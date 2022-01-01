Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Ohio City

Ohio City restaurants
Ohio City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall - Cleveland

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Grilled Chicken$5.00
Served with Fresh Fruit or Fries
More about TownHall - Cleveland
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Rice$4.99
Grilled Chicken and Fries$4.99
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
Item pic

 

North High Brewing - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled North High Chicken$13.00
grilled or hand breaded chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about North High Brewing - Ohio City

