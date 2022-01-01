Grilled chicken in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
SMOOTHIES
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Served with Fresh Fruit or Fries
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken and Rice
|$4.99
|Grilled Chicken and Fries
|$4.99
North High Brewing - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|Grilled North High Chicken
|$13.00
grilled or hand breaded chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun