Afstrios Dry Red’

$20.00

'19 Alessandria 'Speziale'

$27.00

19 Azienda Agricola 'COS Frappato'

$30.00

'15 Giacomo Borgogno 'Dolcetto D' Alba'

$22.00

'17 Giacomo Borgogno E Figli 'No Name'

$47.00

'16 Isole e Olena 'Chianti Classico'

$34.00

'19 Le Fraghe 'Bardolino'

$19.00

'19 Menti Giovanni 'Marcobarba''

$18.00

Platinetti Guido 'Colline Novaresi'

$20.00

'18 Terenzuola 'Vermentino Nero'

$20.00

'19 Monte Bernardi 'Sangio' Sangiovese

$25.00

'17 Matteo Correggia 'Roero' Nebbiolo

$20.00

'19 Bichi 'Flama Roja'

$38.00

'18 Buttonwood Grove Cab Franc

$32.00Out of stock

'16 Laeure 'Cab Franc'

$34.50

'14 MAYSARA JAMSHEED PINOT NOIR

$30.00

'18 M Cellars Meritage

$45.00

'18 M Cellars Pinot Noir

$30.00

'14 Rogue Valley 'Ransom' Selection Pinot Noir

$31.00

'17 Rogue Valley 'Ransom' Cabernet Franc

$25.00

'18 Teutonic Bergspitze Pinot Noir

$29.00

'15 Orison 'Rowan'

$34.00Out of stock

'16 Aurelia Visinescu 'Nomad'

$18.00

'18 Bodega 'Akutain'

$20.00

'18 Bodegas y Vinedos Raul Perez 'Ultreia'

$20.00

'19 Diego Losada 'La Senda'

$25.00

'17 Dolores Cabrera Fernandez 'La Araucaria'

$25.00

'19 Envinate 'Albahra'

$25.00

'19 Envinate 'Benje'

$35.00

'17 Raul Perez Y Rodrigo Mendez 'Castro Candaz'

$22.00

'17 Tierra Crianza Tempranillo

$20.00

'18 Vinaspre 'Xerico'

$25.00

'17 Southold Cellars 'Basics of Life'

$19.00

'18 Ruth Lewandowski 'Boaz'

$38.00

White

'18 Donkey & Goat Gadabout

$25.00

'18 Donkey and Goat Stone Crusher Roussanne El Dorado, CA

$45.00

'19 Zum Martin 'Sepp'

$15.00

'18 Gemischter Satz 'Ott'

$25.00

'18 Weissburgunder Heidi Schrock

$23.00

'19 Gelber Muskateller, E & M 'Berger'

$23.00

'19 Roter Veltliner Wiener Symphoniker 'Setzer'

$27.00

'19 Broc Cellars 'Love White'

$25.00

'18 Eden Rift Vineyards 'Valliant'

$23.00

'18 Field Recordings 'Chenin'

$19.00

'16 Neyers Chardonnay

$30.00

'19 Joseph Jewell Vermentino

$25.00

'19 Comtesse Marion 'Pays D'OC'

$13.00

'18 Domaine De L'Enchantior 'Terres Blanches Saumur'

$18.00

'17 Marie-Pierre Manciat 'Les Morizottes'

$20.00

'18 Braud 'Muscadet' Melon De Bourgogne

$15.00

'18 Guy Allion 'Les Mazelles' Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

'19 Kontozisis 'Drop By Drop, the Jar Fills Up'

$20.00

'18 Cataldi Madonna 'Giulia'

$26.00

'17 Giovanni Menti 'Riva Arsiglia' Garganega

$23.00

'18 L'archetipo 'Fiano'

$20.00

'17 Montonale 'Lugana'

$25.00

'19 Tenuta Delle Terre Nere 'Etna Bianco'

$22.00

'19 Venica & Venica 'Jesera'

