Chicken rolls in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about TownHall - Cleveland
SMOOTHIES
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|W. 25th St. Chicken & Cinnamon Roll
|$15.00
Korean Fried Chicken | Housemade Cinnamon Roll | Maple Cinnamon Syrup | House Frosting | Hot Sauce
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, mango cilantro dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce