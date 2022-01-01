Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Ohio City

Ohio City restaurants
Ohio City restaurants that serve chicken rolls

TownHall - Cleveland

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
W. 25th St. Chicken & Cinnamon Roll$15.00
Korean Fried Chicken | Housemade Cinnamon Roll | Maple Cinnamon Syrup | House Frosting | Hot Sauce
More about TownHall - Cleveland
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, mango cilantro dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City

