Pizza
Italian

Geraci's Restaurant - Pepper Pike

46 Reviews

$

29425 Chagrin Blvd

Pepper Pike, OH 44122

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Geraci's Salad Bowl

Traditional Pizza

Make it how YOU like it!

Small Pizza

$12.00

4 slices

Large Pizza

$18.00

8 slices

Gourmet Pizza

Sm Deluxe

Sm Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella

Sm Veggie Deluxe

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

Tomato slices, eggplant, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella

Sm Tri Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Romano, Provolone

Sm Margherita Pizza

Sm Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato slices, basil, provolone

Sm Meat Lovers

$18.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Sm Polpetta Pie

Sm Polpetta Pie

$17.00

Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella

Sm BBQ Chix Gourmet Pizza

$17.00

BBQ chicken, red onions, pineapple, TOMATO SAUCE, mozzarella

Sm Buff Chix Gourmet Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu, ranch, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Chix Pesto Gourmet Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pesto, mozzarella

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Sm Honey Pie

$16.00

Sm Sicilian

$12.00

Thanksgiving Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Sm Eggplant Bianca

$15.00

Sm Brendan's Specialty Pizza

$16.00

Lg BBQ Chix Gourmet Pizza

$26.00

Lg Buff Chix Gourmet Pizza

$26.00

Lg Chix Pesto Gourmet Pizza

$26.00

Lg Deluxe

$25.00

Lg Eggplant Bianca

$24.00

Lg Honey Pie

$25.00

Lg Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Lg Meat Lovers

$27.00

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$26.00

Lg Polpetta Pie

$26.00

Lg Sicilian

$18.00

Lg Tri Cheese

$24.00

Lg Veggie Deluxe

$25.00

Lg Brendan's Specialty Pizza

$26.00

Appetizers

Breaded Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Served with dipping sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Served with spicy or mild marinara sauce & lemon

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce. Quantity: 2

Garlic Toast (4)

$7.00

Served with or without cheese

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Served with Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara sauce. Quantity: 2

Toasted Ravioli Appetizer

$9.00

Meat or cheese, served with marinara or Geraci's sauce. Quantity: 6

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce & Romano

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons & Romano

Geraci's Salad Bowl

$14.00

Mixed greens, capicola, Genoa salami, ham, tomatoes, pepperoncini, black olives, egg, provolone & mozzarella

Sides

Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.00
Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$1.00

2 slices of our fresh Italian bread with butter

Extra Salad Dressing

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Geraci's Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Smooth, beef-based house tomato sauce

Hot Honey

$6.99

Marinara Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Vegetarian-friendly red tomato sauce

Meat Dipping Sauce

$4.00

Traditional beef Bolognese with select seasonings

Meatball

$3.00

Meatball Casserole

$7.00

Pepperoncini Peppers Side

$3.00

Pepperoni Side

$6.50

Sautéed Broccolini

$5.50
Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Penne Marinara

$12.00

Side Spaghetti Geraci

$10.00

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Side Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$12.00

Steamed Broccolini

$5.50

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

Truffle Tots

$9.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pasta

All of our pasta dinners come with 1/2 pint of house salad & fresh Italian bread.
Spaghetti Geraci Dinner

Spaghetti Geraci Dinner

$17.00

Spaghetti Marinara Dinner

$17.00
Spaghetti Meat Dinner

Spaghetti Meat Dinner

$19.00

Spaghetti Tomatoes Cream Dinner

$17.00

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil Dinner

$15.00

Spaghetti Pesto Cream Dinner

$15.00

Specialty Pasta

Angel Hair Arrabbiata Dinner

$18.00

Angel Hair Basilico Dinner

$18.00

Baked Lasagna Dinner

$20.00

Baked Penne Dinner

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$22.00

Linguine Aglio e Olio Dinner

$17.00

Linguine Clams Sauce Dinner

$20.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Dinner

$25.00

Stuffed Manicotti Dinner

$19.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Dinner

$19.00

Entrees

Chicken Parm Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$24.00

Baked w. mozzarella & Geraci's sauce.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$20.00

Dinner portion of our appetizer. Served with mozzarella & marinara sauce

Chicken Piccata Dinner

Chicken Piccata Dinner

$23.00

Sauteed in garlic, butter & white wine with artichoke hearts, capers & lemon

Salmon Piccata

$25.00

Chicken Francaise

$23.00

Served in garlic, butter & white wine with lemon

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Sauteed in butter & Marsala wine with fresh mushrooms

Chicken Cutlet

$23.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$23.00

Sauteed in garlic & marinara with mushrooms, onions & peppers

Chicken Florentine

$23.00

Marinated, grilled & served atop spinach with tomato & lemon

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$22.00

Sauteed in garlic, butter & white wine with artichoke hearts, capers & lemon

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00
Spingi

Spingi

$6.00

Spumoni Bomba

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

1/2 Pint

A side serving

Soup 1/2 Pint

$4.25

Sauce 1/2 Pint

House Dressing 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Pint

Serves 1-2

Salad Pint w/ Cheese

$6.50

Soup Pint

$8.50

Pasta Pint

Sauce Pint

House Dressing Pint

$7.00

Quart

Serves 3-4

Salad Quart w/ Cheese

$10.50

Soup Quart

$14.50

Pasta Quart

Sauce Quart

House Dressing Quart

$14.00

Lunch Handhelds

Geraci's Cold Italian Sub

Geraci's Cold Italian Sub

$11.00

Capicola, Genoa salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onions & house dressing

Italian Beef Sub w/ Fries

$13.00

Meatball Sub w/ Cheese w/ Fries

$13.00

Served with melted provolone & Geraci's sauce

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$13.00

1/4 lb. burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & french fries

Chicken Parmigiana Sub w/ Fries

$15.00

Sausage Sub w/ Fries

$13.00

Lunch Entrée

Spaghetti Geraci Lunch

$10.00

Spaghetti Marinara Lunch

$10.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Lunch

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Lunch

$11.00

Served with mozzarella & marinara sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Lunch

$16.00

Angel Hair Basilico Lunch

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A family tradition for over 60 years!

Website

Location

29425 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike, OH 44122

Directions

