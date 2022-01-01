- Home
Toast Cleveland
483 Reviews
$$
1365 West 65th St
Cleveland, OH 44102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Apple Time
Cocktail Of The Week
A playful, featured weekly cocktail.
Sailor’s Take Warning
Anna’s Andromeda
Marsha Marsha Marsha
Violet Tendancies
Roman Sling
Kentucky Macchiato w/ Sidecar Sweetie
The Guardian
Velvet Jam
Salty Chihuahua
Tristan’s Oasis
Amber’s Applecrisp
Cereal Killer
Evening Fog
Dewar’s Scotch, Honey, Lemon, Corazon Bitters, Vanilla smoky, clean
Spritz
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Vieux Carre
Boulevardier
Negroni
French 75
Martini
Margarita
Mule
Bloody Mary
Sazerac
Fernet
Mules Last Word
Irish Red Rose
Jockey Full of Bourbon
Dark N Stormy
Garnet Gimlet
Long Island IT
White Negroni
Scarlet Rejuvination
Becky With The Good Hair
So Good
The Hive
Lips on Top
Lophophora
Get Me Oaxa
Sarah’s Glamour
Endora’s Wave
Ursula’s Song
Agatha’s Runes
The Supreme’s Vitality
Marie’s Vengeance
Zelda’s Elixir
Bonnie’s Expression
Stephen's Song
Non-Proof Beverages
Lekko Coffee
Boylan's Black Cherry
Boylan's Cane Cola
Boylan's Diet Cola
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Boylan's Root Beer
Cleveland Tea Revival Hot Tea
Flying Cauldron Butterbeer
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Mocktail
Q Ginger Beer
Q Tonic Water
Untitled CBD Sparkling Water
Grapefruit or Blackberry
Guardian Cold Brew
Juice
Lipton Tea
Small Plates
Buffalo Cauliflower
tempura batter, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dip vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
Frites
fresh cut and twice fried Idaho potato fries, tomato jam, aioli
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives $11 vegetarian
Ranch Salad
Mixed greens, tofu-ranch dressing, local cucumbers+cherry tomatoes, housemade croutons. $13 Vegan, available GF
Apple Salad
Fresh local apples from Rittman Orchards, shaved Brussels, local lettuce mix, crumbled smoked Moody Bleu cheese, candied pecans, pickled berry vinaigrette. Gluten free and Vegetarian. Available vegan. $13
Brisket Burger
Brisket and flank steak patty with house made tomato jam, Raclette cheese, lettuce, and house pickles (on the side) available gluten free (no bun, added greens)
Pickled vegetables
assortment of 4 housemade pickled vegetables vegan, gluten free
Soup Du Jour
Beef mushroom barley soup with local redskin potatoes. $8 dairy free. contains gluten
Big Board (6 cheese/charcuterie)
Small Board (3 cheese/charcuterie)
Gouda
White Fox cheese is an aged White Leicester, a modern British cheese offering a new experience to cheese lovers looking for something a little bit different. Slowly matured, White Fox develops a ‘crunch’, giving a rugged mouth feel and great depth of flavor
Moody Bleu
Taleggio
Pork Terrine
housemade pork and chicken liver terrine with traditional french spices
Saucisson Sec
Dodge City Salami
Pink peppercorn and fennel pollen uncured pork salami by Smoking Goose Dorman Street Meatery
Side of Ranch
Side Of Turkey
Large Plates
Brisket Burger
tomato jam, Raclette cheese, lettuce, pickles available gluten free (on a bed of mixed greens)
Butcher's Cut
16oz braised lamb shank from Deejays. Served with fried local redskin potatoes seasoned with housemade seasoned salt and a pan sauce made from braising liquid+vegetables. $46. Gluten free. Contains dairy.
Rice & Bean Burger
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche veg, available vegan
Turkey Sandwich
sundried tomato aioli, herb roasted turkey, toasted sourdough bread, pickled red onion, lettuce, swiss cheese
Ratatouille Pasta
Handmade fettuccine with herb roasted local zucchini, squash, eggplant, bell pepper, onion, and garlic tossed in housemade marinara sauce and topped with fresh grated pecorino sardo. Vegetarian, vegan option available
Fisherman's Catch
(5) Cajun seasoned shrimp sautéed and served with Stutzman polenta, local herb chimichurri, and fried Brussels sprouts. $30
Roast Beef Sandwich
Toasted sourdough, melted Swiss cheese, thin-sliced roast beef, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, and horseradish aioli. $14
Corn Risotto
Arborio rice simmered with sautéed corn, roasted poblano peppers, and a corn cream made from Weaver’s Truck Patch produce. Topped with a brown butter crumble and chives. Vegetarian and gluten free. Vegan option available.
Red
'17 Badenhorst 'Secateurs'
'17 'Aguijion De Abeja'
'18 Myburgh Bros 'Little J Red'
'18 Alto Uco 'Edad Moderna'
'18 Small Fry 'Stella Luna'
'15 Weingut 'Heinrich' Zweigelt
'19 Amplify Carignane
Amplify Lightworks
'19 Amplify Subliminal
'18 Amplify Tempranillo
'18 Bonny Doon Cigare Volante Cuvee Oumuamua
'18 Donkey and Goat 'The Gullivanter'
'16 Heitz Cellar Grignolino
'15 Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
'18 Heron 'Cab Sauv'
'19 Martha Stoumen 'Post Flirtation'
'19 Methode Sauvage 'Blood and Flowers'
'19 Pax Wines 'Mission'
'18 Presqu'ile Pinot Noir
'18 Stolpman Vineyards La Quadrilla Red Blend
'18 The Withers 'El Dorado'
'17 The Withers 'In Hand'
'16 Dry Creek Valley Reserve 'Dashe' Zinfandel
'18 Land of Saints Cabernet Sauvignon
'18 Clos du Mont-Olivet Cotes du Rhone Vielles Vignes
'16 Cotes du Rhone Bertrand 'Sablet'
'15 Dom. L'Oratoire St. Martin 'Cairanne'
'18 Dom. Arlaud "Rencevie" Bourgogne Rouge
'20 Kermit Lynch Dom. Dupeuble Beaujolais Nouveau
'20 Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau
'18 Dom. de Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf de Pape, Telegramme
'18 J.L. Chave 'Silene'
'18 Mas de Gourgonnier Les Beaux de Provence Rouges
'17 Mas des Brousses ' St. Guilhem Le Desert'
'17 Michel Tete Julienas 'Cuvee Tradition'
'15 St. Emilion Grant Cru 'Chateau Teyssier'
'17 Yves Leccia 'Patrimonio'
'18 Denthis 'Stamnaki'
Ariousios ‘Afstrios Dry Red’
'19 Alessandria 'Speziale'
19 Azienda Agricola 'COS Frappato'
'15 Giacomo Borgogno 'Dolcetto D' Alba'
'17 Giacomo Borgogno E Figli 'No Name'
'16 Isole e Olena 'Chianti Classico'
'19 Le Fraghe 'Bardolino'
'19 Menti Giovanni 'Marcobarba''
Platinetti Guido 'Colline Novaresi'
'18 Terenzuola 'Vermentino Nero'
'19 Monte Bernardi 'Sangio' Sangiovese
'17 Matteo Correggia 'Roero' Nebbiolo
'19 Bichi 'Flama Roja'
'18 Buttonwood Grove Cab Franc
'16 Laeure 'Cab Franc'
'14 MAYSARA JAMSHEED PINOT NOIR
'18 M Cellars Meritage
'18 M Cellars Pinot Noir
'14 Rogue Valley 'Ransom' Selection Pinot Noir
'17 Rogue Valley 'Ransom' Cabernet Franc