$25.00

'17 Massimo Rivetti Arneis

$15.00

'18 Buttonwood Grove 'Frances Amelia' Riesling

$18.00

'19 Vandal Wines 'Gonzo Militia'

$34.00

'18 Herdade Do Rocim 'Mariana'

$13.00

'19 Vasco Croft 'Phanunus-Loureiro'

$27.00

'18 Bodegas Bhilar 'Rioja Blanco'

$18.00

'17 Envinate 'Palo Blanco'

$53.00

'19 Alta Alella Pansa Blanca

$15.00

'17 Southold Farm and Cellar 'Don't Forget to Soar'

$19.00

'18 Pasaeli 'Sultana'

$15.00

Sparkling/Rose

Domaine Agnes Paquet 'Ali Boit Boit et Les'

$23.00+
Calvet Brut Rose

Calvet Brut Rose

$20.00+

This sparkling rose is almost entirely Cabernet Franc, giving it a wonderful spiciness that floats along the palate with red berry fruits and raspberry, and a long, creamy finish.

Canella Pinot Noir Rose split

Canella Pinot Noir Rose split

$8.00+

This fun-sized 187ml bottle is packed with crisp prosecco goodness. Bone-dry, crisp, with lively citrus notes and light chalkiness that lingers through to the finish.

Canella Prosecco Brut split

Canella Prosecco Brut split

$6.00

187 mls of fun, refreshing rose bubbles, with a fine mousse, and nice bit of acidity. Pear and peach, but not overly fruity, great to grab and go! (movies? the park? the beach? Not that I am suggesting public consumption.......)

Cantina Mia Brut, Italy

Cantina Mia Brut, Italy

$10.00+

Crisp light and refreshing, with a fine mousse, and pleasant acid. Great by itself, perfect for brunch!

Channing Daughters Bianco Pet Nat

$30.00+

Chateau Du Rouet Rose

$16.00+

Chinon Rose Domaine Patrick Lambert

$18.75+

Cirelli "Wines of Anarchy" Rosato

$20.00+

Named after Guzzista Motorcycles and Sons Of Anarchy, this rosato is meant to bring a little anarchy to your day. This bone-dry bubbly sports a lively mousse, crisp red fruits, and a lightly floral, citrus driven finish.

Domaine Rolet Cremant Du Jura

$22.00+

Idiart Blanc de Blanc

$13.00+

Laurent perrier Split 187ML

$15.00

This classic champagne split sports a delicate, yet complex nose of citrus and white fruits, followed by a creamy mousse and notes of peach, citrus and a light, toasty finish.

Luigi Pet Nat

$20.00+
Meinklang Prosa Rose Frizzante

Meinklang Prosa Rose Frizzante

$18.00+

This Austrian pink, bubbly is a blend of Pinot Noir, Blaufrankish and Zweigelt. Bursting with notes of strawberry and vivacious bubbles, this wine pairs beautifully with meats and grilled vegetables.

'19 Pax Mission Somer's Vineyard Lodi, CA

$25.00
Roederer half

Roederer half

$15.00

A Crisp, Elegant brut with complexities of pear, warm spices and hazelnut, with a fresh, lightly fruity finish. An instant California Sparkling Classic. Half Bottle.

Bichi Pet Mex

$43.00

'19 Finca Torremilanos 'Montescastrillo' Tempranillo Rosé

$12.00

'19 Domaine Gayda 'Flying Solo' Grenache/Syrah Rosé

$10.00

'18 Saget La Perrier Pinot Noir Rosé

$12.00

Dibon Cava

$12.00

Zingara Prosecco

$15.00

Sangue di Guida Sweet Sparkling Red

$15.00

Laurent perrier Split 187ML (Copy)

$15.00

This classic champagne split sports a delicate, yet complex nose of citrus and white fruits, followed by a creamy mousse and notes of peach, citrus and a light, toasty finish.

