Chili in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve chili
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Beef Chili
|$7.00
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Vegan Chili
|$6.00
Vegan Chili topped with Bang Bang sauce (spicy vegan mayo), onions, cilantro and tortilla strips
|Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos
|$12.10
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Red Bell Pepper | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Napa Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