'18 Teutonic Bergspitze Pinot Noir
'15 Orison 'Rowan'
'16 Aurelia Visinescu 'Nomad'
'18 Bodega 'Akutain'
'18 Bodegas y Vinedos Raul Perez 'Ultreia'
'19 Diego Losada 'La Senda'
'17 Dolores Cabrera Fernandez 'La Araucaria'
'19 Envinate 'Albahra'
'19 Envinate 'Benje'
'17 Raul Perez Y Rodrigo Mendez 'Castro Candaz'
'17 Tierra Crianza Tempranillo
'18 Vinaspre 'Xerico'
'17 Southold Cellars 'Basics of Life'
'18 Ruth Lewandowski 'Boaz'
White
'18 Donkey & Goat Gadabout
'18 Donkey and Goat Stone Crusher Roussanne El Dorado, CA
'19 Zum Martin 'Sepp'
'18 Gemischter Satz 'Ott'
'18 Weissburgunder Heidi Schrock
'19 Gelber Muskateller, E & M 'Berger'
'19 Roter Veltliner Wiener Symphoniker 'Setzer'
'19 Broc Cellars 'Love White'
'18 Eden Rift Vineyards 'Valliant'
'18 Field Recordings 'Chenin'
'16 Neyers Chardonnay
'19 Joseph Jewell Vermentino
'19 Comtesse Marion 'Pays D'OC'
'18 Domaine De L'Enchantior 'Terres Blanches Saumur'
'17 Marie-Pierre Manciat 'Les Morizottes'
'18 Braud 'Muscadet' Melon De Bourgogne
'18 Guy Allion 'Les Mazelles' Sauvignon Blanc
'19 Kontozisis 'Drop By Drop, the Jar Fills Up'
'18 Cataldi Madonna 'Giulia'
'17 Giovanni Menti 'Riva Arsiglia' Garganega
'18 L'archetipo 'Fiano'
'17 Montonale 'Lugana'
'19 Tenuta Delle Terre Nere 'Etna Bianco'
'19 Venica & Venica 'Jesera'
'17 Massimo Rivetti Arneis
'18 Buttonwood Grove 'Frances Amelia' Riesling
'19 Vandal Wines 'Gonzo Militia'
'18 Herdade Do Rocim 'Mariana'
'19 Vasco Croft 'Phanunus-Loureiro'
'18 Bodegas Bhilar 'Rioja Blanco'
'17 Envinate 'Palo Blanco'
'19 Alta Alella Pansa Blanca
'17 Southold Farm and Cellar 'Don't Forget to Soar'
'18 Pasaeli 'Sultana'
Sparkling/Rose
Domaine Agnes Paquet 'Ali Boit Boit et Les'
Calvet Brut Rose
This sparkling rose is almost entirely Cabernet Franc, giving it a wonderful spiciness that floats along the palate with red berry fruits and raspberry, and a long, creamy finish.
Canella Pinot Noir Rose split
This fun-sized 187ml bottle is packed with crisp prosecco goodness. Bone-dry, crisp, with lively citrus notes and light chalkiness that lingers through to the finish.
Canella Prosecco Brut split
187 mls of fun, refreshing rose bubbles, with a fine mousse, and nice bit of acidity. Pear and peach, but not overly fruity, great to grab and go! (movies? the park? the beach? Not that I am suggesting public consumption.......)
Cantina Mia Brut, Italy
Crisp light and refreshing, with a fine mousse, and pleasant acid. Great by itself, perfect for brunch!
Channing Daughters Bianco Pet Nat
Chateau Du Rouet Rose
Chinon Rose Domaine Patrick Lambert
Cirelli "Wines of Anarchy" Rosato
Named after Guzzista Motorcycles and Sons Of Anarchy, this rosato is meant to bring a little anarchy to your day. This bone-dry bubbly sports a lively mousse, crisp red fruits, and a lightly floral, citrus driven finish.
Domaine Rolet Cremant Du Jura
Idiart Blanc de Blanc
Laurent perrier Split 187ML
This classic champagne split sports a delicate, yet complex nose of citrus and white fruits, followed by a creamy mousse and notes of peach, citrus and a light, toasty finish.