Orange

'18 Donkey & Goat Stone Crusher Rousanne

$45.00

'19 Venica & Venica 'Jesera' Pinot Grigio

$25.00
'19 Tonnino 'Vigna di Mariu'

'19 Tonnino 'Vigna di Mariu'

$24.00

A Sicilian blend of native grapes, this wine is USDA certified organic, and is bottled unfined and unfiltered. Complex and almost sherry-like, this wine shows dried fruits, apricot, honeycomb and woody tannin.

Dessert

Kopke Port 10 year

$22.00

Amplify Wines

'19 Amplify 'Subliminal Red' (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot)

$25.00

'19 Amplify 'Duke & Ella' (Viognier, Reisling)

$25.00

'19 Amplify 'Subliminal White' (Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon)

$25.00

Amplify 'MIxtape' (Grenache Blanc, Refosco, Tempranillo, Merlot)

$25.00

Liquor and Bitters

Amaro Tonico Ferro-Kina Traditional Bitter Liquer

$37.00

750mL bottle. 20% abv

Don Ciccio & Figlio Limoncello

$37.00

750mL bottle. 21% abv

Contratto Vermouth Rosso

$25.00

750mL bottle. 17% abv

Contratto Vermouth Blanco

$25.00

750mL bottle. 17.5% abv

Contratto Aperitif

$28.00

1L bottle. 13.5% abv

La Quintinye Vermouth - Rouge

$19.00

375mL bottle 16.5% abv

La Quintinye Vermouth - Blanc

$19.00

375mL bottle 16% abv

La Quintinye Vermouth - Extra Dry

$19.00

375mL bottle 17% abv

Padró & Co Vermouth Gift Set

$25.00

Set of Four (4) 50ml Bottles of Distinct Vermouths from Padro & Co.: Blanco Reserva, Rojo Clasico, Reserva Especial, and Dorado Amarco Suave. 18% abv.

Bittermens Bitters

$15.00

Hopped Grapefruit, Orange Cream Citrate, Xocolatl Molé, Scarborough, or Elemakule Tiki. 5oz bottle.

Bottle of Q (any kind)

$4.00

Choice of Regular Tonic, Indian Tonic, and Ginger Beer

Cleveland Chocolate Co. Chocolate

79% Single Origin Dark Chocolate - Haiti

$7.00

Our dark chocolate is stone ground with organic ingredients that have been sourced ethically and are fairly traded. This chocolate is bright with notes of blueberry, honey, and smooth buttery tones.

48% Single Origin Milk Chocolate - Ghana

$7.00

Milk chocolate is crafted with organic cacao, organic whole milk powder, organic cane sugar, and fresh vanilla beans. The chocolate is fudgy, earthy, and luscious.

48% Single Origin Vegan MYLK Chocolate - Bolivia

$7.00

Vegan MYLK chocolate is crafted with organic cacao, organic coconut milk powder, organic cane sugar, and fresh vanilla beans. The coconut gives a velvety texture and compliments the fudgy, earthy features of this chocolate.

Strawberry Hibiscus White Chocolate

$7.00

White chocolate infusion gets its richness from organic whole milk powder and fresh vanilla beans. Has a nice tart yet creamy finish from the organic strawberry and hibiscus.

Orange Poppy White Chocolate

$7.00

White chocolate infusion gets its richness from organic whole milk powder and fresh vanilla beans. Chocolate has a nice tart finish from the organic orange oil and candied oranges.

Black Flag Toast Tee

Men's/Unisex Small

$18.00

Men's/Unisex Medium

$18.00Out of stock

Men's/Unisex Large

$18.00

Men's/Unisex X-Large

$18.00

Women's Small

$18.00

Women's Medium

$18.00

Women's Large

$18.00

Green Toast Tee

Men's/Unisex Small

$18.00

Men's/Unisex Medium

$18.00

Men's/Unisex Large

$18.00Out of stock

Women's Small

$18.00

Women's Medium

$18.00

Women's Large

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102

Directions

Gallery
Toast image
Toast image

Map