Luigi Pet Nat
Meinklang Prosa Rose Frizzante
This Austrian pink, bubbly is a blend of Pinot Noir, Blaufrankish and Zweigelt. Bursting with notes of strawberry and vivacious bubbles, this wine pairs beautifully with meats and grilled vegetables.
'19 Pax Mission Somer's Vineyard Lodi, CA
Roederer half
A Crisp, Elegant brut with complexities of pear, warm spices and hazelnut, with a fresh, lightly fruity finish. An instant California Sparkling Classic. Half Bottle.
Bichi Pet Mex
'19 Finca Torremilanos 'Montescastrillo' Tempranillo Rosé
'19 Domaine Gayda 'Flying Solo' Grenache/Syrah Rosé
'18 Saget La Perrier Pinot Noir Rosé
Dibon Cava
Zingara Prosecco
Sangue di Guida Sweet Sparkling Red
This classic champagne split sports a delicate, yet complex nose of citrus and white fruits, followed by a creamy mousse and notes of peach, citrus and a light, toasty finish.
Orange
'18 Donkey & Goat Stone Crusher Rousanne
'19 Venica & Venica 'Jesera' Pinot Grigio
'19 Tonnino 'Vigna di Mariu'
A Sicilian blend of native grapes, this wine is USDA certified organic, and is bottled unfined and unfiltered. Complex and almost sherry-like, this wine shows dried fruits, apricot, honeycomb and woody tannin.
Dessert
Amplify Wines
Liquor and Bitters
Amaro Tonico Ferro-Kina Traditional Bitter Liquer
750mL bottle. 20% abv
Don Ciccio & Figlio Limoncello
750mL bottle. 21% abv
Contratto Vermouth Rosso
750mL bottle. 17% abv
Contratto Vermouth Blanco
750mL bottle. 17.5% abv
Contratto Aperitif
1L bottle. 13.5% abv
La Quintinye Vermouth - Rouge
375mL bottle 16.5% abv
La Quintinye Vermouth - Blanc
375mL bottle 16% abv
La Quintinye Vermouth - Extra Dry
375mL bottle 17% abv
Padró & Co Vermouth Gift Set
Set of Four (4) 50ml Bottles of Distinct Vermouths from Padro & Co.: Blanco Reserva, Rojo Clasico, Reserva Especial, and Dorado Amarco Suave. 18% abv.
Bittermens Bitters
Hopped Grapefruit, Orange Cream Citrate, Xocolatl Molé, Scarborough, or Elemakule Tiki. 5oz bottle.
Bottle of Q (any kind)
Choice of Regular Tonic, Indian Tonic, and Ginger Beer
Cleveland Chocolate Co. Chocolate
79% Single Origin Dark Chocolate - Haiti
Our dark chocolate is stone ground with organic ingredients that have been sourced ethically and are fairly traded. This chocolate is bright with notes of blueberry, honey, and smooth buttery tones.
48% Single Origin Milk Chocolate - Ghana
Milk chocolate is crafted with organic cacao, organic whole milk powder, organic cane sugar, and fresh vanilla beans. The chocolate is fudgy, earthy, and luscious.
48% Single Origin Vegan MYLK Chocolate - Bolivia
Vegan MYLK chocolate is crafted with organic cacao, organic coconut milk powder, organic cane sugar, and fresh vanilla beans. The coconut gives a velvety texture and compliments the fudgy, earthy features of this chocolate.
Strawberry Hibiscus White Chocolate
White chocolate infusion gets its richness from organic whole milk powder and fresh vanilla beans. Has a nice tart yet creamy finish from the organic strawberry and hibiscus.
Orange Poppy White Chocolate
White chocolate infusion gets its richness from organic whole milk powder and fresh vanilla beans. Chocolate has a nice tart finish from the organic orange oil and candied oranges.
Black Flag Toast Tee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1365 West 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102